Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.11 million, death toll at 549,155

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 9 (Reuters) - More than 12.11 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
549,155​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         132,296        3,071,661       4.05
 Brazil                67,964         1,713,160       3.24
 India                 20,642         742,417         0.15
 Russia                10,843         707,301         0.75
 United Kingdom        44,517         318,433         6.7
 Peru                  11,133         312,911         3.48
 Chile                 6,573          303,083         3.51
 Mexico                32,796         275,003         2.6
 Spain                 28,396         270,367         6.07
 Iran                  12,305         250,458         1.5
 Italy                 34,914         242,142         5.78
 Pakistan              4,922          237,489         0.23
 South Africa          3,600          224,665         0.62
 Saudi Arabia          2,100          223,327         0.62
 Turkey                5,282          208,938         0.64
 France                29,933         203,956         4.47
 Germany               9,023          197,738         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,197          172,134         0.14
 Colombia              4,527          128,638         0.91
 Canada                8,737          106,434         2.36
 Qatar                 138            101,553         0.5
 Argentina             1,694          87,030          0.38
 Mainland China        4,634          83,581          0.03
 Egypt                 3,564          78,304          0.36
 Sweden                5,500          74,333          5.41
 Indonesia             3,359          68,079          0.13
 Iraq                  2,779          67,442          0.72
 Belarus               443            64,224          0.47
 Ecuador               4,873          63,245          2.85
 Belgium               9,778          62,210          8.55
 United Arab Emirates  328            53,577          0.34
 Kazakhstan            264            53,021          0.14
 Kuwait                382            52,840          0.92
 Oman                  236            51,725          0.49
 Ukraine               1,327          51,224          0.3
 Netherlands           6,133          50,746          3.56
 Philippines           1,309          47,873          0.12
 Singapore             26             45,298          0.05
 Portugal              1,631          44,859          1.59
 Bolivia               1,577          42,984          1.39
 Panama                819            41,251          1.96
 Dominican Republic    829            39,588          0.78
 Poland                1,551          36,951          0.41
 Afghanistan           937            33,594          0.25
 Israel                343            32,714          0.39
 Switzerland           1,686          32,586          1.98
 Bahrain               98             30,931          0.62
 Romania               1,834          30,789          0.94
 Armenia               535            30,346          1.81
 Nigeria               684            30,249          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 16:00 GMT.
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below