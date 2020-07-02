Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, death toll at 515,141

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 2 (Reuters) - More than 10.7 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
515,141​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         128,109        2,703,358       3.92
 Brazil                60,610         1,447,523       2.89
 Russia                9,536          654,405         0.66
 India                 17,400         585,493         0.13
 United Kingdom        43,906         313,483         6.61
 Peru                  9,860          288,477         3.08
 Chile                 5,753          282,043         3.07
 Spain                 28,363         267,513         6.06
 Italy                 34,788         240,760         5.76
 Mexico                28,510         231,770         2.26
 Iran                  10,958         230,211         1.34
 Pakistan              4,395          213,470         0.21
 France                29,861         202,014         4.46
 Turkey                5,150          201,098         0.63
 Germany               8,963          194,716         1.08
 Saudi Arabia          1,698          194,225         0.5
 South Africa          2,749          159,333         0.48
 Bangladesh            1,888          149,258         0.12
 Canada                8,591          104,204         2.32
 Colombia              3,470          102,009         0.7
 Qatar                 115            97,003          0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,534          0.03
 Egypt                 3,034          69,814          0.31
 Sweden                5,370          69,692          5.28
 Argentina             1,351          67,197          0.3
 Belarus               398            62,424          0.42
 Belgium               9,754          61,509          8.53
 Ecuador               4,576          58,257          2.68
 Indonesia             2,934          57,770          0.11
 Iraq                  2,050          51,524          0.53
 Netherlands           6,113          50,273          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  316            49,069          0.33
 Kuwait                358            46,940          0.87
 Ukraine               1,173          44,998          0.26
 Singapore             26             44,122          0.05
 Portugal              1,579          42,454          1.54
 Oman                  185            41,194          0.38
 Kazakhstan            188            41,065          0.1
 Philippines           1,266          37,514          0.12
 Poland                1,477          34,775          0.39
 Panama                645            34,463          1.54
 Dominican Republic    754            33,387          0.71
 Bolivia               1,123          33,219          0.99
 Switzerland           1,685          31,851          1.98
 Afghanistan           774            31,836          0.21
 Romania               1,651          27,296          0.85
 Bahrain               87             26,758          0.55
 Armenia               453            26,065          1.53
 Nigeria               590            25,694          0.03
 Ireland               1,738          25,477          3.57
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
