FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.97 million, death toll crosses 128,000

April 15 (Reuters) - More than 1.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 128,445 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL CASES United States 28,368 606,194 Spain 18,056 172,541 Italy 21,067 162,488 France 15,729 130,253 Germany 3,218 128,474 United Kingdom 12,107 93,873 Mainland China 3,342 82,295 Iran 4,683 74,877 Turkey 1,403 65,111 Belgium 4,157 31,119 Netherlands 2,945 27,419 Canada 903 27,063 Switzerland 1,175 25,957 Brazil 1,532 25,262 Russia 170 21,102 Portugal 567 17,448 Austria 384 14,214 Israel 123 12,046 Ireland 406 11,479 Sweden 1,033 11,445 India 353 10,815 South Korea 222 10,591 Peru 230 10,303 Japan 174 8,885 Chile 92 7,917 Ecuador 369 7,529 Poland 263 7,202 Romania 351 6,879 Norway 139 6,801 Denmark 299 6,511 Australia 61 6,400 Czech Republic 161 6,111 Pakistan 96 5,837 Saudi Arabia 73 5,369 Philippines 335 5,223 Mexico 332 5,014 Malaysia 82 4,987 United Arab Emirates 28 4,933 Indonesia 459 4,839 Serbia 94 4,465 Panama 95 3,574 Qatar 7 3,428 Ukraine 98 3,372 Luxembourg 69 3,307 Dominican Republic 183 3,286 Belarus 33 3,281 Singapore 10 3,252 Finland 64 3,161 Colombia 127 2,979 Thailand 41 2,613 Argentina 105 2,443 South Africa 27 2,415 Egypt 178 2,350 Greece 101 2,170 Algeria 326 2,070 Moldova 40 1,934 Morocco 126 1,888 Iceland 8 1,720 Croatia 31 1,704 Bahrain 7 1,522 Hungary 122 1,512 Iraq 78 1,400 Estonia 31 1,373 New Zealand 9 1,366 Kuwait 3 1,355 Kazakhstan 14 1,232 Slovenia 56 1,220 Azerbaijan 13 1,197 Uzbekistan 10 1,165 Bosnia 40 1,083 Lithuania 26 1,070 Armenia 16 1,067 Hong Kong 4 1,013 Bangladesh 46 1,012 North Macedonia 44 908 Cameroon 15 855 Slovakia 2 835 Oman 4 813 Cuba 21 766 Tunisia 34 747 Afghanistan 23 714 Bulgaria 35 713 Cyprus 11 695 Andorra 31 659 Latvia 5 657 Lebanon 21 641 Ivory Coast 6 638 Ghana 8 636 Costa Rica 3 618 Niger 14 570 Burkina Faso 30 528 Uruguay 8 512 Albania 24 475 Channel Islands 13 440 Kyrgyzstan 5 430 Honduras 26 407 Jordan 7 397 Malta 3 393 Taiwan 6 393 Réunion 0 391 Kosovo 8 377 San Marino 36 372 Djibouti 2 363 Guinea 1 363 Bolivia 28 354 Nigeria 11 343 Mauritius 9 324 Palestinian Territories 2 308 Georgia 3 300 Senegal 2 299 Montenegro 4 283 Vietnam 0 266 Democratic Republic of the Congo 21 254 Isle of Man 2 254 Sri Lanka 7 233 Mayotte 3 217 Kenya 9 216 Venezuela 9 189 Faroe Islands 0 184 Guadeloupe 8 167 Guatemala 5 167 Paraguay 7 159 Martinique 6 157 El Salvador 6 149 Mali 13 144 Brunei 1 136 Guam 5 134 Rwanda 0 134 Gibraltar 0 129 Cambodia 0 122 Trinidad and Tobago 8 113 Madagascar 2 108 Jamaica 4 105 N. Cyprus 4 100 Monaco 2 93 Aruba 2 92 Ethiopia 3 82 Liechtenstein 1 80 Togo 3 77 Republic of the Congo 5 74 Barbados 5 73 Myanmar 4 63 Somalia 2 60 Liberia 6 59 Bermuda 4 57 Gabon 1 57 Cayman Islands 1 54 Tanzania 3 53 Bahamas 8 49 Guyana 6 47 Zambia 2 45 Guinea-Bissau 1 43 Haiti 3 40 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Libya 1 35 Sudan 5 32 Saint Martin 2 32 Syria 2 29 Antigua and Barbuda 2 23 Angola 2 19 Zimbabwe 3 18 Belize 2 18 Malawi 2 16 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Cape Verde 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)