FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.75 million, death toll at 516,370

By Lynx Insight Service July 2 (Reuters) - More than 10.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 516,370​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 128,112 2,703,466 3.92 Brazil 60,610 1,447,523 2.89 Russia 9,683 661,165 0.67 India 17,834 604,641 0.13 United Kingdom 43,906 313,483 6.61 Peru 9,860 288,477 3.08 Chile 5,753 282,043 3.07 Spain 28,363 267,513 6.06 Italy 34,788 240,760 5.76 Iran 11,106 232,836 1.36 Mexico 28,510 231,770 2.26 Pakistan 4,473 217,809 0.21 France 29,861 202,014 4.46 Turkey 5,150 201,098 0.63 Germany 8,969 195,139 1.08 Saudi Arabia 1,698 194,225 0.5 South Africa 2,749 159,333 0.48 Bangladesh 1,888 149,258 0.12 Canada 8,591 104,204 2.32 Colombia 3,470 102,009 0.7 Qatar 118 97,897 0.42 Mainland China 4,634 83,537 0.03 Sweden 5,411 70,639 5.32 Egypt 3,034 69,814 0.31 Argentina 1,351 67,197 0.3 Belarus 405 62,698 0.43 Belgium 9,761 61,598 8.54 Ecuador 4,576 58,257 2.68 Indonesia 2,934 57,770 0.11 Iraq 2,050 51,524 0.53 Netherlands 6,114 50,335 3.55 United Arab Emirates 316 49,069 0.33 Kuwait 358 46,940 0.87 Ukraine 1,185 45,887 0.27 Singapore 26 44,122 0.05 Kazakhstan 188 42,574 0.1 Oman 188 42,555 0.39 Portugal 1,579 42,454 1.54 Philippines 1,266 37,514 0.12 Poland 1,492 35,146 0.39 Panama 645 34,463 1.54 Bolivia 1,201 34,227 1.06 Dominican Republic 754 33,387 0.71 Afghanistan 807 32,022 0.22 Switzerland 1,686 31,967 1.98 Romania 1,687 27,746 0.87 Bahrain 92 27,414 0.59 Armenia 459 26,658 1.55 Nigeria 590 26,484 0.03 Ireland 1,738 25,477 3.57 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT.