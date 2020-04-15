FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 2 million, death toll crosses 131,000

April 15 (Reuters) - More than 2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 131,101 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday. COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL TOTAL DEATHS CASES United States 28,446 607,794 Spain 18,579 177,633 Italy 21,067 162,488 France 15,729 130,253 Germany 3,348 128,474 United Kingdom 12,868 98,476 China 3,342 82,295 Iran 4,777 76,389 Turkey 1,403 65,111 Belgium 4,440 34,573 Netherlands 3,134 28,153 Canada 903 27,063 Switzerland 1,214 26,336 Brazil 1,557 25,684 Russia 198 24,490 Portugal 599 18,091 Austria 393 14,286 Israel 126 12,200 Sweden 1,203 11,927 Ireland 406 11,479 India 396 11,439 South Korea 229 10,591 Peru 230 10,303 Japan 174 9,233 Chile 92 7,917 Ecuador 369 7,529 Poland 268 7,408 Romania 362 7,216 Norway 142 6,801 Denmark 309 6,681 Australia 63 6,416 Czech Republic 163 6,151 Pakistan 107 5,988 Saudi Arabia 79 5,862 Philippines 349 5,453 Mexico 406 5,399 Indonesia 469 5,136 Malaysia 83 5,072 United Arab Emirates 28 4,933 Serbia 99 4,873 Ukraine 108 3,764 Belarus 36 3,728 Qatar 7 3,711 Panama 95 3,574 Luxembourg 69 3,307 Dominican Republic 183 3,286 Finland 72 3,273 Singapore 10 3,252 Colombia 127 2,979 Thailand 43 2,643 Argentina 108 2,443 South Africa 27 2,415 Egypt 178 2,350 Greece 101 2,170 Algeria 326 2,070 Morocco 127 1,988 Moldova 43 1,934 Croatia 34 1,741 Iceland 8 1,727 Bahrain 7 1,671 Hungary 134 1,579 Kuwait 3 1,405 Estonia 35 1,400 Iraq 78 1,400 New Zealand 9 1,386 Uzbekistan 10 1,275 Kazakhstan 15 1,267 Slovenia 61 1,248 Bangladesh 50 1,231 Azerbaijan 13 1,197 Armenia 17 1,111 Bosnia 41 1,110 Lithuania 29 1,091 Hong Kong 4 1017 Oman 4 910 North Macedonia 44 908 Slovakia 6 863 Cameroon 17 855 Afghanistan 25 784 Cuba 21 766 Tunisia 34 747 Bulgaria 36 735 Cyprus 11 695 Andorra 33 673 Latvia 5 666 Lebanon 21 641 Ivory Coast 6 638 Ghana 8 636 Costa Rica 3 618 Niger 14 570 Burkina Faso 30 528 Uruguay 8 512 Albania 25 494 Kyrgyzstan 5 449 Channel Islands 13 440 Honduras 31 419 Malta 3 399 Bolivia 28 397 Jordan 7 397 Taiwan 6 395 Réunion 0 391 Kosovo 8 387 Nigeria 11 373 San Marino 36 372 Djibouti 2 363 Guinea 1 363 Mauritius 9 324 Senegal 2 314 Palestinian Territories 2 308 Georgia 3 306 Montenegro 4 288 Vietnam 0 267 Isle of Man 4 256 Democratic Republic of the 21 254 Congo Sri Lanka 7 233 Kenya 10 225 Mayotte 3 217 Venezuela 9 197 Faroe Islands 0 184 Guatemala 5 180 Guadeloupe 8 167 Paraguay 8 161 El Salvador 6 159 Martinique 8 158 Mali 13 148 Brunei 1 136 Guam 5 134 Rwanda 0 134 Gibraltar 0 129 Cambodia 0 122 Republic of the Congo 5 117 Trinidad and Tobago 8 113 Madagascar 2 110 Jamaica 5 105 N. Cyprus 4 100 Monaco 2 93 Aruba 2 92 Ethiopia 3 85 Gabon 1 80 Liechtenstein 1 80 Togo 3 77 Myanmar 4 74 Barbados 5 73 Somalia 2 60 Liberia 6 59 Tanzania 3 59 Bermuda 4 57 Cayman Islands 1 54 Bahamas 8 49 Zambia 2 48 Guyana 6 47 Guinea-Bissau 1 43 Haiti 3 40 Puerto Rico 2 39 Benin 2 35 Libya 1 35 Saint Martin 2 32 Sudan 5 32 Syria 2 29 Antigua and Barbuda 2 23 Angola 2 19 Belize 2 18 Zimbabwe 3 18 Malawi 2 16 Curaçao 1 14 Botswana 1 13 Cape Verde 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Turks and Caicos 1 10 Gambia 1 9 Nicaragua 1 9 Mauritania 1 7 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND 127,759 CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)