FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.15 million, death toll at 500,929

By Lynx Insight Service June 29 (Reuters) - More than 10.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 500,929​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 125,782 2,560,357 3.85 Brazil 57,622 1,344,143 2.75 Russia 9,073 634,437 0.63 India 16,095 528,859 0.12 United Kingdom 43,550 311,151 6.55 Peru 9,317 279,419 2.91 Chile 5,509 271,982 2.94 Spain 28,343 266,624 6.06 Italy 34,738 240,310 5.75 Iran 10,508 222,669 1.28 Mexico 26,648 216,852 2.11 Pakistan 4,118 202,955 0.19 France 29,778 199,343 4.45 Turkey 5,097 197,239 0.62 Germany 8,935 193,467 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,551 182,493 0.46 South Africa 2,456 138,134 0.43 Bangladesh 1,738 137,787 0.11 Canada 8,516 103,032 2.3 Qatar 110 94,413 0.4 Colombia 3,106 91,769 0.63 Mainland China 4,634 83,500 0.03 Egypt 2,789 65,188 0.28 Sweden 5,280 65,137 5.19 Belarus 383 61,475 0.4 Belgium 9,732 61,209 8.51 Argentina 1,217 57,744 0.27 Ecuador 4,429 55,255 2.59 Indonesia 2,754 54,010 0.1 Netherlands 6,105 50,148 3.54 United Arab Emirates 313 47,797 0.32 Iraq 1,756 45,402 0.46 Kuwait 348 44,942 0.84 Singapore 26 43,459 0.05 Ukraine 1,129 42,982 0.25 Portugal 1,564 41,646 1.52 Oman 163 38,150 0.34 Philippines 1,244 35,455 0.12 Poland 1,438 33,907 0.38 Panama 604 31,686 1.45 Switzerland 1,682 31,617 1.98 Bolivia 1,014 31,524 0.89 Dominican Republic 726 31,373 0.68 Afghanistan 703 30,616 0.19 Romania 1,612 26,313 0.83 Ireland 1,735 25,440 3.56 Bahrain 82 25,267 0.52 Armenia 426 24,645 1.44 Nigeria 558 24,077 0.03 Israel 318 23,497 0.36 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.