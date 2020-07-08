FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.85 million, death toll at 542,706

By Lynx Insight Service July 8 (Reuters) - More than 11.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 542,706​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 131,317 3,010,512 4.02 Brazil 66,741 1,668,589 3.19 India 20,160 719,665 0.15 Russia 10,494 694,230 0.73 United Kingdom 44,391 316,160 6.68 Peru 10,952 309,278 3.42 Chile 6,434 301,019 3.44 Spain 28,388 269,984 6.07 Mexico 32,014 268,008 2.54 Iran 11,931 245,688 1.46 Italy 34,899 241,956 5.78 Pakistan 4,839 234,509 0.23 Saudi Arabia 2,017 217,108 0.6 Turkey 5,260 207,897 0.64 South Africa 3,310 205,721 0.57 France 29,933 203,956 4.47 Germany 8,998 196,924 1.09 Bangladesh 2,151 168,645 0.13 Colombia 4,359 124,494 0.88 Canada 8,711 106,167 2.35 Qatar 134 100,945 0.48 Mainland China 4,634 83,565 0.03 Argentina 1,582 80,447 0.36 Egypt 3,489 77,279 0.35 Sweden 5,447 73,344 5.35 Indonesia 3,309 66,226 0.12 Iraq 2,685 64,701 0.7 Belarus 436 64,003 0.46 Ecuador 4,873 63,245 2.85 Belgium 9,774 62,058 8.55 United Arab Emirates 326 52,600 0.34 Kuwait 377 51,245 0.91 Netherlands 6,132 50,694 3.56 Kazakhstan 264 49,683 0.14 Ukraine 1,283 49,607 0.29 Oman 224 48,997 0.46 Philippines 1,309 47,873 0.12 Singapore 26 45,140 0.05 Portugal 1,629 44,416 1.58 Bolivia 1,530 41,545 1.35 Panama 799 40,291 1.91 Dominican Republic 821 38,430 0.77 Poland 1,528 36,412 0.4 Afghanistan 920 33,384 0.25 Switzerland 1,686 32,369 1.98 Israel 338 31,271 0.38 Bahrain 98 29,821 0.62 Romania 1,799 29,620 0.92 Nigeria 654 29,286 0.03 Armenia 503 29,285 1.7 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.