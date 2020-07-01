Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.57 million, death toll at 511,818

    July 1 (Reuters) - More than 10.57 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
511,818​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         127,314        2,653,783       3.9
 Brazil                59,594         1,402,041       2.84
 Russia                9,536          654,405         0.66
 India                 17,400         585,493         0.13
 United Kingdom        43,906         313,483         6.61
 Peru                  9,677          285,213         3.03
 Chile                 5,753          282,043         3.07
 Spain                 28,363         267,513         6.06
 Italy                 34,767         240,578         5.75
 Iran                  10,958         230,211         1.34
 Mexico                27,769         226,089         2.2
 Pakistan              4,395          213,470         0.21
 France                29,813         200,667         4.45
 Turkey                5,131          199,906         0.62
 Germany               8,963          194,716         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,698          194,225         0.5
 South Africa          2,657          151,209         0.46
 Bangladesh            1,888          149,258         0.12
 Canada                8,591          104,204         2.32
 Colombia              3,334          97,846          0.67
 Qatar                 115            97,003          0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,534          0.03
 Sweden                5,370          69,692          5.28
 Egypt                 2,953          68,311          0.3
 Argentina             1,307          64,530          0.29
 Belarus               398            62,424          0.42
 Belgium               9,754          61,509          8.53
 Indonesia             2,934          57,770          0.11
 Ecuador               4,527          56,342          2.65
 Iraq                  2,050          51,524          0.53
 Netherlands           6,113          50,273          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  314            48,667          0.33
 Kuwait                358            46,940          0.87
 Ukraine               1,173          44,998          0.26
 Singapore             26             44,122          0.05
 Portugal              1,579          42,454          1.54
 Oman                  185            41,194          0.38
 Kazakhstan            188            41,065          0.1
 Philippines           1,266          37,514          0.12
 Poland                1,477          34,775          0.39
 Panama                631            33,550          1.51
 Dominican Republic    754            33,387          0.71
 Bolivia               1,123          33,219          0.99
 Switzerland           1,685          31,851          1.98
 Afghanistan           774            31,836          0.21
 Romania               1,651          27,296          0.85
 Bahrain               87             26,758          0.55
 Armenia               453            26,065          1.53
 Ireland               1,736          25,473          3.57
 Nigeria               573            25,133          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
