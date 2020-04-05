FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 65,000

(Updates) April 5 (Reuters) - More than 1.21 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 65,810 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 5: Countries and Total Cases Total Territories Deaths United States 311,957 8,457 Spain 130,759 12,418 Italy 124,632 15,362 Germany 96,043 1,420 France 82,165 7,560 China 81,669 3,329 Iran 58,226 3,603 United Kingdom 41,903 4,313 Turkey 23,934 501 Switzerland 21,100 680 Belgium 19,691 1,447 Netherlands 17,851 1,766 Canada 14,018 233 Austria 11,879 204 Portugal 11,278 295 Brazil 10,360 445 South Korea 10,237 183 Israel 8,018 46 Sweden 6,830 401 Australia 5,687 34 Norway 5,640 66 Russia 5,389 45 Ireland 4,604 137 Japan 4,566 104 Czech Republic 4,475 62 Denmark 4,369 179 Chile 4,161 27 Romania 3,864 148 Poland 3,834 84 Malaysia 3,662 61 Ecuador 3,465 172 India 3,374 75 Philippines 3,246 152 Pakistan 2,897 45 Luxembourg 2,729 31 Saudi Arabia 2,370 29 Indonesia 2,273 198 Thailand 2,169 23 Finland 1,927 28 Mexico 1,890 79 Panama 1,801 46 Peru 1,746 73 Greece 1,673 70 Serbia 1,624 44 South Africa 1,585 9 Dominican Republic 1,578 77 United Arab 1,505 10 Emirates Argentina 1,451 43 Iceland 1,417 4 Colombia 1,406 32 Qatar 1,325 3 Singapore 1,309 6 Ukraine 1,251 32 Algeria 1,251 130 Croatia 1,182 16 Estonia 1,097 15 Egypt 1,070 71 New Zealand 1,039 1 Slovenia 997 28 Morocco 961 69 Hong Kong 890 4 Iraq 878 56 Armenia 822 7 Lithuania 811 12 Moldova 752 14 Hungary 733 34 Bahrain 698 4 Bosnia 647 21 Azerbaijan 584 5 Kazakhstan 569 6 Belarus 562 8 Kuwait 556 1 Cameroon 555 9 North Macedonia 555 18 Tunisia 553 19 Latvia 533 1 Lebanon 527 18 Bulgaria 522 18 Andorra 501 18 Slovakia 485 1 Costa Rica 435 2 Cyprus 426 11 Uruguay 400 5 Taiwan 363 5 Albania 361 20 Afghanistan 337 7 Réunion 334 0 Jordan 323 5 Burkina Faso 318 16 Oman 298 2 Uzbekistan 298 2 Cuba 288 6 Honduras 268 22 San Marino 266 32 Channel Islands 262 5 Ivory Coast 245 2 Vietnam 241 0 Malta 227 0 Mauritius 227 7 Palestine 226 1 Nigeria 224 5 Senegal 222 2 Ghana 214 5 Montenegro 203 2 Faroe Islands 181 0 Sri Lanka 171 5 Georgia 170 2 Bolivia 157 10 Venezuela 155 7 Democratic Republic 154 18 of the Congo Kyrgyzstan 147 2 Martinique 145 3 Niger 144 8 Brunei 135 2 Mayotte 134 2 Guadeloupe 134 7 Isle of Man 127 1 Kenya 126 4 Guinea 115 0 Cambodia 114 0 Paraguay 104 3 Trinidad and Tobago 103 6 Rwanda 102 0 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry)