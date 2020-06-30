Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.37 million, death toll at 506,136

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    June 30 (Reuters) - More than 10.37 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
506,136​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         126,128        2,605,805       3.86
 Brazil                58,314         1,368,195       2.78
 Russia                9,320          647,849         0.65
 India                 16,893         566,840         0.12
 United Kingdom        43,730         312,654         6.58
 Peru                  9,504          282,365         2.97
 Chile                 5,688          279,393         3.04
 Spain                 28,355         267,125         6.06
 Italy                 34,767         240,578         5.75
 Iran                  10,817         227,662         1.32
 Mexico                27,121         220,657         2.15
 Pakistan              4,304          209,337         0.2
 Turkey                5,131          199,906         0.62
 France                29,778         199,343         4.45
 Germany               8,948          194,210         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,649          190,823         0.49
 Bangladesh            1,847          145,483         0.11
 South Africa          2,529          144,264         0.44
 Canada                8,566          103,918         2.31
 Qatar                 113            95,106          0.41
 Colombia              3,223          95,043          0.65
 Mainland China        4,634          83,531          0.03
 Sweden                5,333          68,451          5.24
 Egypt                 2,872          66,754          0.29
 Argentina             1,280          62,268          0.29
 Belarus               392            62,118          0.41
 Belgium               9,747          61,427          8.53
 Indonesia             2,876          56,385          0.11
 Ecuador               4,527          56,342          2.65
 Netherlands           6,113          50,273          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  314            48,667          0.33
 Iraq                  1,839          47,151          0.48
 Kuwait                354            46,195          0.86
 Ukraine               1,159          44,334          0.26
 Singapore             26             43,907          0.05
 Portugal              1,576          42,141          1.53
 Oman                  176            40,070          0.36
 Philippines           1,255          36,438          0.12
 Poland                1,463          34,393          0.39
 Panama                620            32,785          1.48
 Dominican Republic    747            32,568          0.7
 Bolivia               1,071          32,125          0.94
 Switzerland           1,684          31,714          1.98
 Afghanistan           749            31,238          0.2
 Romania               1,651          26,970          0.85
 Bahrain               86             26,239          0.55
 Armenia               433            25,542          1.47
 Ireland               1,736          25,473          3.57
 Israel                320            24,688          0.36
 Nigeria               565            24,567          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
