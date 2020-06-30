FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.34 million, death toll at 505,300

By Lynx Insight Service June 30 (Reuters) - More than 10.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 505,300​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 126,126 2,605,734 3.86 Brazil 58,314 1,368,195 2.78 Russia 9,320 647,849 0.65 India 16,893 566,840 0.12 United Kingdom 43,575 311,965 6.56 Peru 9,504 282,365 2.97 Chile 5,575 275,999 2.98 Spain 28,346 266,824 6.06 Italy 34,744 240,436 5.75 Iran 10,670 225,205 1.3 Mexico 27,121 220,657 2.15 Pakistan 4,304 209,337 0.2 France 29,778 199,343 4.45 Turkey 5,115 198,613 0.62 Germany 8,940 193,753 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,599 186,436 0.47 South Africa 2,529 144,264 0.44 Bangladesh 1,783 141,801 0.11 Canada 8,566 103,918 2.31 Qatar 113 95,106 0.41 Colombia 3,223 95,043 0.65 Mainland China 4,634 83,531 0.03 Sweden 5,310 67,667 5.22 Egypt 2,872 66,754 0.29 Argentina 1,280 62,268 0.29 Belarus 387 61,790 0.41 Belgium 9,732 61,361 8.51 Ecuador 4,502 55,665 2.64 Indonesia 2,805 55,092 0.1 Netherlands 6,107 50,223 3.54 United Arab Emirates 314 48,246 0.33 Iraq 1,839 47,151 0.48 Kuwait 350 45,524 0.85 Ukraine 1,159 44,334 0.26 Singapore 26 43,661 0.05 Portugal 1,568 41,912 1.52 Oman 169 39,060 0.35 Philippines 1,255 36,438 0.12 Poland 1,463 34,393 0.39 Panama 620 32,785 1.48 Bolivia 1,071 32,125 0.94 Dominican Republic 733 31,816 0.69 Switzerland 1,682 31,652 1.98 Afghanistan 749 31,238 0.2 Romania 1,634 26,582 0.84 Bahrain 86 26,239 0.55 Armenia 433 25,542 1.47 Ireland 1,735 25,462 3.56 Nigeria 565 24,567 0.03 Israel 319 23,989 0.36 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.