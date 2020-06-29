Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.15 million, death toll at 500,929

    June 29 (Reuters) - More than 10.15 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
500,929​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         125,782        2,560,357       3.85
 Brazil                57,622         1,344,143       2.75
 Russia                9,073          634,437         0.63
 India                 16,095         528,859         0.12
 United Kingdom        43,550         311,151         6.55
 Peru                  9,317          279,419         2.91
 Chile                 5,509          271,982         2.94
 Spain                 28,343         266,624         6.06
 Italy                 34,738         240,310         5.75
 Iran                  10,508         222,669         1.28
 Mexico                26,648         216,852         2.11
 Pakistan              4,118          202,955         0.19
 France                29,778         199,343         4.45
 Turkey                5,097          197,239         0.62
 Germany               8,935          193,467         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,551          182,493         0.46
 South Africa          2,456          138,134         0.43
 Bangladesh            1,738          137,787         0.11
 Canada                8,516          103,032         2.3
 Qatar                 110            94,413          0.4
 Colombia              3,106          91,769          0.63
 Mainland China        4,634          83,500          0.03
 Egypt                 2,789          65,188          0.28
 Sweden                5,280          65,137          5.19
 Belarus               383            61,475          0.4
 Belgium               9,732          61,209          8.51
 Argentina             1,217          57,744          0.27
 Ecuador               4,429          55,255          2.59
 Indonesia             2,754          54,010          0.1
 Netherlands           6,105          50,148          3.54
 United Arab Emirates  313            47,797          0.32
 Iraq                  1,756          45,402          0.46
 Kuwait                348            44,942          0.84
 Singapore             26             43,459          0.05
 Ukraine               1,129          42,982          0.25
 Portugal              1,564          41,646          1.52
 Oman                  163            38,150          0.34
 Philippines           1,244          35,455          0.12
 Poland                1,438          33,907          0.38
 Panama                604            31,686          1.45
 Switzerland           1,682          31,617          1.98
 Bolivia               1,014          31,524          0.89
 Dominican Republic    726            31,373          0.68
 Afghanistan           703            30,616          0.19
 Romania               1,612          26,313          0.83
 Ireland               1,735          25,440          3.56
 Bahrain               82             25,267          0.52
 Armenia               426            24,645          1.44
 Nigeria               558            24,077          0.03
 Israel                318            23,497          0.36
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
