FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.04 million, death toll about 403,700

By Lynx Insight Service June 8 (Reuters) - More than 7.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 403,700​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 110,320 1,949,143 3.38 Brazil 37,312 685,427 1.78 Russia 5,971 476,658 0.41 United Kingdom 40,542 286,194 6.1 Spain 27,136 259,404 5.8 India 7,135 256,611 0.05 Italy 33,899 234,998 5.61 Peru 5,465 196,515 1.71 France 29,155 190,974 4.35 Germany 8,653 184,048 1.04 Iran 8,281 171,789 1.01 Turkey 4,692 170,132 0.57 Chile 2,290 134,150 1.22 Mexico 13,699 117,103 1.09 Saudi Arabia 712 101,914 0.21 Pakistan 2,067 103,671 0.09 Canada 7,800 95,666 2.1 Mainland China 4,633 82,981 0.03 Qatar 54 68,790 0.19 Bangladesh 888 65,769 0.06 Belgium 9,595 59,226 8.39 Belarus 269 48,630 0.28 South Africa 998 48,285 0.17 Netherlands 6,013 47,574 3.49 Sweden 4,659 44,730 4.58 Ecuador 3,621 43,120 2.12 United Arab Emirates 276 38,808 0.29 Colombia 1,259 39,236 0.24 Singapore 25 37,910 0.04 Portugal 1,479 34,693 1.44 Egypt 1,237 34,079 0.13 Kuwait 264 31,848 0.64 Indonesia 1,851 31,186 0.07 Switzerland 1,661 30,965 1.95 Ukraine 797 27,462 0.17 Poland 1,161 26,780 0.3 Ireland 1,679 25,201 3.45 Argentina 664 22,794 0.15 Philippines 1,003 21,895 0.09 Romania 1,326 20,479 0.68 Afghanistan 357 20,342 0.1 Dominican Republic 538 19,600 0.51 Japan 929 17,914 0.07 Israel 298 17,863 0.34 Oman 75 16,882 0.16 Austria 672 16,854 0.76 Panama 393 16,425 0.94 Bahrain 26 14,763 0.17 Bolivia 465 13,643 0.4 Armenia 200 13,130 0.68 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.