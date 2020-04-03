FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll nears 54,500

(Updates confirmed cases, deaths) April 3 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 54,494 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 3: COUNTRY TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES U.S. 6,098 244,348 Spain 10,935 117,710 Italy 13,915 115,242 Germany 1,122 85,903 Mainland China 3,322 81,620 France 5,387 59,105 Iran 3,294 53,183 United Kingdom 2,921 34,718 Switzerland 573 19,303 Turkey 356 18,135 Belgium 1,143 16,770 Netherlands 1,487 15,723 Austria 168 11,350 Canada 173 11,283 South Korea 174 10,062 Portugal 246 9,886 Brazil 327 8,076 Israel 39 7,030 Sweden 333 6,078 Australia 28 5,350 Norway 54 5,296 Russia 34 4,149 Czech Republic 46 3,869 Ireland 98 3,849 Japan 88 3,813 Chile 18 3,404 Denmark 139 3,386 Malaysia 53 3,333 Romania 118 3,183 Ecuador 120 3,163 Poland 59 3,149 Philippines 136 3,018 India 72 2,567 Luxembourg 30 2,487 Pakistan 35 2,458 Indonesia 181 1,986 Thailand 19 1,978 Saudi Arabia 21 1,885 Finland 21 1,615 Greece 53 1,544 Mexico 50 1,510 Panama 37 1,475 South Africa 5 1,462 Peru 55 1,414 Dominican Republic 60 1,380 Iceland 4 1,319 Argentina 37 1,265 Serbia 42 1,171 Colombia 19 1,161 Singapore 5 1,114 Croatia 8 1,079 UAE 8 1,024 Algeria 86 986 Estonia 12 961 Qatar 3 949 Ukraine 23 942 Slovenia 20 934 New Zealand 1 868 Egypt 58 865 Hong Kong 4 845 Iraq 54 772 Armenia 7 736 Morocco 47 735 Lithuania 9 696 Bahrain 4 672 Hungary 26 585 Bosnia 17 555 Lebanon 17 508 Moldova 6 505 Latvia 1 493 Bulgaria 12 477 Kazakhstan 6 460 Tunisia 14 455 Slovakia 1 450 Azerbaijan 5 443 Andorra 16 439 Kuwait 0 417 Costa Rica 2 396 North Macedonia 11 384 Uruguay 4 369 Cyprus 10 356 Belarus 4 351 Taiwan 5 348 Reunion 0 308 Cameroon 7 306 Albania 16 304 Jordan 5 299 Burkina Faso 16 288 Afghanistan 6 273 Oman 1 252 San Marino 30 245 Vietnam 0 237 Cuba 6 233 Honduras 15 222 Uzbekistan 2 221 Channel Islands 4 210 Senegal 1 207 Ghana 5 204 Malta 0 202 Ivory Coast 1 194 Nigeria 2 190 Faroe Islands 0 179 Palestinian Territories 1 171 Mauritius 7 169 Montenegro 2 160 Sri Lanka 4 151 Georgia 0 148 Venezuela 5 146 Martinique 3 138 Brunei 1 134 Democratic Republic of 13 134 the Congo Bolivia 9 132 Kyrgyzstan 1 130 Guadeloupe 6 128 Kenya 4 122 Mayotte 1 116 Cambodia 0 114 Isle of Man 1 114 Niger 5 98 Trinidad and Tobago 6 97 Paraguay 3 92 Kosovo 1 61 Bangladesh 6 61 Monaco 1 60 Guatemala 1 47 Jamaica 3 47 El Salvador 2 46 Republic of the Congo 3 41 Togo 3 40 Zambia 1 39 Puerto Rico 2 39 Mali 3 36 Guam 1 32 Cayman Islands 1 28 Bahamas 1 24 Tanzania 1 21 Gabon 1 21 Myanmar 1 20 Guyana 4 19 Syria 2 16 Saint Martin 1 15 Libya 1 11 Curaçao 1 11 Guinea-Bissau 1 9 Zimbabwe 1 9 Antigua and Barbuda 2 9 Angola 2 8 Sudan 2 8 Cape Verde 1 6 Mauritania 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Botswana 1 4 Gambia 1 4 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE 51,172 MAINLAND CHINA Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)