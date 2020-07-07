Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.64 million, death toll at 536,693

    July 7 (Reuters) - More than 11.64 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
536,693​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         130,346        2,954,665       3.99
 Brazil                65,487         1,623,284       3.13
 India                 19,693         697,413         0.15
 Russia                10,296         687,862         0.71
 United Kingdom        44,220         315,579         6.65
 Peru                  10,772         305,703         3.37
 Chile                 6,384          298,557         3.41
 Spain                 28,388         269,643         6.07
 Mexico                31,119         261,750         2.47
 Iran                  11,731         243,051         1.43
 Italy                 34,869         241,819         5.77
 Pakistan              4,762          231,818         0.22
 Saudi Arabia          1,968          213,716         0.58
 Turkey                5,241          206,844         0.64
 France                29,893         203,255         4.46
 South Africa          3,199          196,750         0.55
 Germany               8,988          196,445         1.08
 Bangladesh            2,096          165,618         0.13
 Colombia              4,210          120,281         0.85
 Canada                8,693          105,935         2.35
 Qatar                 133            100,345         0.48
 Mainland China        4,634          83,557          0.03
 Argentina             1,507          77,815          0.34
 Egypt                 3,343          75,253          0.34
 Sweden                5,433          73,061          5.34
 Indonesia             3,241          64,958          0.12
 Belarus               429            63,804          0.45
 Ecuador               4,821          62,380          2.82
 Iraq                  2,567          62,275          0.67
 Belgium               9,771          62,016          8.55
 United Arab Emirates  324            52,068          0.34
 Kuwait                373            50,644          0.9
 Netherlands           6,119          50,521          3.55
 Ukraine               1,262          49,043          0.28
 Kazakhstan            188            48,574          0.1
 Oman                  218            47,735          0.45
 Singapore             26             44,983          0.05
 Philippines           1,297          44,254          0.12
 Portugal              1,620          44,129          1.58
 Panama                770            39,334          1.84
 Bolivia               1,434          39,297          1.26
 Dominican Republic    804            38,128          0.76
 Poland                1,521          36,155          0.4
 Afghanistan           898            33,190          0.24
 Switzerland           1,686          32,315          1.98
 Israel                332            30,162          0.37
 Bahrain               98             29,367          0.62
 Romania               1,768          29,223          0.91
 Armenia               491            28,936          1.66
 Nigeria               645            28,711          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.
