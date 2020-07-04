FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.15 million, death toll at 526,088

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - More than 11.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 526,088​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 129,476 2,812,976 3.96 Brazil 63,174 1,539,081 3.02 Russia 9,859 667,883 0.68 India 18,655 648,315 0.14 United Kingdom 44,131 314,603 6.64 Peru 10,226 295,599 3.2 Chile 6,051 288,089 3.23 Spain 28,385 268,399 6.07 Mexico 29,843 245,251 2.36 Italy 34,833 241,184 5.76 Iran 11,260 235,402 1.38 Pakistan 4,619 225,283 0.22 Turkey 5,186 203,456 0.63 France 29,893 203,255 4.46 Saudi Arabia 1,802 201,801 0.53 Germany 8,979 195,642 1.08 South Africa 2,952 177,124 0.51 Bangladesh 1,997 159,679 0.12 Colombia 3,777 109,505 0.76 Canada 8,663 105,091 2.34 Qatar 121 98,653 0.43 Mainland China 4,634 83,545 0.03 Argentina 1,437 72,786 0.32 Egypt 3,201 72,711 0.33 Sweden 5,420 71,419 5.33 Belarus 412 62,997 0.43 Indonesia 3,089 62,142 0.12 Belgium 9,765 61,727 8.54 Ecuador 4,700 60,657 2.75 Iraq 2,160 53,708 0.56 Netherlands 6,114 50,412 3.55 United Arab Emirates 318 50,141 0.33 Kuwait 360 48,672 0.87 Ukraine 1,212 46,763 0.27 Kazakhstan 188 45,719 0.1 Singapore 26 44,664 0.05 Oman 193 43,929 0.4 Portugal 1,598 43,156 1.55 Philippines 1,290 41,830 0.12 Bolivia 1,320 36,818 1.16 Dominican Republic 786 36,184 0.74 Panama 698 35,995 1.67 Poland 1,507 35,405 0.4 Switzerland 1,686 32,101 1.98 Afghanistan 807 32,022 0.22 Romania 1,708 28,166 0.88 Bahrain 94 27,837 0.6 Israel 324 27,611 0.36 Armenia 469 27,320 1.59 Nigeria 616 27,110 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)