FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.09 million, death toll about 405,000

By Lynx Insight Service June 9 (Reuters) - More than 7.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 405,611​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 110,320 1,949,143 3.38 Brazil 37,991 701,081 1.81 Russia 5,971 476,658 0.41 United Kingdom 40,597 287,399 6.11 Spain 27,136 259,571 5.8 India 7,135 256,611 0.05 Italy 33,964 235,278 5.62 Peru 5,571 199,696 1.74 France 29,209 191,185 4.36 Germany 8,663 184,262 1.04 Iran 8,351 173,832 1.02 Turkey 4,692 170,132 0.57 Chile 2,264 138,846 1.21 Mexico 14,053 120,102 1.11 Saudi Arabia 746 105,283 0.22 Pakistan 2,067 103,671 0.1 Canada 7,800 95,666 2.1 Mainland China 4,634 83,040 0.03 Qatar 57 70,158 0.2 Bangladesh 930 68,504 0.06 Belgium 9,606 59,348 8.4 Belarus 276 49,453 0.29 South Africa 998 48,285 0.17 Netherlands 6,016 47,739 3.49 Sweden 4,694 45,133 4.61 Ecuador 3,642 43,378 2.13 Colombia 1,308 40,719 0.26 United Arab Emirates 276 38,808 0.29 Singapore 25 38,296 0.04 Portugal 1,485 34,885 1.44 Egypt 1,237 34,079 0.13 Kuwait 269 32,510 0.65 Indonesia 1,883 32,033 0.07 Switzerland 1,661 30,972 1.95 Ukraine 797 27,462 0.18 Poland 1,166 27,160 0.31 Ireland 1,683 25,207 3.46 Argentina 693 23,620 0.16 Philippines 1,011 22,474 0.09 Afghanistan 369 20,917 0.1 Romania 1,339 20,604 0.69 Dominican Republic 539 20,126 0.51 Japan 932 17,935 0.07 Israel 298 17,915 0.34 Oman 81 17,486 0.17 Austria 672 16,879 0.76 Panama 398 16,854 0.95 Bahrain 26 15,417 0.17 Bolivia 465 13,643 0.41 Iraq 370 13,481 0.1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.