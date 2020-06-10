Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.28 million, death toll about 411,000

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 10 (Reuters) - More than 7.28 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
411,286​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000 PEOPLE
 United States         111,830        1,986,580       3.42
 Brazil                38,406         739,503         1.83
 Russia                6,358          493,657         0.44
 United Kingdom        40,883         289,140         6.15
 India                 7,745          276,583         0.06
 Spain                 27,136         259,820         5.8
 Italy                 34,043         235,561         5.63
 Peru                  5,738          203,736         1.79
 France                29,296         191,394         4.37
 Germany               8,702          184,627         1.05
 Iran                  8,506          177,938         1.04
 Turkey                4,729          172,114         0.57
 Chile                 2,283          142,759         1.22
 Mexico                14,649         124,301         1.16
 Pakistan              2,255          113,702         0.11
 Saudi Arabia          783            108,571         0.23
 Canada                7,897          96,653          2.13
 Mainland China        4,635          83,047          0.03
 Qatar                 66             73,595          0.24
 Bangladesh            975            71,675          0.06
 Belgium               9,629          59,569          8.42
 Belarus               288            51,066          0.3
 South Africa          1,080          50,877          0.19
 Netherlands           6,042          48,087          3.51
 Sweden                4,795          46,814          4.71
 Ecuador               3,690          43,917          2.16
 Colombia              1,372          42,078          0.28
 United Arab Emirates  283            39,904          0.29
 Singapore             25             38,514          0.04
 Egypt                 1,306          36,829          0.13
 Portugal              1,497          35,600          1.46
 Kuwait                275            33,823          0.66
 Indonesia             1,923          33,076          0.07
 Switzerland           1,675          31,011          1.97
 Ukraine               833            28,381          0.19
 Poland                1,191          27,668          0.31
 Ireland               1,691          25,215          3.47
 Argentina             717            24,761          0.16
 Philippines           1,017          22,992          0.1
 Afghanistan           384            21,459          0.1
 Romania               1,360          20,945          0.7
 Dominican Republic    544            20,415          0.51
 Oman                  84             18,887          0.17
 Israel                298            18,089          0.34
 Japan                 935            18,018          0.07
 Panama                403            17,233          0.96
 Austria               673            16,908          0.76
 Bahrain               29             15,731          0.18
 Bolivia               487            14,644          0.43
 Iraq                  392            14,268          0.1
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
