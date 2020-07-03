FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.94 million, death toll at 521,125

By Lynx Insight Service July 3 (Reuters) - More than 10.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 521,125​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS PER TERRITORIES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 128,905 2,758,740 3.95 Brazil 61,862 1,495,628 2.95 Russia 9,683 661,165 0.67 India 18,213 625,544 0.13 United Kingdom 43,995 314,059 6.62 Peru 10,045 292,004 3.14 Chile 5,920 284,541 3.16 Spain 28,368 267,957 6.06 Italy 34,818 240,961 5.76 Mexico 29,189 238,511 2.31 Iran 11,106 232,836 1.36 Pakistan 4,551 221,896 0.21 France 29,875 202,673 4.46 Turkey 5,167 202,284 0.63 Saudi Arabia 1,752 197,608 0.52 Germany 8,969 195,139 1.08 South Africa 2,844 168,068 0.49 Bangladesh 1,926 153,277 0.12 Colombia 3,641 106,110 0.73 Canada 8,642 104,772 2.33 Qatar 118 97,897 0.42 Mainland China 4,634 83,542 0.03 Egypt 3,120 71,299 0.32 Sweden 5,411 70,639 5.32 Argentina 1,385 69,941 0.31 Belarus 405 62,698 0.43 Belgium 9,761 61,598 8.54 Ecuador 4,639 59,486 2.72 Indonesia 2,987 59,394 0.11 Iraq 2,160 53,708 0.56 Netherlands 6,114 50,412 3.55 United Arab Emirates 317 49,469 0.33 Kuwait 359 47,859 0.87 Ukraine 1,185 45,887 0.27 Singapore 26 44,310 0.05 Kazakhstan 188 44,075 0.1 Portugal 1,587 42,782 1.54 Oman 188 42,555 0.39 Philippines 1,274 38,805 0.12 Bolivia 1,271 35,528 1.12 Panama 667 35,237 1.6 Poland 1,492 35,146 0.39 Dominican Republic 765 34,197 0.72 Afghanistan 807 32,022 0.22 Switzerland 1,686 31,967 1.98 Bahrain 94 27,837 0.6 Romania 1,687 27,746 0.87 Nigeria 616 27,110 0.03 Armenia 459 26,658 1.55 Israel 324 26,452 0.36 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.