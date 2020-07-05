Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.32 million, death toll at 530,254

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - More than 11.32 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 530,254​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         129,730        2,856,239       3.97
 Brazil                64,265         1,577,004       3.07
 Russia                10,027         674,515         0.69
 India                 19,268         673,165         0.14
 United Kingdom        44,198         315,227         6.65
 Peru                  10,412         299,080         3.25
 Chile                 6,192          291,847         3.31
 Spain                 28,385         268,399         6.07
 Mexico                30,366         252,165         2.41
 Italy                 34,854         241,419         5.77
 Iran                  11,408         237,878         1.39
 Pakistan              4,712          228,474         0.22
 Saudi Arabia          1,858          205,929         0.55
 Turkey                5,206          204,610         0.63
 France                29,893         203,255         4.46
 Germany               8,984          196,062         1.08
 South Africa          3,026          187,977         0.52
 Bangladesh            1,997          159,679         0.12
 Colombia              3,942          113,389         0.79
 Canada                8,674          105,317         2.34
 Qatar                 123            99,183          0.44
 Mainland China        4,634          83,553          0.03
 Egypt                 3,280          74,035          0.33
 Argentina             1,456          72,786          0.33
 Sweden                5,420          71,419          5.33
 Belarus               412            62,997          0.43
 Indonesia             3,089          62,142          0.12
 Belgium               9,765          61,727          8.54
 Ecuador               4,769          61,535          2.79
 Iraq                  2,368          58,354          0.62
 Netherlands           6,114          50,412          3.55
 United Arab Emirates  318            50,141          0.33
 Kuwait                360            48,672          0.87
 Ukraine               1,212          46,763          0.27
 Kazakhstan            188            45,719          0.1
 Singapore             26             44,664          0.05
 Oman                  193            43,929          0.4
 Portugal              1,598          43,156          1.55
 Philippines           1,290          41,830          0.12
 Bolivia               1,378          38,071          1.21
 Panama                720            36,983          1.72
 Dominican Republic    786            36,184          0.74
 Poland                1,507          35,405          0.4
 Switzerland           1,686          32,101          1.98
 Afghanistan           807            32,022          0.22
 Bahrain               96             28,857          0.61
 Romania               1,708          28,166          0.88
 Israel                324            27,611          0.36
 Armenia               469            27,320          1.59
 Nigeria               616            27,110          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.

 (Editing by William Maclean)
