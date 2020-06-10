FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.25 million, death toll about 410,000

By Lynx Insight Service June 10 (Reuters) - More than 7.25 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 410,307​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 111,830 1,986,571 3.42 Brazil 38,406 739,503 1.83 Russia 6,142 485,253 0.43 United Kingdom 40,883 289,140 6.15 India 7,466 266,598 0.06 Spain 27,136 259,820 5.8 Italy 34,043 235,561 5.63 Peru 5,738 203,736 1.79 France 29,296 191,394 4.37 Germany 8,682 184,427 1.05 Iran 8,425 175,927 1.03 Turkey 4,711 171,121 0.57 Chile 2,283 142,759 1.22 Mexico 14,649 124,301 1.16 Saudi Arabia 783 108,571 0.23 Pakistan 2,172 108,317 0.1 Canada 7,897 96,653 2.13 Mainland China 4,635 83,043 0.03 Qatar 62 71,879 0.22 Bangladesh 975 71,675 0.06 Belgium 9,619 59,437 8.41 South Africa 1,080 50,877 0.19 Belarus 282 50,265 0.3 Netherlands 6,031 47,903 3.5 Sweden 4,717 45,924 4.64 Ecuador 3,690 43,917 2.16 Colombia 1,372 42,078 0.28 United Arab Emirates 283 39,904 0.29 Singapore 25 38,514 0.04 Egypt 1,271 35,444 0.13 Portugal 1,492 35,306 1.45 Kuwait 273 33,140 0.66 Indonesia 1,923 33,076 0.07 Switzerland 1,663 30,988 1.95 Ukraine 810 27,856 0.18 Poland 1,183 27,560 0.31 Ireland 1,691 25,215 3.47 Argentina 717 24,761 0.16 Philippines 1,017 22,992 0.1 Afghanistan 384 21,459 0.1 Romania 1,345 20,749 0.69 Dominican Republic 544 20,415 0.51 Oman 83 18,198 0.17 Israel 298 18,089 0.34 Japan 933 17,979 0.07 Panama 403 17,233 0.96 Austria 672 16,900 0.76 Bahrain 29 15,731 0.18 Bolivia 487 14,644 0.43 Iraq 392 14,268 0.1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.