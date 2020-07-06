Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.46 million, death toll at 533,224

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 6 (Reuters) - More than 11.46 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
533,224​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open
tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of
reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         129,730        2,856,414       3.97
 Brazil                64,867         1,603,055       3.1
 India                 19,693         697,413         0.15
 Russia                10,161         681,251         0.7
 United Kingdom        44,220         315,227         6.65
 Peru                  10,589         302,718         3.31
 Chile                 6,308          295,532         3.37
 Spain                 28,385         268,399         6.07
 Mexico                30,639         256,848         2.43
 Italy                 34,861         241,611         5.77
 Iran                  11,408         237,878         1.39
 Pakistan              4,762          231,818         0.22
 Saudi Arabia          1,916          209,509         0.57
 Turkey                5,225          205,758         0.63
 France                29,893         203,255         4.46
 South Africa          3,199          196,750         0.55
 Germany               8,986          196,301         1.08
 Bangladesh            2,052          162,417         0.13
 Colombia              4,064          117,110         0.82
 Canada                8,674          105,317         2.34
 Qatar                 128            99,799          0.46
 Mainland China        4,634          83,557          0.03
 Argentina             1,507          77,815          0.34
 Egypt                 3,343          75,253          0.34
 Sweden                5,420          71,419          5.33
 Indonesia             3,171          63,749          0.12
 Belarus               423            63,574          0.45
 Ecuador               4,781          61,958          2.8
 Belgium               9,771          61,909          8.55
 Iraq                  2,368          58,354          0.62
 United Arab Emirates  323            51,540          0.34
 Netherlands           6,114          50,412          3.55
 Kuwait                365            49,303          0.88
 Ukraine               1,249          48,500          0.28
 Kazakhstan            188            47,171          0.1
 Oman                  213            46,178          0.44
 Singapore             26             44,800          0.05
 Philippines           1,297          44,254          0.12
 Portugal              1,614          43,897          1.57
 Bolivia               1,434          39,297          1.26
 Panama                747            38,149          1.79
 Dominican Republic    794            37,425          0.75
 Poland                1,517          35,950          0.4
 Switzerland           1,686          32,268          1.98
 Afghanistan           807            32,022          0.22
 Israel                331            29,958          0.37
 Romania               1,750          28,973          0.9
 Bahrain               96             28,857          0.61
 Nigeria               634            28,167          0.03
 Armenia               469            27,320          1.59
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below