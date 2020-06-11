FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.38 million, death toll about 415,000

By Lynx Insight Service June 11 (Reuters) - More than 7.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 415,545​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 PEOPLE United States 112,834 2,007,457 3.45 Brazil 39,680 772,416 1.89 Russia 6,358 493,657 0.44 United Kingdom 41,128 290,143 6.19 India 7,745 276,583 0.06 Spain 27,136 260,134 5.8 Italy 34,114 235,763 5.65 Peru 5,903 208,823 1.85 France 29,319 191,939 4.38 Germany 8,707 184,918 1.05 Iran 8,506 177,938 1.04 Turkey 4,746 173,036 0.58 Chile 2,475 148,496 1.32 Mexico 15,357 129,184 1.22 Pakistan 2,255 113,702 0.11 Saudi Arabia 819 112,288 0.24 Canada 7,960 97,125 2.15 Mainland China 4,634 83,047 0.03 Bangladesh 1,012 74,865 0.06 Qatar 66 73,595 0.24 Belgium 9,629 59,569 8.42 South Africa 1,162 52,991 0.2 Belarus 288 51,066 0.3 Netherlands 6,042 48,087 3.51 Sweden 4,795 46,814 4.71 Ecuador 3,720 44,440 2.18 Colombia 1,433 43,682 0.29 United Arab Emirates 283 39,904 0.29 Singapore 25 38,965 0.04 Egypt 1,306 36,829 0.13 Portugal 1,497 35,600 1.46 Indonesia 1,959 34,316 0.07 Kuwait 275 33,823 0.66 Switzerland 1,675 31,011 1.97 Ukraine 833 28,381 0.19 Poland 1,206 27,842 0.32 Argentina 735 25,987 0.17 Ireland 1,695 25,231 3.48 Philippines 1,027 23,732 0.1 Afghanistan 405 22,142 0.11 Romania 1,360 20,945 0.7 Dominican Republic 550 20,808 0.52 Oman 84 18,887 0.17 Israel 299 18,268 0.34 Japan 935 18,018 0.07 Panama 413 17,889 0.99 Austria 673 16,928 0.76 Bahrain 30 16,200 0.19 Iraq 426 15,414 0.11 Bolivia 487 14,644 0.43 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.