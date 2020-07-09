FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.08 million, death toll at 548,429

By Lynx Insight Service July 9 (Reuters) - More than 12.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 548,429​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 132,286 3,071,140 4.05 Brazil 67,964 1,713,160 3.24 India 20,642 742,417 0.15 Russia 10,667 700,792 0.74 United Kingdom 44,517 318,433 6.7 Peru 11,133 312,911 3.48 Chile 6,573 303,083 3.51 Mexico 32,796 275,003 2.6 Spain 28,396 270,367 6.07 Iran 12,084 248,379 1.48 Italy 34,914 242,149 5.78 Pakistan 4,922 237,489 0.23 South Africa 3,502 224,666 0.61 Saudi Arabia 2,059 220,144 0.61 Turkey 5,282 208,938 0.64 France 29,933 203,956 4.47 Germany 9,012 197,303 1.09 Bangladesh 2,197 172,134 0.14 Colombia 4,527 128,638 0.91 Canada 8,737 106,434 2.36 Qatar 138 101,553 0.5 Argentina 1,694 87,030 0.38 Mainland China 4,634 83,572 0.03 Egypt 3,564 78,304 0.36 Sweden 5,482 73,858 5.39 Indonesia 3,359 68,079 0.13 Iraq 2,779 67,442 0.72 Belarus 443 64,224 0.47 Ecuador 4,873 63,245 2.85 Belgium 9,776 62,123 8.55 United Arab Emirates 327 53,045 0.34 Kuwait 379 52,007 0.92 Kazakhstan 264 51,059 0.14 Netherlands 6,133 50,746 3.56 Ukraine 1,306 50,414 0.29 Oman 233 50,207 0.48 Philippines 1,309 47,873 0.12 Singapore 26 45,298 0.05 Portugal 1,631 44,859 1.59 Bolivia 1,577 42,984 1.39 Panama 819 41,251 1.96 Dominican Republic 829 39,588 0.78 Poland 1,542 36,689 0.41 Afghanistan 937 33,594 0.25 Israel 343 32,714 0.39 Switzerland 1,686 32,498 1.98 Bahrain 98 30,931 0.62 Romania 1,817 30,175 0.93 Armenia 521 29,820 1.77 Nigeria 669 29,789 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT.