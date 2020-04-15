Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.97 million, death toll crosses 128,000

    April 15 (Reuters) - More than 1.97 million people have
been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 128,445 have died, according to a Reuters
tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210
countries and territories since the first cases were
identified in China in December 2019.
    The following table lists countries that have reported
deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on
Wednesday.
     
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES         TOTAL DEATHS  TOTAL CASES
 United States                     28,368        606,194
 Spain                             18,056        172,541
 Italy                             21,067        162,488
 France                            15,729        130,253
 Germany                           3,218         128,474
 United Kingdom                    12,107        93,873
 Mainland China                    3,342         82,295
 Iran                              4,683         74,877
 Turkey                            1,403         65,111
 Belgium                           4,157         31,119
 Netherlands                       2,945         27,419
 Canada                            903           27,063
 Switzerland                       1,175         25,957
 Brazil                            1,532         25,262
 Russia                            170           21,102
 Portugal                          567           17,448
 Austria                           384           14,214
 Israel                            123           12,046
 Ireland                           406           11,479
 Sweden                            1,033         11,445
 India                             353           10,815
 South Korea                       222           10,591
 Peru                              230           10,303
 Japan                             174           8,885
 Chile                             92            7,917
 Ecuador                           369           7,529
 Poland                            263           7,202
 Romania                           351           6,879
 Norway                            139           6,801
 Denmark                           299           6,511
 Australia                         61            6,400
 Czech Republic                    161           6,111
 Pakistan                          96            5,837
 Saudi Arabia                      73            5,369
 Philippines                       335           5,223
 Mexico                            332           5,014
 Malaysia                          82            4,987
 United Arab Emirates              28            4,933
 Indonesia                         459           4,839
 Serbia                            94            4,465
 Panama                            95            3,574
 Qatar                             7             3,428
 Ukraine                           98            3,372
 Luxembourg                        69            3,307
 Dominican Republic                183           3,286
 Belarus                           33            3,281
 Singapore                         10            3,252
 Finland                           64            3,161
 Colombia                          127           2,979
 Thailand                          41            2,613
 Argentina                         105           2,443
 South Africa                      27            2,415
 Egypt                             178           2,350
 Greece                            101           2,170
 Algeria                           326           2,070
 Moldova                           40            1,934
 Morocco                           126           1,888
 Iceland                           8             1,720
 Croatia                           31            1,704
 Bahrain                           7             1,522
 Hungary                           122           1,512
 Iraq                              78            1,400
 Estonia                           31            1,373
 New Zealand                       9             1,366
 Kuwait                            3             1,355
 Kazakhstan                        14            1,232
 Slovenia                          56            1,220
 Azerbaijan                        13            1,197
 Uzbekistan                        10            1,165
 Bosnia                            40            1,083
 Lithuania                         26            1,070
 Armenia                           16            1,067
 Hong Kong                         4             1,013
 Bangladesh                        46            1,012
 North Macedonia                   44            908
 Cameroon                          15            855
 Slovakia                          2             835
 Oman                              4             813
 Cuba                              21            766
 Tunisia                           34            747
 Afghanistan                       23            714
 Bulgaria                          35            713
 Cyprus                            11            695
 Andorra                           31            659
 Latvia                            5             657
 Lebanon                           21            641
 Ivory Coast                       6             638
 Ghana                             8             636
 Costa Rica                        3             618
 Niger                             14            570
 Burkina Faso                      30            528
 Uruguay                           8             512
 Albania                           24            475
 Channel Islands                   13            440
 Kyrgyzstan                        5             430
 Honduras                          26            407
 Jordan                            7             397
 Malta                             3             393
 Taiwan                            6             393
 Réunion                           0             391
 Kosovo                            8             377
 San Marino                        36            372
 Djibouti                          2             363
 Guinea                            1             363
 Bolivia                           28            354
 Nigeria                           11            343
 Mauritius                         9             324
 Palestinian Territories           2             308
 Georgia                           3             300
 Senegal                           2             299
 Montenegro                        4             283
 Vietnam                           0             266
 Democratic Republic of the Congo  21            254
 Isle of Man                       2             254
 Sri Lanka                         7             233
 Mayotte                           3             217
 Kenya                             9             216
 Venezuela                         9             189
 Faroe Islands                     0             184
 Guadeloupe                        8             167
 Guatemala                         5             167
 Paraguay                          7             159
 Martinique                        6             157
 El Salvador                       6             149
 Mali                              13            144
 Brunei                            1             136
 Guam                              5             134
 Rwanda                            0             134
 Gibraltar                         0             129
 Cambodia                          0             122
 Trinidad and Tobago               8             113
 Madagascar                        2             108
 Jamaica                           4             105
 N. Cyprus                         4             100
 Monaco                            2             93
 Aruba                             2             92
 Ethiopia                          3             82
 Liechtenstein                     1             80
 Togo                              3             77
 Republic of the Congo             5             74
 Barbados                          5             73
 Myanmar                           4             63
 Somalia                           2             60
 Liberia                           6             59
 Bermuda                           4             57
 Gabon                             1             57
 Cayman Islands                    1             54
 Tanzania                          3             53
 Bahamas                           8             49
 Guyana                            6             47
 Zambia                            2             45
 Guinea-Bissau                     1             43
 Haiti                             3             40
 Puerto Rico                       2             39
 Benin                             2             35
 Libya                             1             35
 Sudan                             5             32
 Saint Martin                      2             32
 Syria                             2             29
 Antigua and Barbuda               2             23
 Angola                            2             19
 Zimbabwe                          3             18
 Belize                            2             18
 Malawi                            2             16
 Curaçao                           1             14
 Botswana                          1             13
 Cape Verde                        1             11
 Suriname                          1             10
 Turks and Caicos                  1             10
 Gambia                            1             9
 Nicaragua                         1             9
 Mauritania                        1             7
 
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika
Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)
