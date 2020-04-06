FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 68,000

(Updates) April 6 (Reuters) - More than 1.25 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 68,484 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 6: COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES TERRITORIES United States 9,573 336,238 Spain 12,418 130,759 Italy 15,362 128,948 Germany 1,420 98,052 France 8,078 82,165 China 3,330 81,708 Iran 3,603 58,226 United Kingdom 4,934 47,806 Turkey 574 27,069 Switzerland 715 21,100 Belgium 1,447 19,691 Netherlands 1,766 17,851 Canada 280 15,512 Austria 204 12,051 Portugal 295 11,278 Brazil 487 11,130 South Korea 186 10,284 Israel 49 8,430 Sweden 401 6,830 Norway 71 5,687 Australia 37 5,687 Russia 45 5,389 Ireland 158 4,994 Czech Republic 67 4,587 Japan 104 4,570 Chile 34 4,471 Denmark 179 4,369 Poland 94 4,102 Romania 151 3,864 Malaysia 61 3,662 Ecuador 180 3,646 India 117 3,577 Philippines 152 3,246 Pakistan 47 3,157 Luxembourg 36 2,804 Saudi Arabia 34 2,402 Peru 83 2,281 Indonesia 198 2,273 Thailand 23 2,169 Finland 28 1,927 Serbia 51 1,908 Mexico 79 1,890 Panama 46 1,801 United Arab Emirates 10 1,799 Dominican Republic 82 1,745 Greece 73 1,735 South Africa 11 1,655 Qatar 4 1,604 Argentina 46 1,554 Iceland 4 1,486 Colombia 35 1,485 Algeria 152 1,320 Singapore 6 1,309 Ukraine 37 1,308 Croatia 15 1,182 Egypt 78 1,173 Estonia 15 1,097 New Zealand 1 1,039 Morocco 70 1,021 Slovenia 28 997 Iraq 61 961 Hong Kong 4 890 Moldova 14 864 Armenia 7 822 Lithuania 13 811 Hungary 34 733 Bahrain 4 700 Bosnia 23 657 Cameroon 9 650 Azerbaijan 7 584 Kazakhstan 6 584 Tunisia 22 574 Belarus 8 562 Kuwait 1 556 North Macedonia 18 555 Latvia 1 533 Bulgaria 20 531 Lebanon 18 527 Andorra 18 501 Slovakia 1 485 Costa Rica 2 454 Cyprus 11 446 Uruguay 6 406 Taiwan 5 363 Albania 20 361 Afghanistan 7 349 Burkina Faso 17 345 Jordan 5 345 Réunion 0 344 Uzbekistan 2 342 Cuba 8 320 Channel Islands 6 309 Oman 2 298 Honduras 22 268 San Marino 32 266 Ivory Coast 3 261 Vietnam 0 241 Nigeria 5 232 Palestinian Territories 1 228 Mauritius 7 227 Malta 0 227 Senegal 2 222 Ghana 5 214 Montenegro 2 214 Niger 10 184 Bolivia 11 183 Faroe Islands 0 181 Sri Lanka 5 176 Georgia 2 174 Venezuela 7 159 Democratic Republic of 18 154 the Congo Martinique 4 149 Kyrgyzstan 2 147 Mayotte 2 147 Kenya 4 142 Guadeloupe 7 135 Brunei 2 135 Isle of Man 1 127 Guinea 0 121 Cambodia 0 114 Trinidad and Tobago 7 104 Paraguay 3 104 Rwanda 0 104 Gibraltar 0 103 Bangladesh 9 88 Liechtenstein 1 77 Monaco 1 73 Guatemala 3 70 El Salvador 3 62 Kosovo 1 61 Jamaica 3 58 Republic of the Congo 5 45 Mali 5 45 Togo 3 44 Ethiopia 2 43 Puerto Rico 2 39 Cayman Islands 1 39 Zambia 1 39 Guam 1 32 Bahamas 5 29 Saint Martin 2 27 Guyana 4 24 Tanzania 1 22 Gabon 1 21 Myanmar 1 21 Syria 2 19 Guinea-Bissau 1 18 Libya 1 18 Antigua and Barbuda 2 15 Angola 2 14 Liberia 3 13 Sudan 2 12 Curaçao 1 11 Suriname 1 10 Zimbabwe 1 9 Cape Verde 1 7 Mauritania 1 6 Botswana 1 6 Nicaragua 1 5 Gambia 1 4 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz Janowski)