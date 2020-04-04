FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 60,000

(Updates headline) April 4 (Reuters) - More than 1.1 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 60,049 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 4: Countries and Total Total Deaths Territories Cases United States 276,579 7,101 Spain 124,736 11,744 Italy 119,827 14,681 Germany 90,459 1,275 China 81,639 3,322 France 64,338 6,507 Iran 55,743 3,452 United Kingdom 38,168 3,605 Turkey 20,921 425 Switzerland 20,278 591 Belgium 18,431 1,283 Netherlands 16,627 1,651 Canada 12,549 208 Austria 11,781 186 Portugal 10,524 266 South Korea 10,156 177 Brazil 9,216 365 Israel 7,589 43 Sweden 6,443 373 Australia 5,550 30 Norway 5,519 61 Russia 4,731 43 Ireland 4,273 120 Czech Republic 4,194 53 Japan 4,115 89 Denmark 4,077 161 Chile 3,737 22 Romania 3,613 141 Poland 3,503 73 Malaysia 3,483 57 Ecuador 3,368 145 Philippines 3,094 144 India 2,902 63 Pakistan 2,708 41 Luxembourg 2,612 31 Indonesia 2,092 191 Thailand 2,067 20 Saudi Arabia 2,039 25 Finland 1,882 20 Mexico 1,688 60 Panama 1,673 41 Greece 1,643 67 Peru 1,595 61 South Africa 1,505 9 Dominican Republic 1,488 68 Serbia 1,476 39 Iceland 1,364 4 Argentina 1,353 42 Colombia 1,267 25 United Arab Emirates 1,264 9 Algeria 1,171 105 Singapore 1,114 6 Ukraine 1,096 28 Croatia 1,079 12 Qatar 1,075 3 Estonia 1,018 13 Egypt 985 66 Slovenia 977 22 New Zealand 950 1 Hong Kong 862 4 Morocco 858 50 Iraq 820 54 Lithuania 771 10 Armenia 770 7 Bahrain 688 4 Hungary 678 32 Bosnia 616 21 Moldova 591 10 Kazakhstan 525 5 Azerbaijan 521 5 Lebanon 520 17 Cameroon 509 8 Latvia 509 1 Bulgaria 498 17 Tunisia 495 18 Kuwait 479 1 Slovakia 471 1 Andorra 466 17 North Macedonia 430 12 Costa Rica 416 2 Cyprus 396 11 Uruguay 386 4 Taiwan 355 5 Belarus 351 4 Albania 333 18 Réunion 321 0 Jordan 310 5 Burkina Faso 302 16 Afghanistan 299 7 Oman 277 1 Cuba 269 6 Honduras 264 15 San Marino 251 32 Uzbekistan 241 2 Vietnam 239 0 Channel Islands 232 5 Senegal 219 2 Ivory Coast 218 1 Malta 213 0 Nigeria 210 4 Ghana 205 5 Palestine 205 1 Montenegro 197 2 Mauritius 196 7 Faroe Islands 181 0 Sri Lanka 162 5 Georgia 157 1 Venezuela 153 7 Democratic Republic 148 16 of the Congo Kyrgyzstan 144 1 Martinique 143 3 Bolivia 139 10 Brunei 135 2 Guadeloupe 130 7 Mayotte 128 2 Kenya 126 4 Isle of Man 121 1 Niger 120 5 Cambodia 114 0 Trinidad and Tobago 100 6 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)