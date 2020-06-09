Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.09 million, death toll about 405,000

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 9 (Reuters) - More than 7.09 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
405,611​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         110,320        1,949,143       3.38
 Brazil                37,991         701,081         1.81
 Russia                5,971          476,658         0.41
 United Kingdom        40,597         287,399         6.11
 Spain                 27,136         259,571         5.8
 India                 7,135          256,611         0.05
 Italy                 33,964         235,278         5.62
 Peru                  5,571          199,696         1.74
 France                29,209         191,185         4.36
 Germany               8,663          184,262         1.04
 Iran                  8,351          173,832         1.02
 Turkey                4,692          170,132         0.57
 Chile                 2,264          138,846         1.21
 Mexico                14,053         120,102         1.11
 Saudi Arabia          746            105,283         0.22
 Pakistan              2,067          103,671         0.1
 Canada                7,800          95,666          2.1
 Mainland China        4,634          83,040          0.03
 Qatar                 57             70,158          0.2
 Bangladesh            930            68,504          0.06
 Belgium               9,606          59,348          8.4
 Belarus               276            49,453          0.29
 South Africa          998            48,285          0.17
 Netherlands           6,016          47,739          3.49
 Sweden                4,694          45,133          4.61
 Ecuador               3,642          43,378          2.13
 Colombia              1,308          40,719          0.26
 United Arab Emirates  276            38,808          0.29
 Singapore             25             38,296          0.04
 Portugal              1,485          34,885          1.44
 Egypt                 1,237          34,079          0.13
 Kuwait                269            32,510          0.65
 Indonesia             1,883          32,033          0.07
 Switzerland           1,661          30,972          1.95
 Ukraine               797            27,462          0.18
 Poland                1,166          27,160          0.31
 Ireland               1,683          25,207          3.46
 Argentina             693            23,620          0.16
 Philippines           1,011          22,474          0.09
 Afghanistan           369            20,917          0.1
 Romania               1,339          20,604          0.69
 Dominican Republic    539            20,126          0.51
 Japan                 932            17,935          0.07
 Israel                298            17,915          0.34
 Oman                  81             17,486          0.17
 Austria               672            16,879          0.76
 Panama                398            16,854          0.95
 Bahrain               26             15,417          0.17
 Bolivia               465            13,643          0.41
 Iraq                  370            13,481          0.1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
