FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.94 million, death toll at 521,125

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 3 (Reuters) - More than 10.94 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 521,125​ have died, according to
a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories
since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED CASES  DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                                           10,000
                                                       INHABITANTS
 United States         128,905        2,758,740        3.95
 Brazil                61,862         1,495,628        2.95
 Russia                9,683          661,165          0.67
 India                 18,213         625,544          0.13
 United Kingdom        43,995         314,059          6.62
 Peru                  10,045         292,004          3.14
 Chile                 5,920          284,541          3.16
 Spain                 28,368         267,957          6.06
 Italy                 34,818         240,961          5.76
 Mexico                29,189         238,511          2.31
 Iran                  11,106         232,836          1.36
 Pakistan              4,551          221,896          0.21
 France                29,875         202,673          4.46
 Turkey                5,167          202,284          0.63
 Saudi Arabia          1,752          197,608          0.52
 Germany               8,969          195,139          1.08
 South Africa          2,844          168,068          0.49
 Bangladesh            1,926          153,277          0.12
 Colombia              3,641          106,110          0.73
 Canada                8,642          104,772          2.33
 Qatar                 118            97,897           0.42
 Mainland China        4,634          83,542           0.03
 Egypt                 3,120          71,299           0.32
 Sweden                5,411          70,639           5.32
 Argentina             1,385          69,941           0.31
 Belarus               405            62,698           0.43
 Belgium               9,761          61,598           8.54
 Ecuador               4,639          59,486           2.72
 Indonesia             2,987          59,394           0.11
 Iraq                  2,160          53,708           0.56
 Netherlands           6,114          50,412           3.55
 United Arab Emirates  317            49,469           0.33
 Kuwait                359            47,859           0.87
 Ukraine               1,185          45,887           0.27
 Singapore             26             44,310           0.05
 Kazakhstan            188            44,075           0.1
 Portugal              1,587          42,782           1.54
 Oman                  188            42,555           0.39
 Philippines           1,274          38,805           0.12
 Bolivia               1,271          35,528           1.12
 Panama                667            35,237           1.6
 Poland                1,492          35,146           0.39
 Dominican Republic    765            34,197           0.72
 Afghanistan           807            32,022           0.22
 Switzerland           1,686          31,967           1.98
 Bahrain               94             27,837           0.6
 Romania               1,687          27,746           0.87
 Nigeria               616            27,110           0.03
 Armenia               459            26,658           1.55
 Israel                324            26,452           0.36
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government
officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
