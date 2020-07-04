Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.15 million, death toll at 526,088

Lynx Insight Service

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - More than 11.15 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 526,088​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         129,476        2,812,976       3.96
 Brazil                63,174         1,539,081       3.02
 Russia                9,859          667,883         0.68
 India                 18,655         648,315         0.14
 United Kingdom        44,131         314,603         6.64
 Peru                  10,226         295,599         3.2
 Chile                 6,051          288,089         3.23
 Spain                 28,385         268,399         6.07
 Mexico                29,843         245,251         2.36
 Italy                 34,833         241,184         5.76
 Iran                  11,260         235,402         1.38
 Pakistan              4,619          225,283         0.22
 Turkey                5,186          203,456         0.63
 France                29,893         203,255         4.46
 Saudi Arabia          1,802          201,801         0.53
 Germany               8,979          195,642         1.08
 South Africa          2,952          177,124         0.51
 Bangladesh            1,997          159,679         0.12
 Colombia              3,777          109,505         0.76
 Canada                8,663          105,091         2.34
 Qatar                 121            98,653          0.43
 Mainland China        4,634          83,545          0.03
 Argentina             1,437          72,786          0.32
 Egypt                 3,201          72,711          0.33
 Sweden                5,420          71,419          5.33
 Belarus               412            62,997          0.43
 Indonesia             3,089          62,142          0.12
 Belgium               9,765          61,727          8.54
 Ecuador               4,700          60,657          2.75
 Iraq                  2,160          53,708          0.56
 Netherlands           6,114          50,412          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  318            50,141          0.33
 Kuwait                360            48,672          0.87
 Ukraine               1,212          46,763          0.27
 Kazakhstan            188            45,719          0.1
 Singapore             26             44,664          0.05
 Oman                  193            43,929          0.4
 Portugal              1,598          43,156          1.55
 Philippines           1,290          41,830          0.12
 Bolivia               1,320          36,818          1.16
 Dominican Republic    786            36,184          0.74
 Panama                698            35,995          1.67
 Poland                1,507          35,405          0.4
 Switzerland           1,686          32,101          1.98
 Afghanistan           807            32,022          0.22
 Romania               1,708          28,166          0.88
 Bahrain               94             27,837          0.6
 Israel                324            27,611          0.36
 Armenia               469            27,320          1.59
 Nigeria               616            27,110          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.

 (Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
