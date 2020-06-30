FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.37 million, death toll at 506,136

By Lynx Insight Service June 30 (Reuters) - More than 10.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 506,136​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 126,128 2,605,805 3.86 Brazil 58,314 1,368,195 2.78 Russia 9,320 647,849 0.65 India 16,893 566,840 0.12 United Kingdom 43,730 312,654 6.58 Peru 9,504 282,365 2.97 Chile 5,688 279,393 3.04 Spain 28,355 267,125 6.06 Italy 34,767 240,578 5.75 Iran 10,817 227,662 1.32 Mexico 27,121 220,657 2.15 Pakistan 4,304 209,337 0.2 Turkey 5,131 199,906 0.62 France 29,778 199,343 4.45 Germany 8,948 194,210 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,649 190,823 0.49 Bangladesh 1,847 145,483 0.11 South Africa 2,529 144,264 0.44 Canada 8,566 103,918 2.31 Qatar 113 95,106 0.41 Colombia 3,223 95,043 0.65 Mainland China 4,634 83,531 0.03 Sweden 5,333 68,451 5.24 Egypt 2,872 66,754 0.29 Argentina 1,280 62,268 0.29 Belarus 392 62,118 0.41 Belgium 9,747 61,427 8.53 Indonesia 2,876 56,385 0.11 Ecuador 4,527 56,342 2.65 Netherlands 6,113 50,273 3.55 United Arab Emirates 314 48,667 0.33 Iraq 1,839 47,151 0.48 Kuwait 354 46,195 0.86 Ukraine 1,159 44,334 0.26 Singapore 26 43,907 0.05 Portugal 1,576 42,141 1.53 Oman 176 40,070 0.36 Philippines 1,255 36,438 0.12 Poland 1,463 34,393 0.39 Panama 620 32,785 1.48 Dominican Republic 747 32,568 0.7 Bolivia 1,071 32,125 0.94 Switzerland 1,684 31,714 1.98 Afghanistan 749 31,238 0.2 Romania 1,651 26,970 0.85 Bahrain 86 26,239 0.55 Armenia 433 25,542 1.47 Ireland 1,736 25,473 3.57 Israel 320 24,688 0.36 Nigeria 565 24,567 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.