FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.88 million, death toll crosses 119,000

    April 14 (Reuters) - More than 1.88 million
people have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 119,168 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES          DEATHS   CASES
 United States                       23,568   584,293
 Spain                               17,489   169,496
 Italy                               20,465   159,516
 Germany                              3,110   129,780
 France                              14,967    98,076
 United Kingdom                      11,329    88,621
 Mainland China                       3,341    82,249
 Iran                                 4,585    73,303
 Turkey                               1,296    61,049
 Belgium                              3,903    30,589
 Netherlands                          2,823    26,551
 Switzerland                          1,138    25,688
 Canada                                 780    25,680
 Brazil                               1,328    23,430
 Russia                                 148    18,328
 Portugal                               535    16,934
 Austria                                368    14,043
 Israel                                 110    11,235
 Sweden                                 919    10,948
 Ireland                                365    10,647
 South Korea                            222    10,564
 Peru                                   216     9,784
 India                                  324     9,352
 Japan                                  155     8,403
 Ecuador                                355     7,529
 Chile                                   82     7,525
 Poland                                 245     6,934
 Romania                                331     6,633
 Norway                                 134     6,488
 Australia                               61     6,359
 Denmark                                285     6,318
 Czech Republic                         143     6,059
 Pakistan                                93     5,374
 Mexico                                 296     5,014
 Saudi Arabia                            65     4,934
 Philippines                            315     4,932
 Malaysia                                77     4,817
 Indonesia                              399     4,557
 United Arab Emirates                    25     4,521
 Serbia                                  85     4,054
 Panama                                  94     3,472
 Luxembourg                              69     3,292
 Qatar                                    7     3,231
 Dominican Republic                     177     3,167
 Ukraine                                 93     3,102
 Finland                                 59     3,064
 Belarus                                 29     2,919
 Singapore                                8     2,918
 Colombia                               112     2,852
 Thailand                                40     2,579
 South Africa                            27     2,272
 Argentina                               95     2,208
 Egypt                                  164     2,190
 Greece                                  99     2,145
 Algeria                                313     1,983
 Morocco                                126     1,763
 Moldova                                 36     1,712
 Iceland                                  8     1,711
 Croatia                                 25     1,650
 Hungary                                109     1,458
 Iraq                                    78     1,378
 New Zealand                              5     1,366
 Bahrain                                  6     1,348
 Estonia                                 28     1,332
 Kuwait                                   2     1,300
 Slovenia                                55     1,212
 Azerbaijan                              11     1,148
 Lithuania                               24     1,062
 Armenia                                 14     1,039
 Bosnia                                  39     1,030
 Hong Kong                                4     1,010
 Kazakhstan                              12       979
 Uzbekistan                              10       896
 North Macedonia                         39       854
 Cameroon                                12       848
 Bangladesh                              39       803
 Slovakia                                 2       769
 Oman                                     4       727
 Tunisia                                 34       726
 Cuba                                    21       726
 Bulgaria                                32       685
 Afghanistan                             21       665
 Cyprus                                  11       662
 Latvia                                   5       655
 Andorra                                 29       646
 Lebanon                                 20       632
 Ivory Coast                              5       628
 Costa Rica                               3       612
 Ghana                                    8       566
 Niger                                   12       548
 Burkina Faso                            27       515
 Uruguay                                  8       512
 Albania                                 24       467
 Channel Islands                          9       436
 Kyrgyzstan                               5       419
 Honduras                                25       397
 Taiwan                                   6       393
 Jordan                                   7       391
 Réunion                                  0       391
 Malta                                    3       384
 Kosovo                                   8       377
 San Marino                              36       371
 Bolivia                                 27       354
 Nigeria                                 11       324
 Mauritius                                9       324
 Palestinian Territories                  2       308
 Djibouti                                 2       298
 Senegal                                  2       291
 Montenegro                               3       273
 Georgia                                  3       266
 Vietnam                                  0       265
 Guinea                                   0       250
 Isle of Man                              2       242
 Democratic Republic of the Congo        20       235
 Sri Lanka                                7       217
 Kenya                                    9       208
 Mayotte                                  3       207
 Venezuela                                9       189
 Faroe Islands                            0       184
 Guatemala                                5       167
 Martinique                               6       157
 Paraguay                                 6       147
 Guadeloupe                               8       145
 El Salvador                              6       137
 Brunei                                   1       136
 Gibraltar                                0       129
 Rwanda                                   0       126
 Mali                                    12       123
 Cambodia                                 0       122
 Trinidad and Tobago                      8       113
 Madagascar                               2       106
 Monaco                                   2        93
 Aruba                                    2        92
 Liechtenstein                            1        80
 Togo                                     3        77
 Ethiopia                                 3        74
 Jamaica                                  4        73
 Barbados                                 4        72
 Republic of the Congo                    5        70
 Myanmar                                  4        62
 Bermuda                                  4        57
 Gabon                                    1        57
 Cayman Islands                           1        53
 Liberia                                  5        50
 Bahamas                                  8        47
 Tanzania                                 3        46
 Guyana                                   6        45
 Zambia                                   2        45
 Puerto Rico                              2        39
 Guinea-Bissau                            1        39
 Benin                                    2        35
 Haiti                                    3        33
 Saint Martin                             2        32
 Guam                                     1        32
 Sudan                                    4        29
 Somalia                                  2        27
 Syria                                    2        25
 Libya                                    1        25
 Antigua and Barbuda                      2        23
 Angola                                   2        19
 Zimbabwe                                 3        17
 Malawi                                   2        16
 Belize                                   2        14
 Curaçao                                  1        14
 Botswana                                 1        13
 Cape Verde                               1        10
 Suriname                                 1        10
 Gambia                                   1         9
 Turks and Caicos                         1         9
 Mauritania                               1         7
 Nicaragua                                1         7
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Arun Koyyur, Vishwadha
Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)
