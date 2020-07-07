FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.71 million, death toll at 538,389

By Lynx Insight Service July 7 (Reuters) - More than 11.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 538,389​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 130,371 2,955,821 3.99 Brazil 65,487 1,623,284 3.13 India 20,160 719,665 0.15 Russia 10,494 694,230 0.73 United Kingdom 44,220 315,579 6.65 Peru 10,772 305,703 3.37 Chile 6,434 301,019 3.44 Spain 28,388 269,643 6.07 Mexico 31,119 261,750 2.47 Iran 11,931 245,688 1.46 Italy 34,869 241,819 5.77 Pakistan 4,762 231,818 0.22 Saudi Arabia 2,017 217,108 0.6 Turkey 5,241 206,844 0.64 South Africa 3,310 205,721 0.57 France 29,893 203,255 4.46 Germany 8,988 196,667 1.08 Bangladesh 2,096 165,618 0.13 Colombia 4,210 120,281 0.85 Canada 8,693 105,935 2.35 Qatar 134 100,945 0.48 Mainland China 4,634 83,565 0.03 Argentina 1,602 80,447 0.36 Egypt 3,422 76,222 0.35 Sweden 5,447 73,344 5.35 Indonesia 3,241 64,958 0.12 Belarus 436 64,003 0.46 Ecuador 4,821 62,380 2.82 Iraq 2,567 62,275 0.67 Belgium 9,774 62,058 8.55 United Arab Emirates 326 52,600 0.34 Kuwait 377 51,245 0.91 Netherlands 6,132 50,694 3.56 Kazakhstan 264 49,683 0.14 Ukraine 1,283 49,607 0.29 Oman 224 48,997 0.46 Philippines 1,303 46,333 0.12 Singapore 26 44,983 0.05 Portugal 1,629 44,416 1.58 Bolivia 1,476 40,509 1.3 Panama 770 39,334 1.84 Dominican Republic 804 38,128 0.76 Poland 1,528 36,412 0.4 Afghanistan 920 33,384 0.25 Switzerland 1,686 32,369 1.98 Israel 338 31,271 0.38 Bahrain 98 29,821 0.62 Romania 1,799 29,620 0.92 Nigeria 654 29,286 0.03 Armenia 503 29,285 1.7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.