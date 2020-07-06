FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.52 million, death toll at 533,496

By Lynx Insight Service July 6 (Reuters) - More than 11.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 533,496​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 129,986 2,907,237 3.98 Brazil 64,867 1,603,055 3.1 India 19,693 697,413 0.15 Russia 10,161 687,862 0.7 United Kingdom 44,220 315,227 6.65 Peru 10,589 302,718 3.31 Chile 6,308 295,532 3.37 Spain 28,385 268,399 6.07 Mexico 30,639 256,848 2.43 Italy 34,861 241,611 5.77 Iran 11,408 237,878 1.39 Pakistan 4,762 231,818 0.22 Saudi Arabia 1,916 209,509 0.57 Turkey 5,225 205,758 0.63 France 29,893 203,255 4.46 South Africa 3,199 196,750 0.55 Germany 8,986 196,301 1.08 Bangladesh 2,052 162,417 0.13 Colombia 4,064 117,110 0.82 Canada 8,684 105,536 2.34 Qatar 128 99,799 0.46 Mainland China 4,634 83,557 0.03 Argentina 1,507 77,815 0.34 Egypt 3,343 75,253 0.34 Sweden 5,420 71,419 5.33 Indonesia 3,171 63,749 0.12 Belarus 423 63,574 0.45 Ecuador 4,781 61,958 2.8 Belgium 9,771 61,909 8.55 Iraq 2,368 58,354 0.62 United Arab Emirates 323 51,540 0.34 Netherlands 6,114 50,412 3.55 Kuwait 365 49,303 0.88 Ukraine 1,249 49,043 0.28 Kazakhstan 188 47,171 0.1 Oman 213 46,178 0.44 Singapore 26 44,800 0.05 Philippines 1,297 44,254 0.12 Portugal 1,614 43,897 1.57 Bolivia 1,434 39,297 1.26 Panama 747 38,149 1.79 Dominican Republic 794 37,425 0.75 Poland 1,517 36,155 0.4 Switzerland 1,686 32,268 1.98 Afghanistan 807 32,022 0.22 Israel 331 29,958 0.37 Bahrain 97 29,367 0.62 Romania 1,750 28,973 0.9 Nigeria 634 28,167 0.03 Armenia 469 27,320 1.59 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.