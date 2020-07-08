Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.91 million, death toll at 544,055

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 8 (Reuters) - More than 11.91 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
544,055​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         131,336        3,011,119       4.02
 Brazil                66,741         1,668,589       3.19
 India                 20,642         742,417         0.15
 Russia                10,667         700,792         0.74
 United Kingdom        44,391         316,160         6.68
 Peru                  10,952         309,278         3.42
 Chile                 6,434          301,019         3.44
 Spain                 28,388         269,984         6.07
 Mexico                32,014         268,008         2.54
 Iran                  12,084         248,379         1.48
 Italy                 34,899         241,956         5.78
 Pakistan              4,922          237,489         0.23
 Saudi Arabia          2,017          217,108         0.6
 South Africa          3,502          215,855         0.61
 Turkey                5,260          207,897         0.64
 France                29,933         203,956         4.47
 Germany               8,999          196,999         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,151          168,645         0.13
 Colombia              4,359          124,494         0.88
 Canada                8,711          106,167         2.35
 Qatar                 138            101,553         0.5
 Mainland China        4,634          83,572          0.03
 Argentina             1,582          80,447          0.36
 Egypt                 3,489          77,279          0.35
 Sweden                5,482          73,858          5.39
 Indonesia             3,309          66,226          0.12
 Iraq                  2,685          64,701          0.7
 Belarus               443            64,224          0.47
 Ecuador               4,873          63,245          2.85
 Belgium               9,776          62,123          8.55
 United Arab Emirates  326            52,600          0.34
 Kuwait                379            52,007          0.92
 Netherlands           6,132          50,694          3.56
 Ukraine               1,306          50,414          0.29
 Oman                  233            50,207          0.48
 Kazakhstan            264            49,683          0.14
 Philippines           1,309          47,873          0.12
 Singapore             26             45,140          0.05
 Portugal              1,629          44,416          1.58
 Bolivia               1,530          41,545          1.35
 Panama                799            40,291          1.91
 Dominican Republic    821            38,430          0.77
 Poland                1,542          36,689          0.41
 Afghanistan           937            33,594          0.25
 Switzerland           1,686          32,498          1.98
 Israel                338            31,271          0.38
 Bahrain               98             30,321          0.62
 Romania               1,817          30,175          0.93
 Armenia               521            29,820          1.77
 Nigeria               669            29,789          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below