March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.52 million, death toll at 511,028

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 1 (Reuters) - More than 10.52 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
511,028​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         127,314        2,653,783       3.9
 Brazil                59,594         1,402,041       2.84
 Russia                9,536          654,405         0.66
 India                 17,400         585,493         0.13
 United Kingdom        43,730         312,654         6.58
 Peru                  9,677          285,213         3.03
 Chile                 5,688          279,393         3.04
 Spain                 28,355         267,125         6.06
 Italy                 34,767         240,578         5.75
 Iran                  10,817         227,662         1.32
 Mexico                27,769         226,089         2.2
 Pakistan              4,395          213,470         0.21
 France                29,813         200,667         4.45
 Turkey                5,131          199,906         0.62
 Germany               8,957          194,361         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,649          190,823         0.49
 South Africa          2,657          151,209         0.46
 Bangladesh            1,847          145,483         0.11
 Canada                8,591          104,204         2.32
 Colombia              3,334          97,846          0.67
 Qatar                 113            96,088          0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,534          0.03
 Sweden                5,333          68,451          5.24
 Egypt                 2,953          68,311          0.3
 Argentina             1,307          64,530          0.29
 Belarus               392            62,118          0.41
 Belgium               9,754          61,509          8.53
 Indonesia             2,876          56,385          0.11
 Ecuador               4,527          56,342          2.65
 Netherlands           6,113          50,273          3.55
 Iraq                  1,943          49,109          0.51
 United Arab Emirates  314            48,667          0.33
 Kuwait                354            46,195          0.86
 Ukraine               1,173          44,998          0.26
 Singapore             26             43,907          0.05
 Portugal              1,576          42,141          1.53
 Oman                  176            40,070          0.36
 Philippines           1,266          37,514          0.12
 Poland                1,477          34,775          0.39
 Panama                631            33,550          1.51
 Bolivia               1,123          33,219          0.99
 Dominican Republic    747            32,568          0.7
 Afghanistan           774            31,836          0.21
 Switzerland           1,684          31,714          1.98
 Romania               1,651          27,296          0.85
 Bahrain               87             26,758          0.55
 Armenia               433            25,542          1.47
 Ireland               1,736          25,473          3.57
 Nigeria               573            25,133          0.03
 Israel                320            24,688          0.36
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
