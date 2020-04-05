Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 65,000

7 Min Read

 (Updates)
    April 5 (Reuters) - More than 1.21 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
65,810 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 1400 GMT on April 5: 
    
 Countries and        Total Cases  Total
 Territories                       Deaths
 United States            311,957    8,457
 Spain                    130,759   12,418
 Italy                    124,632   15,362
 Germany                   96,043    1,420
 France                    82,165    7,560
 China                     81,669    3,329
 Iran                      58,226    3,603
 United Kingdom            41,903    4,313
 Turkey                    23,934      501
 Switzerland               21,100      680
 Belgium                   19,691    1,447
 Netherlands               17,851    1,766
 Canada                    14,018      233
 Austria                   11,879      204
 Portugal                  11,278      295
 Brazil                    10,360      445
 South Korea               10,237      183
 Israel                     8,018       46
 Sweden                     6,830      401
 Australia                  5,687       34
 Norway                     5,640       66
 Russia                     5,389       45
 Ireland                    4,604      137
 Japan                      4,566      104
 Czech Republic             4,475       62
 Denmark                    4,369      179
 Chile                      4,161       27
 Romania                    3,864      148
 Poland                     3,834       84
 Malaysia                   3,662       61
 Ecuador                    3,465      172
 India                      3,374       75
 Philippines                3,246      152
 Pakistan                   2,897       45
 Luxembourg                 2,729       31
 Saudi Arabia               2,370       29
 Indonesia                  2,273      198
 Thailand                   2,169       23
 Finland                    1,927       28
 Mexico                     1,890       79
 Panama                     1,801       46
 Peru                       1,746       73
 Greece                     1,673       70
 Serbia                     1,624       44
 South Africa               1,585        9
 Dominican Republic         1,578       77
 United Arab                1,505       10
 Emirates                          
 Argentina                  1,451       43
 Iceland                    1,417        4
 Colombia                   1,406       32
 Qatar                      1,325        3
 Singapore                  1,309        6
 Ukraine                    1,251       32
 Algeria                    1,251      130
 Croatia                    1,182       16
 Estonia                    1,097       15
 Egypt                      1,070       71
 New Zealand                1,039        1
 Slovenia                     997       28
 Morocco                      961       69
 Hong Kong                    890        4
 Iraq                         878       56
 Armenia                      822        7
 Lithuania                    811       12
 Moldova                      752       14
 Hungary                      733       34
 Bahrain                      698        4
 Bosnia                       647       21
 Azerbaijan                   584        5
 Kazakhstan                   569        6
 Belarus                      562        8
 Kuwait                       556        1
 Cameroon                     555        9
 North Macedonia              555       18
 Tunisia                      553       19
 Latvia                       533        1
 Lebanon                      527       18
 Bulgaria                     522       18
 Andorra                      501       18
 Slovakia                     485        1
 Costa Rica                   435        2
 Cyprus                       426       11
 Uruguay                      400        5
 Taiwan                       363        5
 Albania                      361       20
 Afghanistan                  337        7
 Réunion                      334        0
 Jordan                       323        5
 Burkina Faso                 318       16
 Oman                         298        2
 Uzbekistan                   298        2
 Cuba                         288        6
 Honduras                     268       22
 San Marino                   266       32
 Channel Islands              262        5
 Ivory Coast                  245        2
 Vietnam                      241        0
 Malta                        227        0
 Mauritius                    227        7
 Palestine                    226        1
 Nigeria                      224        5
 Senegal                      222        2
 Ghana                        214        5
 Montenegro                   203        2
 Faroe Islands                181        0
 Sri Lanka                    171        5
 Georgia                      170        2
 Bolivia                      157       10
 Venezuela                    155        7
 Democratic Republic          154       18
 of the Congo                      
 Kyrgyzstan                   147        2
 Martinique                   145        3
 Niger                        144        8
 Brunei                       135        2
 Mayotte                      134        2
 Guadeloupe                   134        7
 Isle of Man                  127        1
 Kenya                        126        4
 Guinea                       115        0
 Cambodia                     114        0
 Paraguay                     104        3
 Trinidad and Tobago          103        6
 Rwanda                       102        0
                                          
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below