FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll nears 54,500

 (Updates confirmed cases, deaths)
    April 3 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
54,494 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 3: 
    
 COUNTRY                  TOTAL DEATHS     CONFIRMED CASES
 U.S.                               6,098              244,348
 Spain                             10,935              117,710
 Italy                             13,915              115,242
 Germany                            1,122               85,903
 Mainland China                     3,322               81,620
 France                             5,387               59,105
 Iran                               3,294               53,183
 United Kingdom                     2,921               34,718
 Switzerland                          573               19,303
 Turkey                               356               18,135
 Belgium                            1,143               16,770
 Netherlands                        1,487               15,723
 Austria                              168               11,350
 Canada                               173               11,283
 South Korea                          174               10,062
 Portugal                             246                9,886
 Brazil                               327                8,076
 Israel                                39                7,030
 Sweden                               333                6,078
 Australia                             28                5,350
 Norway                                54                5,296
 Russia                                34                4,149
 Czech Republic                        46                3,869
 Ireland                               98                3,849
 Japan                                 88                3,813
 Chile                                 18                3,404
 Denmark                              139                3,386
 Malaysia                              53                3,333
 Romania                              118                3,183
 Ecuador                              120                3,163
 Poland                                59                3,149
 Philippines                          136                3,018
 India                                 72                2,567
 Luxembourg                            30                2,487
 Pakistan                              35                2,458
 Indonesia                            181                1,986
 Thailand                              19                1,978
 Saudi Arabia                          21                1,885
 Finland                               21                1,615
 Greece                                53                1,544
 Mexico                                50                1,510
 Panama                                37                1,475
 South Africa                           5                1,462
 Peru                                  55                1,414
 Dominican Republic                    60                1,380
 Iceland                                4                1,319
 Argentina                             37                1,265
 Serbia                                42                1,171
 Colombia                              19                1,161
 Singapore                              5                1,114
 Croatia                                8                1,079
 UAE                                    8                1,024
 Algeria                               86                  986
 Estonia                               12                  961
 Qatar                                  3                  949
 Ukraine                               23                  942
 Slovenia                              20                  934
 New Zealand                            1                  868
 Egypt                                 58                  865
 Hong Kong                              4                  845
 Iraq                                  54                  772
 Armenia                                7                  736
 Morocco                               47                  735
 Lithuania                              9                  696
 Bahrain                                4                  672
 Hungary                               26                  585
 Bosnia                                17                  555
 Lebanon                               17                  508
 Moldova                                6                  505
 Latvia                                 1                  493
 Bulgaria                              12                  477
 Kazakhstan                             6                  460
 Tunisia                               14                  455
 Slovakia                               1                  450
 Azerbaijan                             5                  443
 Andorra                               16                  439
 Kuwait                                 0                  417
 Costa Rica                             2                  396
 North Macedonia                       11                  384
 Uruguay                                4                  369
 Cyprus                                10                  356
 Belarus                                4                  351
 Taiwan                                 5                  348
 Reunion                                0                  308
 Cameroon                               7                  306
 Albania                               16                  304
 Jordan                                 5                  299
 Burkina Faso                          16                  288
 Afghanistan                            6                  273
 Oman                                   1                  252
 San Marino                            30                  245
 Vietnam                                0                  237
 Cuba                                   6                  233
 Honduras                              15                  222
 Uzbekistan                             2                  221
 Channel Islands                        4                  210
 Senegal                                1                  207
 Ghana                                  5                  204
 Malta                                  0                  202
 Ivory Coast                            1                  194
 Nigeria                                2                  190
 Faroe Islands                          0                  179
 Palestinian Territories                1                  171
 Mauritius                              7                  169
 Montenegro                             2                  160
 Sri Lanka                              4                  151
 Georgia                                0                  148
 Venezuela                              5                  146
 Martinique                             3                  138
 Brunei                                 1                  134
 Democratic Republic of                13                  134
 the Congo                                 
 Bolivia                                9                  132
 Kyrgyzstan                             1                  130
 Guadeloupe                             6                  128
 Kenya                                  4                  122
 Mayotte                                1                  116
 Cambodia                               0                  114
 Isle of Man                            1                  114
 Niger                                  5                   98
 Trinidad and Tobago                    6                   97
 Paraguay                               3                   92
 Kosovo                                 1                   61
 Bangladesh                             6                   61
 Monaco                                 1                   60
 Guatemala                              1                   47
 Jamaica                                3                   47
 El Salvador                            2                   46
 Republic of the Congo                  3                   41
 Togo                                   3                   40
 Zambia                                 1                   39
 Puerto Rico                            2                   39
 Mali                                   3                   36
 Guam                                   1                   32
 Cayman Islands                         1                   28
 Bahamas                                1                   24
 Tanzania                               1                   21
 Gabon                                  1                   21
 Myanmar                                1                   20
 Guyana                                 4                   19
 Syria                                  2                   16
 Saint Martin                           1                   15
 Libya                                  1                   11
 Curaçao                                1                   11
 Guinea-Bissau                          1                    9
 Zimbabwe                               1                    9
 Antigua and Barbuda                    2                    9
 Angola                                 2                    8
 Sudan                                  2                    8
 Cape Verde                             1                    6
 Mauritania                             1                    6
 Nicaragua                              1                    5
 Botswana                               1                    4
 Gambia                                 1                    4
 TOTAL DEATHS OUTSIDE              51,172                     
 MAINLAND CHINA                            
   
    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health
ministries and government officials.

 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Maju Samuel)
