FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 64,000

(Updates) April 5 (Reuters) - More than 1.19 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 64,421 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 5: Countries and Total Cases Total Territories Deaths United States 309,845 8,429 Spain 124,736 11,744 Italy 124,632 15,362 Germany 96,043 1,420 France 82,165 7,560 China 81,669 3,329 Iran 55,743 3,452 United Kingdom 41,903 4,313 Turkey 23,934 501 Switzerland 20,278 666 Belgium 18,431 1,283 Netherlands 16,627 1,651 Canada 13,912 231 Austria 11,781 186 Portugal 10,524 266 Brazil 10,360 445 South Korea 10,156 177 Israel 7,851 41 Sweden 6,443 373 Norway 5,550 60 Australia 5,550 30 Russia 4,731 43 Ireland 4,604 137 Czech Republic 4,472 59 Japan 4,209 95 Chile 4,161 27 Denmark 4,077 161 Poland 3,627 79 Romania 3,613 146 Malaysia 3,483 57 Ecuador 3,465 172 Philippines 3,094 144 India 3,072 75 Pakistan 2,818 41 Luxembourg 2,729 31 Saudi Arabia 2,179 29 Indonesia 2,092 191 Thailand 2,067 20 Finland 1,882 25 Panama 1,801 46 Peru 1,746 73 Mexico 1,688 60 Greece 1,673 63 Serbia 1,624 44 South Africa 1,585 9 Dominican 1,578 77 Republic United Arab 1,505 10 Emirates Argentina 1,451 43 Iceland 1,417 4 Colombia 1,406 32 Qatar 1,325 3 Algeria 1,251 130 Ukraine 1,225 32 Singapore 1,189 6 Croatia 1,126 12 Egypt 1,070 71 Estonia 1,039 13 Slovenia 977 22 New Zealand 950 1 Morocco 919 59 Iraq 878 56 Hong Kong 862 4 Lithuania 771 11 Armenia 770 7 Moldova 752 12 Bahrain 688 4 Hungary 678 32 Bosnia 635 21 Cameroon 555 9 Tunisia 553 19 Kazakhstan 531 5 Azerbaijan 521 5 Lebanon 520 17 Latvia 509 1 Bulgaria 503 17 North Macedonia 483 17 Kuwait 479 1 Slovakia 471 1 Andorra 466 17 Belarus 440 5 Costa Rica 435 2 Cyprus 426 11 Uruguay 400 5 Taiwan 355 5 Réunion 334 0 Albania 333 20 Jordan 323 5 Burkina Faso 318 16 Afghanistan 299 7 Cuba 288 6 Oman 277 2 Uzbekistan 266 2 Honduras 264 15 Channel Islands 262 5 San Marino 259 32 Ivory Coast 245 1 Vietnam 239 0 Senegal 219 2 Palestine 217 1 Nigeria 214 4 Malta 213 0 Ghana 205 5 Montenegro 201 2 Mauritius 196 7 Faroe Islands 181 0 Sri Lanka 166 5 Georgia 162 1 Venezuela 155 7 Democratic 154 18 Republic of the Congo Martinique 145 3 Niger 144 8 Kyrgyzstan 144 1 Bolivia 139 10 Brunei 135 1 Guadeloupe 134 7 Mayotte 134 2 Kenya 126 4 Isle of Man 126 1 Guinea 115 0 Cambodia 114 0 Trinidad and 103 6 Tobago Rwanda 102 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)