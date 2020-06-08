FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.07 million, death toll about 404,000

By Lynx Insight Service June 8 (Reuters) - More than 7.07 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 404,314​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 110,320 1,949,143 3.38 Brazil 37,312 685,427 1.78 Russia 5,971 476,658 0.41 United Kingdom 40,597 287,399 6.11 Spain 27,136 259,571 5.8 India 7,135 256,611 0.05 Italy 33,899 234,998 5.61 Peru 5,465 196,515 1.71 France 29,155 190,974 4.35 Germany 8,657 184,239 1.04 Iran 8,351 173,832 1.02 Turkey 4,692 170,132 0.57 Chile 2,290 134,150 1.22 Mexico 13,699 117,103 1.09 Saudi Arabia 746 105,283 0.22 Pakistan 2,067 103,671 0.1 Canada 7,800 95,666 2.1 Mainland China 4,634 83,040 0.03 Qatar 57 70,158 0.2 Bangladesh 930 68,504 0.06 Belgium 9,606 59,348 8.4 Belarus 276 49,453 0.29 South Africa 998 48,285 0.17 Netherlands 6,016 47,739 3.49 Sweden 4,694 45,133 4.61 Ecuador 3,621 43,120 2.12 Colombia 1,259 39,236 0.25 United Arab Emirates 276 38,808 0.29 Singapore 25 38,296 0.04 Portugal 1,485 34,885 1.44 Egypt 1,237 34,079 0.13 Kuwait 269 32,510 0.65 Indonesia 1,883 32,033 0.07 Switzerland 1,661 30,972 1.95 Ukraine 797 27,462 0.18 Poland 1,161 26,780 0.31 Ireland 1,679 25,201 3.45 Argentina 664 22,794 0.15 Philippines 1,011 22,474 0.09 Iraq 346 21,263 0.09 Romania 1,326 20,604 0.68 Afghanistan 357 20,342 0.1 Dominican Republic 539 20,126 0.51 Japan 932 17,935 0.07 Israel 298 17,915 0.34 Oman 81 17,486 0.17 Austria 672 16,868 0.76 Panama 393 16,425 0.94 Bahrain 26 15,417 0.17 Bolivia 465 13,643 0.41 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.