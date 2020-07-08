FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.91 million, death toll at 544,055

By Lynx Insight Service July 8 (Reuters) - More than 11.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 544,055​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 131,336 3,011,119 4.02 Brazil 66,741 1,668,589 3.19 India 20,642 742,417 0.15 Russia 10,667 700,792 0.74 United Kingdom 44,391 316,160 6.68 Peru 10,952 309,278 3.42 Chile 6,434 301,019 3.44 Spain 28,388 269,984 6.07 Mexico 32,014 268,008 2.54 Iran 12,084 248,379 1.48 Italy 34,899 241,956 5.78 Pakistan 4,922 237,489 0.23 Saudi Arabia 2,017 217,108 0.6 South Africa 3,502 215,855 0.61 Turkey 5,260 207,897 0.64 France 29,933 203,956 4.47 Germany 8,999 196,999 1.09 Bangladesh 2,151 168,645 0.13 Colombia 4,359 124,494 0.88 Canada 8,711 106,167 2.35 Qatar 138 101,553 0.5 Mainland China 4,634 83,572 0.03 Argentina 1,582 80,447 0.36 Egypt 3,489 77,279 0.35 Sweden 5,482 73,858 5.39 Indonesia 3,309 66,226 0.12 Iraq 2,685 64,701 0.7 Belarus 443 64,224 0.47 Ecuador 4,873 63,245 2.85 Belgium 9,776 62,123 8.55 United Arab Emirates 326 52,600 0.34 Kuwait 379 52,007 0.92 Netherlands 6,132 50,694 3.56 Ukraine 1,306 50,414 0.29 Oman 233 50,207 0.48 Kazakhstan 264 49,683 0.14 Philippines 1,309 47,873 0.12 Singapore 26 45,140 0.05 Portugal 1,629 44,416 1.58 Bolivia 1,530 41,545 1.35 Panama 799 40,291 1.91 Dominican Republic 821 38,430 0.77 Poland 1,542 36,689 0.41 Afghanistan 937 33,594 0.25 Switzerland 1,686 32,498 1.98 Israel 338 31,271 0.38 Bahrain 98 30,321 0.62 Romania 1,817 30,175 0.93 Armenia 521 29,820 1.77 Nigeria 669 29,789 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.