March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.15 million, death toll about 407,000

    June 9 (Reuters) - More than 7.15 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
407,155​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in mainland China
in December 2019.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         110,889        1,968,272       3.39
 Brazil                37,991         701,081         1.81
 Russia                6,142          485,253         0.43
 United Kingdom        40,597         287,399         6.11
 India                 7,466          266,598         0.06
 Spain                 27,136         259,571         5.8
 Italy                 33,964         235,278         5.62
 Peru                  5,571          199,696         1.74
 France                29,209         191,185         4.36
 Germany               8,682          184,427         1.05
 Iran                  8,425          175,927         1.03
 Turkey                4,692          170,132         0.57
 Chile                 2,264          138,846         1.21
 Mexico                14,053         120,102         1.11
 Pakistan              2,172          108,317         0.1
 Saudi Arabia          746            105,283         0.22
 Canada                7,835          96,244          2.11
 Mainland China        4,635          83,040          0.03
 Qatar                 62             71,879          0.22
 Bangladesh            930            68,504          0.06
 Belgium               9,619          59,437          8.41
 South Africa          1,080          50,879          0.19
 Belarus               282            50,265          0.3
 Netherlands           6,031          47,903          3.5
 Sweden                4,717          45,924          4.64
 Ecuador               3,642          43,378          2.13
 Colombia              1,308          40,719          0.26
 United Arab Emirates  276            38,808          0.29
 Singapore             25             38,296          0.04
 Portugal              1,492          35,306          1.45
 Egypt                 1,237          34,079          0.13
 Kuwait                273            33,140          0.66
 Indonesia             1,883          32,033          0.07
 Switzerland           1,663          30,988          1.95
 Ukraine               810            27,856          0.18
 Poland                1,172          27,365          0.31
 Ireland               1,683          25,207          3.46
 Argentina             693            23,620          0.16
 Philippines           1,011          22,474          0.09
 Afghanistan           369            20,917          0.1
 Romania               1,345          20,749          0.69
 Dominican Republic    539            20,126          0.51
 Oman                  83             18,198          0.17
 Israel                298            18,032          0.34
 Japan                 932            17,935          0.07
 Austria               672            16,895          0.76
 Panama                398            16,854          0.95
 Bahrain               29             15,731          0.18
 Bolivia               475            13,949          0.42
 Iraq                  370            13,481          0.1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
