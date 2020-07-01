FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.51 million, death toll at 510,742

By Lynx Insight Service July 1 (Reuters) - More than 10.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 510,742​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 127,393 2,653,638 3.9 Brazil 59,594 1,402,041 2.84 Russia 9,320 647,849 0.65 India 17,400 585,493 0.13 United Kingdom 43,730 312,654 6.58 Peru 9,677 285,213 3.03 Chile 5,688 279,393 3.04 Spain 28,355 267,125 6.06 Italy 34,767 240,578 5.75 Iran 10,817 227,662 1.32 Mexico 27,769 226,089 2.2 Pakistan 4,395 213,470 0.21 France 29,813 200,667 4.45 Turkey 5,131 199,906 0.62 Germany 8,948 194,210 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,649 190,823 0.49 South Africa 2,657 151,209 0.46 Bangladesh 1,847 145,483 0.11 Canada 8,591 104,204 2.32 Colombia 3,334 97,846 0.67 Qatar 113 96,088 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,534 0.03 Sweden 5,333 68,451 5.24 Egypt 2,872 66,754 0.29 Argentina 1,307 64,530 0.29 Belarus 392 62,118 0.41 Belgium 9,747 61,427 8.53 Indonesia 2,876 56,385 0.11 Ecuador 4,527 56,342 2.65 Netherlands 6,113 50,273 3.55 Iraq 1,943 49,109 0.51 United Arab Emirates 314 48,667 0.33 Kuwait 354 46,195 0.86 Ukraine 1,159 44,334 0.26 Singapore 26 43,907 0.05 Portugal 1,576 42,141 1.53 Oman 176 40,070 0.36 Philippines 1,266 37,514 0.12 Poland 1,463 34,393 0.39 Panama 631 33,550 1.51 Bolivia 1,123 33,219 0.99 Dominican Republic 747 32,568 0.7 Afghanistan 774 31,836 0.21 Switzerland 1,684 31,714 1.98 Romania 1,651 26,970 0.85 Bahrain 87 26,758 0.55 Armenia 433 25,542 1.47 Ireland 1,736 25,473 3.57 Nigeria 573 25,133 0.03 Israel 320 24,688 0.36 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.