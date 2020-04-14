FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.88 million, death toll crosses 119,000

April 14 (Reuters) - More than 1.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 119,168 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES DEATHS CASES United States 23,568 584,293 Spain 17,489 169,496 Italy 20,465 159,516 Germany 3,110 129,780 France 14,967 98,076 United Kingdom 11,329 88,621 Mainland China 3,341 82,249 Iran 4,585 73,303 Turkey 1,296 61,049 Belgium 3,903 30,589 Netherlands 2,823 26,551 Switzerland 1,138 25,688 Canada 780 25,680 Brazil 1,328 23,430 Russia 148 18,328 Portugal 535 16,934 Austria 368 14,043 Israel 110 11,235 Sweden 919 10,948 Ireland 365 10,647 South Korea 222 10,564 Peru 216 9,784 India 324 9,352 Japan 155 8,403 Ecuador 355 7,529 Chile 82 7,525 Poland 245 6,934 Romania 331 6,633 Norway 134 6,488 Australia 61 6,359 Denmark 285 6,318 Czech Republic 143 6,059 Pakistan 93 5,374 Mexico 296 5,014 Saudi Arabia 65 4,934 Philippines 315 4,932 Malaysia 77 4,817 Indonesia 399 4,557 United Arab Emirates 25 4,521 Serbia 85 4,054 Panama 94 3,472 Luxembourg 69 3,292 Qatar 7 3,231 Dominican Republic 177 3,167 Ukraine 93 3,102 Finland 59 3,064 Belarus 29 2,919 Singapore 8 2,918 Colombia 112 2,852 Thailand 40 2,579 South Africa 27 2,272 Argentina 95 2,208 Egypt 164 2,190 Greece 99 2,145 Algeria 313 1,983 Morocco 126 1,763 Moldova 36 1,712 Iceland 8 1,711 Croatia 25 1,650 Hungary 109 1,458 Iraq 78 1,378 New Zealand 5 1,366 Bahrain 6 1,348 Estonia 28 1,332 Kuwait 2 1,300 Slovenia 55 1,212 Azerbaijan 11 1,148 Lithuania 24 1,062 Armenia 14 1,039 Bosnia 39 1,030 Hong Kong 4 1,010 Kazakhstan 12 979 Uzbekistan 10 896 North Macedonia 39 854 Cameroon 12 848 Bangladesh 39 803 Slovakia 2 769 Oman 4 727 Tunisia 34 726 Cuba 21 726 Bulgaria 32 685 Afghanistan 21 665 Cyprus 11 662 Latvia 5 655 Andorra 29 646 Lebanon 20 632 Ivory Coast 5 628 Costa Rica 3 612 Ghana 8 566 Niger 12 548 Burkina Faso 27 515 Uruguay 8 512 Albania 24 467 Channel Islands 9 436 Kyrgyzstan 5 419 Honduras 25 397 Taiwan 6 393 Jordan 7 391 Réunion 0 391 Malta 3 384 Kosovo 8 377 San Marino 36 371 Bolivia 27 354 Nigeria 11 324 Mauritius 9 324 Palestinian Territories 2 308 Djibouti 2 298 Senegal 2 291 Montenegro 3 273 Georgia 3 266 Vietnam 0 265 Guinea 0 250 Isle of Man 2 242 Democratic Republic of the Congo 20 235 Sri Lanka 7 217 Kenya 9 208 Mayotte 3 207 Venezuela 9 189 Faroe Islands 0 184 Guatemala 5 167 Martinique 6 157 Paraguay 6 147 Guadeloupe 8 145 El Salvador 6 137 Brunei 1 136 Gibraltar 0 129 Rwanda 0 126 Mali 12 123 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 113 Madagascar 2 106 Monaco 2 93 Aruba 2 92 Liechtenstein 1 80 Togo 3 77 Ethiopia 3 74 Jamaica 4 73 Barbados 4 72 Republic of the Congo 5 70 Myanmar 4 62 Bermuda 4 57 Gabon 1 57 Cayman Islands 1 53 Liberia 5 50 Bahamas 8 47 Tanzania 3 46 Guyana 6 45 Zambia 2 45 Puerto Rico 2 39 Guinea-Bissau 1 39 Benin 2 35 Haiti 3 33 Saint Martin 2 32 Guam 1 32 Sudan 4 29 Somalia 2 27 Syria 2 25 Libya 1 25 Antigua and Barbuda 2 23 Angola 2 19 Zimbabwe 3 17 Malawi 2 16 Belize 2 14 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Cape Verde 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Turks and Caicos 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 Nicaragua 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Arun Koyyur, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)