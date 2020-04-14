FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.92 million, death toll crosses 120,000

Healthcare
    April 14 (Reuters) - More than 1.92 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally
and 120,670 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on
Tuesday.
    
    
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES   TOTAL DEATHS       TOTAL CASES
 United States                          23,619         584,293
 Spain                                  18,056         172,541
 Italy                                  20,465         159,516
 Germany                                 3,110         129,780
 France                                 14,967         122,765
 United Kingdom                         11,329          88,621
 China                                   3,341          82,249
 Iran                                    4,683          74,877
 Turkey                                  1,296          61,049
 Belgium                                 4,157          31,119
 Netherlands                             2,823          26,551
 Switzerland                             1,155          25,834
 Canada                                    780          25,680
 Brazil                                  1,355          23,430
 Russia                                    170          21,102
 Portugal                                  567          17,448
 Austria                                   384          14,135
 Israel                                    117          11,868
 Sweden                                  1,033          11,445
 India                                     353          10,815
 Ireland                                   365          10,647
 South Korea                               222          10,564
 Peru                                      216           9,784
 Japan                                     169           8,850
 Ecuador                                   355           7,529
 Chile                                      82           7,525
 Poland                                    251           7,049
 Romania                                   346           6,879
 Norway                                    134           6,566
 Denmark                                   299           6,496
 Australia                                  61           6,400
 Czech Republic                            147           6,059
 Pakistan                                   96           5,837
 Saudi Arabia                               73           5,369
 Philippines                               335           5,223
 Mexico                                    332           5,014
 Indonesia                                 459           4,839
 Malaysia                                   82           4,817
 United Arab Emirates                       25           4,521
 Serbia                                     85           4,054
 Panama                                     94           3,472
 Qatar                                       7           3,428
 Ukraine                                    98           3,372
 Luxembourg                                 69           3,292
 Belarus                                    33           3,281
 Dominican Republic                        177           3,167
 Finland                                    64           3,161
 Singapore                                   8           2,918
 Colombia                                  112           2,852
 Thailand                                   41           2,613
 South Africa                               27           2,272
 Argentina                                  95           2,208
 Egypt                                     164           2,190
 Greece                                     99           2,145
 Algeria                                   313           1,983
 Moldova                                    36           1,847
 Morocco                                   126           1,838
 Iceland                                     8           1,711
 Croatia                                    31           1,704
 Bahrain                                     7           1,522
 Hungary                                   122           1,512
 Iraq                                       78           1,378
 Estonia                                    31           1,373
 New Zealand                                 9           1,366
 Kuwait                                      3           1,355
 Slovenia                                   56           1,220
 Kazakhstan                                 14           1,179
 Azerbaijan                                 12           1,148
 Bosnia                                     40           1,083
 Lithuania                                  24           1,070
 Armenia                                    16           1,067
 Uzbekistan                                 10           1,054
 Hong Kong                                   4           1,013
 Bangladesh                                 46           1,012
 North Macedonia                            44             908
 Cameroon                                   12             848
 Slovakia                                    2             835
 Oman                                        4             813
 Cuba                                       21             726
 Tunisia                                    34             726
 Afghanistan                                23             714
 Bulgaria                                   35             695
 Cyprus                                     11             662
 Andorra                                    30             659
 Latvia                                      5             657
 Lebanon                                    20             641
 Ivory Coast                                 6             628
 Costa Rica                                  3             612
 Ghana                                       8             566
 Niger                                      13             548
 Burkina Faso                               28             515
 Uruguay                                     8             512
 Albania                                    24             475
 Channel Islands                             9             436
 Kyrgyzstan                                  5             430
 Honduras                                   25             407
 Malta                                       3             393
 Taiwan                                      6             393
 Jordan                                      7             391
 Réunion                                     0             391
 Kosovo                                      8             377
 San Marino                                 36             371
 Bolivia                                    28             354
 Nigeria                                    11             343
 Mauritius                                   9             324
 Guinea                                      0             319
 Palestinian territories                     2             308
 Senegal                                     2             299
 Djibouti                                    2             298
 Georgia                                     3             296
 Montenegro                                  4             278
 Vietnam                                     0             266
 Isle of Man                                 2             242
 Democratic Republic of the                 20             241
 Congo                                          
 Sri Lanka                                   7             219
 Kenya                                       9             208
 Mayotte                                     3             207
 Venezuela                                   9             189
 Faroe Islands                               0             184
 Guatemala                                   5             167
 Paraguay                                    7             159
 Martinique                                  6             157
 El Salvador                                 6             149
 Guadeloupe                                  8             145
 Brunei                                      1             136
 Guam                                        5             134
 Gibraltar                                   0             129
 Rwanda                                      0             127
 Mali                                       12             123
 Cambodia                                    0             122
 Trinidad and Tobago                         8             113
 Madagascar                                  2             108
 N. Cyprus                                   4             100
 Monaco                                      2              93
 Aruba                                       2              92
 Ethiopia                                    3              82
 Liechtenstein                               1              80
 Togo                                        3              77
 Republic of the Congo                       5              74
 Jamaica                                     4              73
 Barbados                                    4              72
 Myanmar                                     4              62
 Somalia                                     2              60
 Bermuda                                     4              57
 Gabon                                       1              57
 Cayman Islands                              1              53
 Liberia                                     6              51
 Bahamas                                     8              47
 Tanzania                                    3              46
 Guyana                                      6              45
 Zambia                                      2              45
 Guinea-Bissau                               1              39
 Puerto Rico                                 2              39
 Benin                                       2              35
 Haiti                                       3              33
 Saint Martin                                2              32
 Sudan                                       4              29
 Libya                                       1              25
 Syria                                       2              25
 Antigua and Barbuda                         2              23
 Angola                                      2              19
 Zimbabwe                                    3              17
 Malawi                                      2              16
 Belize                                      2              14
 Curaçao                                     1              14
 Botswana                                    1              13
 Cape Verde                                  1              10
 Suriname                                    1              10
 Gambia                                      1               9
 Turks and Caicos                            1               9
 Mauritania                                  1               7
 Nicaragua                                   1               7
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE                  117,329                
 MAINLAND CHINA                                 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Arun Koyyur, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil
D'Silva)
