FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.28 million, death toll about 411,000

By Lynx Insight Service June 10 (Reuters) - More than 7.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 411,286​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 111,830 1,986,580 3.42 Brazil 38,406 739,503 1.83 Russia 6,358 493,657 0.44 United Kingdom 40,883 289,140 6.15 India 7,745 276,583 0.06 Spain 27,136 259,820 5.8 Italy 34,043 235,561 5.63 Peru 5,738 203,736 1.79 France 29,296 191,394 4.37 Germany 8,702 184,627 1.05 Iran 8,506 177,938 1.04 Turkey 4,729 172,114 0.57 Chile 2,283 142,759 1.22 Mexico 14,649 124,301 1.16 Pakistan 2,255 113,702 0.11 Saudi Arabia 783 108,571 0.23 Canada 7,897 96,653 2.13 Mainland China 4,635 83,047 0.03 Qatar 66 73,595 0.24 Bangladesh 975 71,675 0.06 Belgium 9,629 59,569 8.42 Belarus 288 51,066 0.3 South Africa 1,080 50,877 0.19 Netherlands 6,042 48,087 3.51 Sweden 4,795 46,814 4.71 Ecuador 3,690 43,917 2.16 Colombia 1,372 42,078 0.28 United Arab Emirates 283 39,904 0.29 Singapore 25 38,514 0.04 Egypt 1,306 36,829 0.13 Portugal 1,497 35,600 1.46 Kuwait 275 33,823 0.66 Indonesia 1,923 33,076 0.07 Switzerland 1,675 31,011 1.97 Ukraine 833 28,381 0.19 Poland 1,191 27,668 0.31 Ireland 1,691 25,215 3.47 Argentina 717 24,761 0.16 Philippines 1,017 22,992 0.1 Afghanistan 384 21,459 0.1 Romania 1,360 20,945 0.7 Dominican Republic 544 20,415 0.51 Oman 84 18,887 0.17 Israel 298 18,089 0.34 Japan 935 18,018 0.07 Panama 403 17,233 0.96 Austria 673 16,908 0.76 Bahrain 29 15,731 0.18 Bolivia 487 14,644 0.43 Iraq 392 14,268 0.1 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.