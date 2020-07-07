FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.65 million, death toll at 536,858

By Lynx Insight Service July 7 (Reuters) - More than 11.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 536,858​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 130,346 2,954,665 3.99 Brazil 65,487 1,623,284 3.13 India 19,693 697,413 0.15 Russia 10,296 687,862 0.71 United Kingdom 44,220 315,579 6.65 Peru 10,772 305,703 3.37 Chile 6,384 298,557 3.41 Spain 28,388 269,643 6.07 Mexico 31,119 261,750 2.47 Iran 11,731 243,051 1.43 Italy 34,869 241,819 5.77 Pakistan 4,762 231,818 0.22 Saudi Arabia 1,968 213,716 0.58 Turkey 5,241 206,844 0.64 France 29,893 203,255 4.46 South Africa 3,199 196,750 0.55 Germany 8,988 196,445 1.08 Bangladesh 2,096 165,618 0.13 Colombia 4,210 120,281 0.85 Canada 8,693 105,935 2.35 Qatar 133 100,345 0.48 Mainland China 4,634 83,557 0.03 Argentina 1,523 77,815 0.34 Egypt 3,422 76,222 0.35 Sweden 5,433 73,061 5.34 Indonesia 3,241 64,958 0.12 Belarus 429 63,804 0.45 Ecuador 4,821 62,380 2.82 Iraq 2,567 62,275 0.67 Belgium 9,771 62,016 8.55 United Arab Emirates 324 52,068 0.34 Kuwait 373 50,644 0.9 Netherlands 6,119 50,521 3.55 Ukraine 1,262 49,043 0.28 Kazakhstan 188 48,574 0.1 Oman 218 47,735 0.45 Singapore 26 44,983 0.05 Philippines 1,297 44,254 0.12 Portugal 1,620 44,129 1.58 Bolivia 1,476 40,509 1.3 Panama 770 39,334 1.84 Dominican Republic 804 38,128 0.76 Poland 1,521 36,155 0.4 Afghanistan 898 33,190 0.24 Switzerland 1,686 32,315 1.98 Israel 332 30,162 0.37 Bahrain 98 29,821 0.62 Romania 1,768 29,223 0.91 Armenia 491 28,936 1.66 Nigeria 645 28,711 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 10:00 GMT.