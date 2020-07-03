Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.97 million, death toll at 521,673

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 3 (Reuters) - More than 10.97 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
521,673​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         128,906        2,758,871       3.95
 Brazil                61,862         1,495,628       2.95
 Russia                9,859          667,883         0.68
 India                 18,213         625,544         0.13
 United Kingdom        43,995         314,059         6.62
 Peru                  10,045         292,004         3.14
 Chile                 5,920          284,541         3.16
 Spain                 28,385         268,399         6.07
 Italy                 34,818         240,961         5.76
 Mexico                29,189         238,511         2.31
 Iran                  11,260         235,402         1.38
 Pakistan              4,551          221,896         0.21
 France                29,875         202,673         4.46
 Turkey                5,167          202,284         0.63
 Saudi Arabia          1,802          201,801         0.53
 Germany               8,979          195,642         1.08
 South Africa          2,844          168,068         0.49
 Bangladesh            1,926          153,277         0.12
 Colombia              3,641          106,110         0.73
 Canada                8,642          104,772         2.33
 Qatar                 121            98,653          0.43
 Mainland China        4,634          83,542          0.03
 Sweden                5,420          71,419          5.33
 Egypt                 3,120          71,299          0.32
 Argentina             1,385          69,941          0.31
 Belarus               412            62,997          0.43
 Belgium               9,765          61,727          8.54
 Ecuador               4,639          59,486          2.72
 Indonesia             2,987          59,394          0.11
 Iraq                  2,160          53,708          0.56
 Netherlands           6,114          50,412          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  317            49,469          0.33
 Kuwait                360            48,672          0.87
 Ukraine               1,212          46,763          0.27
 Singapore             26             44,310          0.05
 Kazakhstan            188            44,075          0.1
 Oman                  193            43,929          0.4
 Portugal              1,587          42,782          1.54
 Philippines           1,274          38,805          0.12
 Bolivia               1,271          35,528          1.12
 Poland                1,507          35,405          0.4
 Panama                667            35,237          1.6
 Dominican Republic    765            34,197          0.72
 Switzerland           1,686          32,101          1.98
 Afghanistan           807            32,022          0.22
 Romania               1,708          28,166          0.88
 Bahrain               94             27,837          0.6
 Israel                324            27,611          0.36
 Armenia               469            27,320          1.59
 Nigeria               616            27,110          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:31 GMT.
