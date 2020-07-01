FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.57 million, death toll at 511,818

By Lynx Insight Service July 1 (Reuters) - More than 10.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 511,818​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 127,314 2,653,783 3.9 Brazil 59,594 1,402,041 2.84 Russia 9,536 654,405 0.66 India 17,400 585,493 0.13 United Kingdom 43,906 313,483 6.61 Peru 9,677 285,213 3.03 Chile 5,753 282,043 3.07 Spain 28,363 267,513 6.06 Italy 34,767 240,578 5.75 Iran 10,958 230,211 1.34 Mexico 27,769 226,089 2.2 Pakistan 4,395 213,470 0.21 France 29,813 200,667 4.45 Turkey 5,131 199,906 0.62 Germany 8,963 194,716 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,698 194,225 0.5 South Africa 2,657 151,209 0.46 Bangladesh 1,888 149,258 0.12 Canada 8,591 104,204 2.32 Colombia 3,334 97,846 0.67 Qatar 115 97,003 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,534 0.03 Sweden 5,370 69,692 5.28 Egypt 2,953 68,311 0.3 Argentina 1,307 64,530 0.29 Belarus 398 62,424 0.42 Belgium 9,754 61,509 8.53 Indonesia 2,934 57,770 0.11 Ecuador 4,527 56,342 2.65 Iraq 2,050 51,524 0.53 Netherlands 6,113 50,273 3.55 United Arab Emirates 314 48,667 0.33 Kuwait 358 46,940 0.87 Ukraine 1,173 44,998 0.26 Singapore 26 44,122 0.05 Portugal 1,579 42,454 1.54 Oman 185 41,194 0.38 Kazakhstan 188 41,065 0.1 Philippines 1,266 37,514 0.12 Poland 1,477 34,775 0.39 Panama 631 33,550 1.51 Dominican Republic 754 33,387 0.71 Bolivia 1,123 33,219 0.99 Switzerland 1,685 31,851 1.98 Afghanistan 774 31,836 0.21 Romania 1,651 27,296 0.85 Bahrain 87 26,758 0.55 Armenia 453 26,065 1.53 Ireland 1,736 25,473 3.57 Nigeria 573 25,133 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT.