March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 64,000

    April 5 (Reuters) - More than 1.19 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
64,421 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 5: 
    
 Countries and     Total Cases  Total
 Territories                    Deaths
 United States         309,845     8,429
 Spain                 124,736    11,744
 Italy                 124,632    15,362
 Germany                96,043     1,420
 France                 82,165     7,560
 China                  81,669     3,329
 Iran                   55,743     3,452
 United Kingdom         41,903     4,313
 Turkey                 23,934       501
 Switzerland            20,278       666
 Belgium                18,431     1,283
 Netherlands            16,627     1,651
 Canada                 13,912       231
 Austria                11,781       186
 Portugal               10,524       266
 Brazil                 10,360       445
 South Korea            10,156       177
 Israel                  7,851        41
 Sweden                  6,443       373
 Norway                  5,550        60
 Australia               5,550        30
 Russia                  4,731        43
 Ireland                 4,604       137
 Czech Republic          4,472        59
 Japan                   4,209        95
 Chile                   4,161        27
 Denmark                 4,077       161
 Poland                  3,627        79
 Romania                 3,613       146
 Malaysia                3,483        57
 Ecuador                 3,465       172
 Philippines             3,094       144
 India                   3,072        75
 Pakistan                2,818        41
 Luxembourg              2,729        31
 Saudi Arabia            2,179        29
 Indonesia               2,092       191
 Thailand                2,067        20
 Finland                 1,882        25
 Panama                  1,801        46
 Peru                    1,746        73
 Mexico                  1,688        60
 Greece                  1,673        63
 Serbia                  1,624        44
 South Africa            1,585         9
 Dominican               1,578        77
 Republic                       
 United Arab             1,505        10
 Emirates                       
 Argentina               1,451        43
 Iceland                 1,417         4
 Colombia                1,406        32
 Qatar                   1,325         3
 Algeria                 1,251       130
 Ukraine                 1,225        32
 Singapore               1,189         6
 Croatia                 1,126        12
 Egypt                   1,070        71
 Estonia                 1,039        13
 Slovenia                  977        22
 New Zealand               950         1
 Morocco                   919        59
 Iraq                      878        56
 Hong Kong                 862         4
 Lithuania                 771        11
 Armenia                   770         7
 Moldova                   752        12
 Bahrain                   688         4
 Hungary                   678        32
 Bosnia                    635        21
 Cameroon                  555         9
 Tunisia                   553        19
 Kazakhstan                531         5
 Azerbaijan                521         5
 Lebanon                   520        17
 Latvia                    509         1
 Bulgaria                  503        17
 North Macedonia           483        17
 Kuwait                    479         1
 Slovakia                  471         1
 Andorra                   466        17
 Belarus                   440         5
 Costa Rica                435         2
 Cyprus                    426        11
 Uruguay                   400         5
 Taiwan                    355         5
 Réunion                   334         0
 Albania                   333        20
 Jordan                    323         5
 Burkina Faso              318        16
 Afghanistan               299         7
 Cuba                      288         6
 Oman                      277         2
 Uzbekistan                266         2
 Honduras                  264        15
 Channel Islands           262         5
 San Marino                259        32
 Ivory Coast               245         1
 Vietnam                   239         0
 Senegal                   219         2
 Palestine                 217         1
 Nigeria                   214         4
 Malta                     213         0
 Ghana                     205         5
 Montenegro                201         2
 Mauritius                 196         7
 Faroe Islands             181         0
 Sri Lanka                 166         5
 Georgia                   162         1
 Venezuela                 155         7
 Democratic                154        18
 Republic of the                
 Congo                          
 Martinique                145         3
 Niger                     144         8
 Kyrgyzstan                144         1
 Bolivia                   139        10
 Brunei                    135         1
 Guadeloupe                134         7
 Mayotte                   134         2
 Kenya                     126         4
 Isle of Man               126         1
 Guinea                    115         0
 Cambodia                  114         0
 Trinidad and              103         6
 Tobago                         
 Rwanda                    102         0
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.
       
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
