March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1 million, death toll passes 68,000

    April 6 (Reuters) - More than 1.25 million people have been
reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and
68,484 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table shows countries that have reported
deaths due to the coronavirus and/or at least 100 confirmed
cases, as of 0200 GMT on April 6: 

 COUNTRIES AND             TOTAL DEATHS  CONFIRMED CASES
 TERRITORIES                             
 United States                    9,573          336,238
 Spain                           12,418          130,759
 Italy                           15,362          128,948
 Germany                          1,420           98,052
 France                           8,078           82,165
 China                            3,330           81,708
 Iran                             3,603           58,226
 United Kingdom                   4,934           47,806
 Turkey                             574           27,069
 Switzerland                        715           21,100
 Belgium                          1,447           19,691
 Netherlands                      1,766           17,851
 Canada                             280           15,512
 Austria                            204           12,051
 Portugal                           295           11,278
 Brazil                             487           11,130
 South Korea                        186           10,284
 Israel                              49            8,430
 Sweden                             401            6,830
 Norway                              71            5,687
 Australia                           37            5,687
 Russia                              45            5,389
 Ireland                            158            4,994
 Czech Republic                      67            4,587
 Japan                              104            4,570
 Chile                               34            4,471
 Denmark                            179            4,369
 Poland                              94            4,102
 Romania                            151            3,864
 Malaysia                            61            3,662
 Ecuador                            180            3,646
 India                              117            3,577
 Philippines                        152            3,246
 Pakistan                            47            3,157
 Luxembourg                          36            2,804
 Saudi Arabia                        34            2,402
 Peru                                83            2,281
 Indonesia                          198            2,273
 Thailand                            23            2,169
 Finland                             28            1,927
 Serbia                              51            1,908
 Mexico                              79            1,890
 Panama                              46            1,801
 United Arab Emirates                10            1,799
 Dominican Republic                  82            1,745
 Greece                              73            1,735
 South Africa                        11            1,655
 Qatar                                4            1,604
 Argentina                           46            1,554
 Iceland                              4            1,486
 Colombia                            35            1,485
 Algeria                            152            1,320
 Singapore                            6            1,309
 Ukraine                             37            1,308
 Croatia                             15            1,182
 Egypt                               78            1,173
 Estonia                             15            1,097
 New Zealand                          1            1,039
 Morocco                             70            1,021
 Slovenia                            28              997
 Iraq                                61              961
 Hong Kong                            4              890
 Moldova                             14              864
 Armenia                              7              822
 Lithuania                           13              811
 Hungary                             34              733
 Bahrain                              4              700
 Bosnia                              23              657
 Cameroon                             9              650
 Azerbaijan                           7              584
 Kazakhstan                           6              584
 Tunisia                             22              574
 Belarus                              8              562
 Kuwait                               1              556
 North Macedonia                     18              555
 Latvia                               1              533
 Bulgaria                            20              531
 Lebanon                             18              527
 Andorra                             18              501
 Slovakia                             1              485
 Costa Rica                           2              454
 Cyprus                              11              446
 Uruguay                              6              406
 Taiwan                               5              363
 Albania                             20              361
 Afghanistan                          7              349
 Burkina Faso                        17              345
 Jordan                               5              345
 Réunion                              0              344
 Uzbekistan                           2              342
 Cuba                                 8              320
 Channel Islands                      6              309
 Oman                                 2              298
 Honduras                            22              268
 San Marino                          32              266
 Ivory Coast                          3              261
 Vietnam                              0              241
 Nigeria                              5              232
 Palestinian Territories              1              228
 Mauritius                            7              227
 Malta                                0              227
 Senegal                              2              222
 Ghana                                5              214
 Montenegro                           2              214
 Niger                               10              184
 Bolivia                             11              183
 Faroe Islands                        0              181
 Sri Lanka                            5              176
 Georgia                              2              174
 Venezuela                            7              159
 Democratic Republic of              18              154
 the Congo                               
 Martinique                           4              149
 Kyrgyzstan                           2              147
 Mayotte                              2              147
 Kenya                                4              142
 Guadeloupe                           7              135
 Brunei                               2              135
 Isle of Man                          1              127
 Guinea                               0              121
 Cambodia                             0              114
 Trinidad and Tobago                  7              104
 Paraguay                             3              104
 Rwanda                               0              104
 Gibraltar                            0              103
 Bangladesh                           9               88
 Liechtenstein                        1               77
 Monaco                               1               73
 Guatemala                            3               70
 El Salvador                          3               62
 Kosovo                               1               61
 Jamaica                              3               58
 Republic of the Congo                5               45
 Mali                                 5               45
 Togo                                 3               44
 Ethiopia                             2               43
 Puerto Rico                          2               39
 Cayman Islands                       1               39
 Zambia                               1               39
 Guam                                 1               32
 Bahamas                              5               29
 Saint Martin                         2               27
 Guyana                               4               24
 Tanzania                             1               22
 Gabon                                1               21
 Myanmar                              1               21
 Syria                                2               19
 Guinea-Bissau                        1               18
 Libya                                1               18
 Antigua and Barbuda                  2               15
 Angola                               2               14
 Liberia                              3               13
 Sudan                                2               12
 Curaçao                              1               11
 Suriname                             1               10
 Zimbabwe                             1                9
 Cape Verde                           1                7
 Mauritania                           1                6
 Botswana                             1                6
 Nicaragua                            1                5
 Gambia                               1                4
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials.
    

    
 (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy
Editing by Frances Kerry and Tomasz Janowski)
