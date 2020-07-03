Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.89 million, death toll at 520,066

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 3 (Reuters) - More than 10.89 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
520,066​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         128,905        2,758,740       3.95
 Brazil                61,862         1,495,628       2.95
 Russia                9,683          661,165         0.67
 India                 17,834         604,641         0.13
 United Kingdom        43,995         314,059         6.62
 Peru                  10,045         292,004         3.14
 Chile                 5,920          284,541         3.16
 Spain                 28,368         267,957         6.06
 Italy                 34,818         240,961         5.76
 Mexico                29,189         238,511         2.31
 Iran                  11,106         232,836         1.36
 Pakistan              4,473          217,809         0.21
 France                29,875         202,673         4.46
 Turkey                5,167          202,284         0.63
 Saudi Arabia          1,752          197,608         0.52
 Germany               8,969          195,139         1.08
 South Africa          2,749          159,333         0.48
 Bangladesh            1,926          153,277         0.12
 Canada                8,642          104,772         2.33
 Colombia              3,470          102,009         0.7
 Qatar                 118            97,897          0.42
 Mainland China        4,634          83,537          0.03
 Sweden                5,411          70,639          5.32
 Egypt                 3,034          69,814          0.31
 Argentina             1,351          67,197          0.3
 Belarus               405            62,698          0.43
 Belgium               9,761          61,598          8.54
 Ecuador               4,639          59,486          2.72
 Indonesia             2,987          59,394          0.11
 Iraq                  2,160          53,708          0.56
 Netherlands           6,114          50,412          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  317            49,469          0.33
 Kuwait                359            47,859          0.87
 Ukraine               1,185          45,887          0.27
 Singapore             26             44,310          0.05
 Portugal              1,587          42,782          1.54
 Kazakhstan            188            42,574          0.1
 Oman                  188            42,555          0.39
 Philippines           1,274          38,805          0.12
 Poland                1,492          35,146          0.39
 Panama                645            34,463          1.54
 Bolivia               1,201          34,227          1.06
 Dominican Republic    765            34,197          0.72
 Afghanistan           807            32,022          0.22
 Switzerland           1,686          31,967          1.98
 Bahrain               94             27,837          0.6
 Romania               1,687          27,746          0.87
 Armenia               459            26,658          1.55
 Nigeria               590            26,484          0.03
 Israel                324            26,452          0.36
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below