FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 58,000

(Updates headline) April 4 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 58,631 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 4: Countries and Total Total Territories Cases Deaths United States 275,987 6,878 Italy 119,827 14,681 Spain 119,199 11,198 Germany 90,459 1,275 China 81,639 3,322 France 64,338 6,507 Iran 53,183 3,294 United Kingdom 38,168 3,605 Turkey 20,921 425 Switzerland 19,606 591 Belgium 16,770 1,143 Netherlands 15,723 1,487 Canada 12,375 208 Austria 11,350 168 South Korea 10,062 174 Portugal 9,886 246 Brazil 9,194 363 Israel 7,428 40 Sweden 6,131 358 Australia 5,454 28 Norway 5,370 59 Ireland 4,273 120 Czech Republic 4,190 51 Russia 4,149 34 Japan 3,813 88 Denmark 3,757 139 Chile 3,737 22 Poland 3,383 71 Ecuador 3,368 145 Malaysia 3,333 53 Romania 3,183 133 Philippines 3,018 136 Pakistan 2,686 40 Luxembourg 2,612 31 India 2,547 62 Saudi Arabia 2,039 25 Indonesia 1,986 181 Thailand 1,978 19 Panama 1,673 41 Finland 1,615 20 Greece 1,613 63 Peru 1,595 61 Mexico 1,510 50 South Africa 1,505 9 Dominican Republic 1,488 68 Serbia 1,476 39 Iceland 1,364 4 Argentina 1,353 42 Colombia 1,267 25 United Arab Emirates 1,264 9 Algeria 1,171 105 Singapore 1,114 5 Croatia 1,079 8 Qatar 1,075 3 Ukraine 1,072 27 Egypt 985 66 Estonia 961 12 Slovenia 934 20 New Zealand 868 1 Hong Kong 845 4 Iraq 820 54 Morocco 791 48 Armenia 736 7 Lithuania 696 9 Bahrain 672 4 Hungary 623 26 Moldova 591 8 Bosnia 579 17 Cameroon 509 8 Lebanon 508 17 Tunisia 495 18 Latvia 493 1 Bulgaria 485 14 Kazakhstan 464 6 Slovakia 450 1 Azerbaijan 443 5 Andorra 439 16 North Macedonia 430 12 Kuwait 417 0 Costa Rica 416 2 Cyprus 396 11 Uruguay 386 4 Belarus 351 4 Taiwan 348 5 Réunion 321 0 Jordan 310 5 Albania 304 17 Burkina Faso 302 16 Afghanistan 281 6 Cuba 269 6 Oman 252 1 San Marino 251 32 Vietnam 239 0 Channel Islands 232 4 Uzbekistan 227 2 Honduras 222 15 Ivory Coast 218 1 Nigeria 210 4 Senegal 207 1 Ghana 205 5 Malta 202 0 Palestine 194 1 Mauritius 186 7 Faroe Islands 179 0 Montenegro 174 2 Sri Lanka 159 4 Georgia 155 0 Venezuela 153 7 Democratic Republic of 148 16 the Congo Martinique 143 3 Brunei 134 1 Bolivia 132 9 Guadeloupe 130 7 Kyrgyzstan 130 1 Mayotte 128 2 Kenya 122 4 Niger 120 5 Isle of Man 114 1 Cambodia 114 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)