FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.3 million, death toll at 504,269

    June 30 (Reuters) - More than 10.3 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
504,269​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         126,126        2,605,734       3.86
 Brazil                58,314         1,368,195       2.78
 Russia                9,166          641,156         0.63
 India                 16,475         548,318         0.12
 United Kingdom        43,575         311,965         6.56
 Peru                  9,504          282,365         2.97
 Chile                 5,575          275,999         2.98
 Spain                 28,346         266,824         6.06
 Italy                 34,744         240,436         5.75
 Iran                  10,670         225,205         1.3
 Mexico                27,121         220,657         2.15
 Pakistan              4,167          206,512         0.2
 France                29,778         199,343         4.45
 Turkey                5,115          198,613         0.62
 Germany               8,940          193,753         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,599          186,436         0.47
 Bangladesh            1,783          141,801         0.11
 South Africa          2,456          138,134         0.43
 Canada                8,566          103,918         2.31
 Qatar                 113            95,106          0.41
 Colombia              3,223          95,043          0.65
 Mainland China        4,634          83,512          0.03
 Sweden                5,310          67,667          5.22
 Egypt                 2,789          65,188          0.28
 Argentina             1,280          62,268          0.29
 Belarus               387            61,790          0.41
 Belgium               9,732          61,361          8.51
 Ecuador               4,502          55,665          2.64
 Indonesia             2,805          55,092          0.1
 Netherlands           6,107          50,223          3.54
 United Arab Emirates  314            48,246          0.33
 Kuwait                350            45,524          0.85
 Iraq                  1,756          45,402          0.46
 Singapore             26             43,661          0.05
 Ukraine               1,147          43,628          0.26
 Portugal              1,568          41,912          1.52
 Oman                  169            39,060          0.35
 Philippines           1,244          35,455          0.12
 Poland                1,444          34,154          0.38
 Panama                620            32,785          1.48
 Bolivia               1,071          32,125          0.94
 Dominican Republic    733            31,816          0.69
 Switzerland           1,682          31,652          1.98
 Afghanistan           749            31,238          0.2
 Romania               1,634          26,582          0.84
 Bahrain               82             25,705          0.52
 Ireland               1,735          25,462          3.56
 Armenia               433            25,127          1.47
 Nigeria               565            24,567          0.03
 Israel                319            23,989          0.36
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
