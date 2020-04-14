FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.92 million, death toll crosses 120,000

April 14 (Reuters) - More than 1.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 120,670 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Tuesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 23,619 584,293 Spain 18,056 172,541 Italy 20,465 159,516 Germany 3,110 129,780 France 14,967 122,765 United Kingdom 11,329 88,621 China 3,341 82,249 Iran 4,683 74,877 Turkey 1,296 61,049 Belgium 4,157 31,119 Netherlands 2,823 26,551 Switzerland 1,155 25,834 Canada 780 25,680 Brazil 1,355 23,430 Russia 170 21,102 Portugal 567 17,448 Austria 384 14,135 Israel 117 11,868 Sweden 1,033 11,445 India 353 10,815 Ireland 365 10,647 South Korea 222 10,564 Peru 216 9,784 Japan 169 8,850 Ecuador 355 7,529 Chile 82 7,525 Poland 251 7,049 Romania 346 6,879 Norway 134 6,566 Denmark 299 6,496 Australia 61 6,400 Czech Republic 147 6,059 Pakistan 96 5,837 Saudi Arabia 73 5,369 Philippines 335 5,223 Mexico 332 5,014 Indonesia 459 4,839 Malaysia 82 4,817 United Arab Emirates 25 4,521 Serbia 85 4,054 Panama 94 3,472 Qatar 7 3,428 Ukraine 98 3,372 Luxembourg 69 3,292 Belarus 33 3,281 Dominican Republic 177 3,167 Finland 64 3,161 Singapore 8 2,918 Colombia 112 2,852 Thailand 41 2,613 South Africa 27 2,272 Argentina 95 2,208 Egypt 164 2,190 Greece 99 2,145 Algeria 313 1,983 Moldova 36 1,847 Morocco 126 1,838 Iceland 8 1,711 Croatia 31 1,704 Bahrain 7 1,522 Hungary 122 1,512 Iraq 78 1,378 Estonia 31 1,373 New Zealand 9 1,366 Kuwait 3 1,355 Slovenia 56 1,220 Kazakhstan 14 1,179 Azerbaijan 12 1,148 Bosnia 40 1,083 Lithuania 24 1,070 Armenia 16 1,067 Uzbekistan 10 1,054 Hong Kong 4 1,013 Bangladesh 46 1,012 North Macedonia 44 908 Cameroon 12 848 Slovakia 2 835 Oman 4 813 Cuba 21 726 Tunisia 34 726 Afghanistan 23 714 Bulgaria 35 695 Cyprus 11 662 Andorra 30 659 Latvia 5 657 Lebanon 20 641 Ivory Coast 6 628 Costa Rica 3 612 Ghana 8 566 Niger 13 548 Burkina Faso 28 515 Uruguay 8 512 Albania 24 475 Channel Islands 9 436 Kyrgyzstan 5 430 Honduras 25 407 Malta 3 393 Taiwan 6 393 Jordan 7 391 Réunion 0 391 Kosovo 8 377 San Marino 36 371 Bolivia 28 354 Nigeria 11 343 Mauritius 9 324 Guinea 0 319 Palestinian territories 2 308 Senegal 2 299 Djibouti 2 298 Georgia 3 296 Montenegro 4 278 Vietnam 0 266 Isle of Man 2 242 Democratic Republic of the 20 241 Congo Sri Lanka 7 219 Kenya 9 208 Mayotte 3 207 Venezuela 9 189 Faroe Islands 0 184 Guatemala 5 167 Paraguay 7 159 Martinique 6 157 El Salvador 6 149 Guadeloupe 8 145 Brunei 1 136 Guam 5 134 Gibraltar 0 129 Rwanda 0 127 Mali 12 123 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 113 Madagascar 2 108 N. Cyprus 4 100 Monaco 2 93 Aruba 2 92 Ethiopia 3 82 Liechtenstein 1 80 Togo 3 77 Republic of the Congo 5 74 Jamaica 4 73 Barbados 4 72 Myanmar 4 62 Somalia 2 60 Bermuda 4 57 Gabon 1 57 Cayman Islands 1 53 Liberia 6 51 Bahamas 8 47 Tanzania 3 46 Guyana 6 45 Zambia 2 45 Guinea-Bissau 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Haiti 3 33 Saint Martin 2 32 Sudan 4 29 Libya 1 25 Syria 2 25 Antigua and Barbuda 2 23 Angola 2 19 Zimbabwe 3 17 Malawi 2 16 Belize 2 14 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Cape Verde 1 10 Suriname 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Turks and Caicos 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 Nicaragua 1 7 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 117,329 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Arun Koyyur, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)