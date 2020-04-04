Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 60,000

    April 4 (Reuters) - More than 1.1 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
60,049 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 4:    
    
 Countries and          Total       Total Deaths
 Territories            Cases       
 United States             276,579         7,101
 Spain                     124,736        11,744
 Italy                     119,827        14,681
 Germany                    90,459         1,275
 China                      81,639         3,322
 France                     64,338         6,507
 Iran                       55,743         3,452
 United Kingdom             38,168         3,605
 Turkey                     20,921           425
 Switzerland                20,278           591
 Belgium                    18,431         1,283
 Netherlands                16,627         1,651
 Canada                     12,549           208
 Austria                    11,781           186
 Portugal                   10,524           266
 South Korea                10,156           177
 Brazil                      9,216           365
 Israel                      7,589            43
 Sweden                      6,443           373
 Australia                   5,550            30
 Norway                      5,519            61
 Russia                      4,731            43
 Ireland                     4,273           120
 Czech Republic              4,194            53
 Japan                       4,115            89
 Denmark                     4,077           161
 Chile                       3,737            22
 Romania                     3,613           141
 Poland                      3,503            73
 Malaysia                    3,483            57
 Ecuador                     3,368           145
 Philippines                 3,094           144
 India                       2,902            63
 Pakistan                    2,708            41
 Luxembourg                  2,612            31
 Indonesia                   2,092           191
 Thailand                    2,067            20
 Saudi Arabia                2,039            25
 Finland                     1,882            20
 Mexico                      1,688            60
 Panama                      1,673            41
 Greece                      1,643            67
 Peru                        1,595            61
 South Africa                1,505             9
 Dominican Republic          1,488            68
 Serbia                      1,476            39
 Iceland                     1,364             4
 Argentina                   1,353            42
 Colombia                    1,267            25
 United Arab Emirates        1,264             9
 Algeria                     1,171           105
 Singapore                   1,114             6
 Ukraine                     1,096            28
 Croatia                     1,079            12
 Qatar                       1,075             3
 Estonia                     1,018            13
 Egypt                         985            66
 Slovenia                      977            22
 New Zealand                   950             1
 Hong Kong                     862             4
 Morocco                       858            50
 Iraq                          820            54
 Lithuania                     771            10
 Armenia                       770             7
 Bahrain                       688             4
 Hungary                       678            32
 Bosnia                        616            21
 Moldova                       591            10
 Kazakhstan                    525             5
 Azerbaijan                    521             5
 Lebanon                       520            17
 Cameroon                      509             8
 Latvia                        509             1
 Bulgaria                      498            17
 Tunisia                       495            18
 Kuwait                        479             1
 Slovakia                      471             1
 Andorra                       466            17
 North Macedonia               430            12
 Costa Rica                    416             2
 Cyprus                        396            11
 Uruguay                       386             4
 Taiwan                        355             5
 Belarus                       351             4
 Albania                       333            18
 Réunion                       321             0
 Jordan                        310             5
 Burkina Faso                  302            16
 Afghanistan                   299             7
 Oman                          277             1
 Cuba                          269             6
 Honduras                      264            15
 San Marino                    251            32
 Uzbekistan                    241             2
 Vietnam                       239             0
 Channel Islands               232             5
 Senegal                       219             2
 Ivory Coast                   218             1
 Malta                         213             0
 Nigeria                       210             4
 Ghana                         205             5
 Palestine                     205             1
 Montenegro                    197             2
 Mauritius                     196             7
 Faroe Islands                 181             0
 Sri Lanka                     162             5
 Georgia                       157             1
 Venezuela                     153             7
 Democratic Republic           148            16
 of the Congo                       
 Kyrgyzstan                    144             1
 Martinique                    143             3
 Bolivia                       139            10
 Brunei                        135             2
 Guadeloupe                    130             7
 Mayotte                       128             2
 Kenya                         126             4
 Isle of Man                   121             1
 Niger                         120             5
 Cambodia                      114             0
 Trinidad and Tobago           100             6
                                                
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
