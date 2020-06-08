Healthcare
June 8, 2020 / 10:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.04 million, death toll about 403,700

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 8 (Reuters) - More than 7.04 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
403,700​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         110,320        1,949,143       3.38
 Brazil                37,312         685,427         1.78
 Russia                5,971          476,658         0.41
 United Kingdom        40,542         286,194         6.1
 Spain                 27,136         259,404         5.8
 India                 7,135          256,611         0.05
 Italy                 33,899         234,998         5.61
 Peru                  5,465          196,515         1.71
 France                29,155         190,974         4.35
 Germany               8,653          184,048         1.04
 Iran                  8,281          171,789         1.01
 Turkey                4,692          170,132         0.57
 Chile                 2,290          134,150         1.22
 Mexico                13,699         117,103         1.09
 Saudi Arabia          712            101,914         0.21
 Pakistan              2,067          103,671         0.09
 Canada                7,800          95,666          2.1
 Mainland China        4,633          82,981          0.03
 Qatar                 54             68,790          0.19
 Bangladesh            888            65,769          0.06
 Belgium               9,595          59,226          8.39
 Belarus               269            48,630          0.28
 South Africa          998            48,285          0.17
 Netherlands           6,013          47,574          3.49
 Sweden                4,659          44,730          4.58
 Ecuador               3,621          43,120          2.12
 United Arab Emirates  276            38,808          0.29
 Colombia              1,259          39,236          0.24
 Singapore             25             37,910          0.04
 Portugal              1,479          34,693          1.44
 Egypt                 1,237          34,079          0.13
 Kuwait                264            31,848          0.64
 Indonesia             1,851          31,186          0.07
 Switzerland           1,661          30,965          1.95
 Ukraine               797            27,462          0.17
 Poland                1,161          26,780          0.3
 Ireland               1,679          25,201          3.45
 Argentina             664            22,794          0.15
 Philippines           1,003          21,895          0.09
 Romania               1,326          20,479          0.68
 Afghanistan           357            20,342          0.1
 Dominican Republic    538            19,600          0.51
 Japan                 929            17,914          0.07
 Israel                298            17,863          0.34
 Oman                  75             16,882          0.16
 Austria               672            16,854          0.76
 Panama                393            16,425          0.94
 Bahrain               26             14,763          0.17
 Bolivia               465            13,643          0.4
 Armenia               200            13,130          0.68
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
