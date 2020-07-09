Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.08 million, death toll at 548,429

    July 9 (Reuters) - More than 12.08 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
548,429​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         132,286        3,071,140       4.05
 Brazil                67,964         1,713,160       3.24
 India                 20,642         742,417         0.15
 Russia                10,667         700,792         0.74
 United Kingdom        44,517         318,433         6.7
 Peru                  11,133         312,911         3.48
 Chile                 6,573          303,083         3.51
 Mexico                32,796         275,003         2.6
 Spain                 28,396         270,367         6.07
 Iran                  12,084         248,379         1.48
 Italy                 34,914         242,149         5.78
 Pakistan              4,922          237,489         0.23
 South Africa          3,502          224,666         0.61
 Saudi Arabia          2,059          220,144         0.61
 Turkey                5,282          208,938         0.64
 France                29,933         203,956         4.47
 Germany               9,012          197,303         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,197          172,134         0.14
 Colombia              4,527          128,638         0.91
 Canada                8,737          106,434         2.36
 Qatar                 138            101,553         0.5
 Argentina             1,694          87,030          0.38
 Mainland China        4,634          83,572          0.03
 Egypt                 3,564          78,304          0.36
 Sweden                5,482          73,858          5.39
 Indonesia             3,359          68,079          0.13
 Iraq                  2,779          67,442          0.72
 Belarus               443            64,224          0.47
 Ecuador               4,873          63,245          2.85
 Belgium               9,776          62,123          8.55
 United Arab Emirates  327            53,045          0.34
 Kuwait                379            52,007          0.92
 Kazakhstan            264            51,059          0.14
 Netherlands           6,133          50,746          3.56
 Ukraine               1,306          50,414          0.29
 Oman                  233            50,207          0.48
 Philippines           1,309          47,873          0.12
 Singapore             26             45,298          0.05
 Portugal              1,631          44,859          1.59
 Bolivia               1,577          42,984          1.39
 Panama                819            41,251          1.96
 Dominican Republic    829            39,588          0.78
 Poland                1,542          36,689          0.41
 Afghanistan           937            33,594          0.25
 Israel                343            32,714          0.39
 Switzerland           1,686          32,498          1.98
 Bahrain               98             30,931          0.62
 Romania               1,817          30,175          0.93
 Armenia               521            29,820          1.77
 Nigeria               669            29,789          0.03
