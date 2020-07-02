FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, death toll at 515,141

By Lynx Insight Service July 2 (Reuters) - More than 10.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 515,141​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 128,109 2,703,358 3.92 Brazil 60,610 1,447,523 2.89 Russia 9,536 654,405 0.66 India 17,400 585,493 0.13 United Kingdom 43,906 313,483 6.61 Peru 9,860 288,477 3.08 Chile 5,753 282,043 3.07 Spain 28,363 267,513 6.06 Italy 34,788 240,760 5.76 Mexico 28,510 231,770 2.26 Iran 10,958 230,211 1.34 Pakistan 4,395 213,470 0.21 France 29,861 202,014 4.46 Turkey 5,150 201,098 0.63 Germany 8,963 194,716 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,698 194,225 0.5 South Africa 2,749 159,333 0.48 Bangladesh 1,888 149,258 0.12 Canada 8,591 104,204 2.32 Colombia 3,470 102,009 0.7 Qatar 115 97,003 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,534 0.03 Egypt 3,034 69,814 0.31 Sweden 5,370 69,692 5.28 Argentina 1,351 67,197 0.3 Belarus 398 62,424 0.42 Belgium 9,754 61,509 8.53 Ecuador 4,576 58,257 2.68 Indonesia 2,934 57,770 0.11 Iraq 2,050 51,524 0.53 Netherlands 6,113 50,273 3.55 United Arab Emirates 316 49,069 0.33 Kuwait 358 46,940 0.87 Ukraine 1,173 44,998 0.26 Singapore 26 44,122 0.05 Portugal 1,579 42,454 1.54 Oman 185 41,194 0.38 Kazakhstan 188 41,065 0.1 Philippines 1,266 37,514 0.12 Poland 1,477 34,775 0.39 Panama 645 34,463 1.54 Dominican Republic 754 33,387 0.71 Bolivia 1,123 33,219 0.99 Switzerland 1,685 31,851 1.98 Afghanistan 774 31,836 0.21 Romania 1,651 27,296 0.85 Bahrain 87 26,758 0.55 Armenia 453 26,065 1.53 Nigeria 590 25,694 0.03 Ireland 1,738 25,477 3.57 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.