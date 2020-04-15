Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 2 million, death toll crosses 131,000

    April 15 (Reuters) - More than 2 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 131,101 have died, according
to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in
more than 210 countries and territories since the
first cases were identified in China in December
2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of
coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an
external browser.
    The following table lists countries that have
reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases
as of 1400 GMT on Wednesday.
       
 COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES      TOTAL      TOTAL
                                DEATHS     CASES
 United States                     28,446     607,794
 Spain                             18,579     177,633
 Italy                             21,067     162,488
 France                            15,729     130,253
 Germany                            3,348     128,474
 United Kingdom                    12,868      98,476
 China                              3,342      82,295
 Iran                               4,777      76,389
 Turkey                             1,403      65,111
 Belgium                            4,440      34,573
 Netherlands                        3,134      28,153
 Canada                               903      27,063
 Switzerland                        1,214      26,336
 Brazil                             1,557      25,684
 Russia                               198      24,490
 Portugal                             599      18,091
 Austria                              393      14,286
 Israel                               126      12,200
 Sweden                             1,203      11,927
 Ireland                              406      11,479
 India                                396      11,439
 South Korea                          229      10,591
 Peru                                 230      10,303
 Japan                                174       9,233
 Chile                                 92       7,917
 Ecuador                              369       7,529
 Poland                               268       7,408
 Romania                              362       7,216
 Norway                               142       6,801
 Denmark                              309       6,681
 Australia                             63       6,416
 Czech Republic                       163       6,151
 Pakistan                             107       5,988
 Saudi Arabia                          79       5,862
 Philippines                          349       5,453
 Mexico                               406       5,399
 Indonesia                            469       5,136
 Malaysia                              83       5,072
 United Arab Emirates                  28       4,933
 Serbia                                99       4,873
 Ukraine                              108       3,764
 Belarus                               36       3,728
 Qatar                                  7       3,711
 Panama                                95       3,574
 Luxembourg                            69       3,307
 Dominican Republic                   183       3,286
 Finland                               72       3,273
 Singapore                             10       3,252
 Colombia                             127       2,979
 Thailand                              43       2,643
 Argentina                            108       2,443
 South Africa                          27       2,415
 Egypt                                178       2,350
 Greece                               101       2,170
 Algeria                              326       2,070
 Morocco                              127       1,988
 Moldova                               43       1,934
 Croatia                               34       1,741
 Iceland                                8       1,727
 Bahrain                                7       1,671
 Hungary                              134       1,579
 Kuwait                                 3       1,405
 Estonia                               35       1,400
 Iraq                                  78       1,400
 New Zealand                            9       1,386
 Uzbekistan                            10       1,275
 Kazakhstan                            15       1,267
 Slovenia                              61       1,248
 Bangladesh                            50       1,231
 Azerbaijan                            13       1,197
 Armenia                               17       1,111
 Bosnia                                41       1,110
 Lithuania                             29       1,091
 Hong Kong                              4        1017
 Oman                                   4         910
 North Macedonia                       44         908
 Slovakia                               6         863
 Cameroon                              17         855
 Afghanistan                           25         784
 Cuba                                  21         766
 Tunisia                               34         747
 Bulgaria                              36         735
 Cyprus                                11         695
 Andorra                               33         673
 Latvia                                 5         666
 Lebanon                               21         641
 Ivory Coast                            6         638
 Ghana                                  8         636
 Costa Rica                             3         618
 Niger                                 14         570
 Burkina Faso                          30         528
 Uruguay                                8         512
 Albania                               25         494
 Kyrgyzstan                             5         449
 Channel Islands                       13         440
 Honduras                              31         419
 Malta                                  3         399
 Bolivia                               28         397
 Jordan                                 7         397
 Taiwan                                 6         395
 Réunion                                0         391
 Kosovo                                 8         387
 Nigeria                               11         373
 San Marino                            36         372
 Djibouti                               2         363
 Guinea                                 1         363
 Mauritius                              9         324
 Senegal                                2         314
 Palestinian Territories                2         308
 Georgia                                3         306
 Montenegro                             4         288
 Vietnam                                0         267
 Isle of Man                            4         256
 Democratic Republic of the            21         254
 Congo                                     
 Sri Lanka                              7         233
 Kenya                                 10         225
 Mayotte                                3         217
 Venezuela                              9         197
 Faroe Islands                          0         184
 Guatemala                              5         180
 Guadeloupe                             8         167
 Paraguay                               8         161
 El Salvador                            6         159
 Martinique                             8         158
 Mali                                  13         148
 Brunei                                 1         136
 Guam                                   5         134
 Rwanda                                 0         134
 Gibraltar                              0         129
 Cambodia                               0         122
 Republic of the Congo                  5         117
 Trinidad and Tobago                    8         113
 Madagascar                             2         110
 Jamaica                                5         105
 N. Cyprus                              4         100
 Monaco                                 2          93
 Aruba                                  2          92
 Ethiopia                               3          85
 Gabon                                  1          80
 Liechtenstein                          1          80
 Togo                                   3          77
 Myanmar                                4          74
 Barbados                               5          73
 Somalia                                2          60
 Liberia                                6          59
 Tanzania                               3          59
 Bermuda                                4          57
 Cayman Islands                         1          54
 Bahamas                                8          49
 Zambia                                 2          48
 Guyana                                 6          47
 Guinea-Bissau                          1          43
 Haiti                                  3          40
 Puerto Rico                            2          39
 Benin                                  2          35
 Libya                                  1          35
 Saint Martin                           2          32
 Sudan                                  5          32
 Syria                                  2          29
 Antigua and Barbuda                    2          23
 Angola                                 2          19
 Belize                                 2          18
 Zimbabwe                               3          18
 Malawi                                 2          16
 Curaçao                                1          14
 Botswana                               1          13
 Cape Verde                             1          11
 Suriname                               1          10
 Turks and Caicos                       1          10
 Gambia                                 1           9
 Nicaragua                              1           9
 Mauritania                             1           7
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE MAINLAND    127,759            
 CHINA                                     
        Source: Reuters tally based on statements
from health ministries and government officials

 (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Vishwadha Chander and
Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil
D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)
