FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.34 million, death toll at 530,656

By Lynx Insight Service July 5 () - More than 11.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 530,656​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 129,730 2,856,414 3.97 Brazil 64,265 1,577,004 3.07 Russia 10,161 681,251 0.7 India 19,268 673,165 0.14 United Kingdom 44,198 315,227 6.65 Peru 10,412 299,080 3.25 Chile 6,192 291,847 3.31 Spain 28,385 268,399 6.07 Mexico 30,366 252,165 2.41 Italy 34,854 241,419 5.77 Iran 11,408 237,878 1.39 Pakistan 4,712 228,474 0.22 Saudi Arabia 1,858 205,929 0.55 Turkey 5,206 204,610 0.63 France 29,893 203,255 4.46 Germany 8,984 196,062 1.08 South Africa 3,026 187,977 0.52 Bangladesh 1,997 159,679 0.12 Colombia 3,942 113,389 0.79 Canada 8,674 105,317 2.34 Qatar 123 99,183 0.44 Mainland China 4,634 83,553 0.03 Egypt 3,280 74,035 0.33 Argentina 1,456 72,786 0.33 Sweden 5,420 71,419 5.33 Belarus 423 63,574 0.45 Indonesia 3,089 62,142 0.12 Belgium 9,771 61,909 8.55 Ecuador 4,769 61,535 2.79 Iraq 2,368 58,354 0.62 United Arab Emirates 321 50,857 0.33 Netherlands 6,114 50,412 3.55 Kuwait 365 49,303 0.88 Ukraine 1,249 48,500 0.28 Oman 213 46,178 0.44 Kazakhstan 188 45,719 0.1 Singapore 26 44,664 0.05 Portugal 1,605 43,659 1.56 Philippines 1,290 41,830 0.12 Bolivia 1,378 38,071 1.21 Panama 720 36,983 1.72 Dominican Republic 786 36,184 0.74 Poland 1,517 35,950 0.4 Switzerland 1,686 32,268 1.98 Afghanistan 807 32,022 0.22 Romania 1,750 28,973 0.9 Bahrain 96 28,857 0.61 Israel 324 27,611 0.36 Nigeria 628 27,564 0.03 Armenia 469 27,320 1.59 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by David Clarke)