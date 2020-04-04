Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 58,000

    April 4 (Reuters) - More than 1 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
58,631 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 4: 
      
 Countries and            Total      Total
 Territories              Cases      Deaths
 United States              275,987    6,878
 Italy                      119,827   14,681
 Spain                      119,199   11,198
 Germany                     90,459    1,275
 China                       81,639    3,322
 France                      64,338    6,507
 Iran                        53,183    3,294
 United Kingdom              38,168    3,605
 Turkey                      20,921      425
 Switzerland                 19,606      591
 Belgium                     16,770    1,143
 Netherlands                 15,723    1,487
 Canada                      12,375      208
 Austria                     11,350      168
 South Korea                 10,062      174
 Portugal                     9,886      246
 Brazil                       9,194      363
 Israel                       7,428       40
 Sweden                       6,131      358
 Australia                    5,454       28
 Norway                       5,370       59
 Ireland                      4,273      120
 Czech Republic               4,190       51
 Russia                       4,149       34
 Japan                        3,813       88
 Denmark                      3,757      139
 Chile                        3,737       22
 Poland                       3,383       71
 Ecuador                      3,368      145
 Malaysia                     3,333       53
 Romania                      3,183      133
 Philippines                  3,018      136
 Pakistan                     2,686       40
 Luxembourg                   2,612       31
 India                        2,547       62
 Saudi Arabia                 2,039       25
 Indonesia                    1,986      181
 Thailand                     1,978       19
 Panama                       1,673       41
 Finland                      1,615       20
 Greece                       1,613       63
 Peru                         1,595       61
 Mexico                       1,510       50
 South Africa                 1,505        9
 Dominican Republic           1,488       68
 Serbia                       1,476       39
 Iceland                      1,364        4
 Argentina                    1,353       42
 Colombia                     1,267       25
 United Arab Emirates         1,264        9
 Algeria                      1,171      105
 Singapore                    1,114        5
 Croatia                      1,079        8
 Qatar                        1,075        3
 Ukraine                      1,072       27
 Egypt                          985       66
 Estonia                        961       12
 Slovenia                       934       20
 New Zealand                    868        1
 Hong Kong                      845        4
 Iraq                           820       54
 Morocco                        791       48
 Armenia                        736        7
 Lithuania                      696        9
 Bahrain                        672        4
 Hungary                        623       26
 Moldova                        591        8
 Bosnia                         579       17
 Cameroon                       509        8
 Lebanon                        508       17
 Tunisia                        495       18
 Latvia                         493        1
 Bulgaria                       485       14
 Kazakhstan                     464        6
 Slovakia                       450        1
 Azerbaijan                     443        5
 Andorra                        439       16
 North Macedonia                430       12
 Kuwait                         417        0
 Costa Rica                     416        2
 Cyprus                         396       11
 Uruguay                        386        4
 Belarus                        351        4
 Taiwan                         348        5
 Réunion                        321        0
 Jordan                         310        5
 Albania                        304       17
 Burkina Faso                   302       16
 Afghanistan                    281        6
 Cuba                           269        6
 Oman                           252        1
 San Marino                     251       32
 Vietnam                        239        0
 Channel Islands                232        4
 Uzbekistan                     227        2
 Honduras                       222       15
 Ivory Coast                    218        1
 Nigeria                        210        4
 Senegal                        207        1
 Ghana                          205        5
 Malta                          202        0
 Palestine                      194        1
 Mauritius                      186        7
 Faroe Islands                  179        0
 Montenegro                     174        2
 Sri Lanka                      159        4
 Georgia                        155        0
 Venezuela                      153        7
 Democratic Republic of         148       16
 the Congo                           
 Martinique                     143        3
 Brunei                         134        1
 Bolivia                        132        9
 Guadeloupe                     130        7
 Kyrgyzstan                     130        1
 Mayotte                        128        2
 Kenya                          122        4
 Niger                          120        5
 Isle of Man                    114        1
 Cambodia                       114        0
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
