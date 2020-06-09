FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.15 million, death toll about 407,000

June 9 (Reuters) - More than 7.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 407,155​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in mainland China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 110,889 1,968,272 3.39 Brazil 37,991 701,081 1.81 Russia 6,142 485,253 0.43 United Kingdom 40,597 287,399 6.11 India 7,466 266,598 0.06 Spain 27,136 259,571 5.8 Italy 33,964 235,278 5.62 Peru 5,571 199,696 1.74 France 29,209 191,185 4.36 Germany 8,682 184,427 1.05 Iran 8,425 175,927 1.03 Turkey 4,692 170,132 0.57 Chile 2,264 138,846 1.21 Mexico 14,053 120,102 1.11 Pakistan 2,172 108,317 0.1 Saudi Arabia 746 105,283 0.22 Canada 7,835 96,244 2.11 Mainland China 4,635 83,040 0.03 Qatar 62 71,879 0.22 Bangladesh 930 68,504 0.06 Belgium 9,619 59,437 8.41 South Africa 1,080 50,879 0.19 Belarus 282 50,265 0.3 Netherlands 6,031 47,903 3.5 Sweden 4,717 45,924 4.64 Ecuador 3,642 43,378 2.13 Colombia 1,308 40,719 0.26 United Arab Emirates 276 38,808 0.29 Singapore 25 38,296 0.04 Portugal 1,492 35,306 1.45 Egypt 1,237 34,079 0.13 Kuwait 273 33,140 0.66 Indonesia 1,883 32,033 0.07 Switzerland 1,663 30,988 1.95 Ukraine 810 27,856 0.18 Poland 1,172 27,365 0.31 Ireland 1,683 25,207 3.46 Argentina 693 23,620 0.16 Philippines 1,011 22,474 0.09 Afghanistan 369 20,917 0.1 Romania 1,345 20,749 0.69 Dominican Republic 539 20,126 0.51 Oman 83 18,198 0.17 Israel 298 18,032 0.34 Japan 932 17,935 0.07 Austria 672 16,895 0.76 Panama 398 16,854 0.95 Bahrain 29 15,731 0.18 Bolivia 475 13,949 0.42 Iraq 370 13,481 0.1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.