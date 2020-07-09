FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.16 million, death toll at 550,242

By Lynx Insight Service July 10 (Reuters) - More than 12.16 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 550,242​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 132,296 3,071,661 4.05 Brazil 67,964 1,713,160 3.24 India 21,129 767,296 0.16 Russia 10,843 707,301 0.75 United Kingdom 44,602 319,075 6.71 Peru 11,133 312,911 3.48 Chile 6,682 306,216 3.57 Mexico 32,796 275,003 2.6 Spain 28,401 270,910 6.07 Iran 12,305 250,458 1.5 Italy 34,926 242,363 5.78 Pakistan 4,983 240,848 0.23 South Africa 3,600 224,665 0.62 Saudi Arabia 2,100 223,327 0.62 Turkey 5,282 208,938 0.64 France 29,933 203,956 4.47 Germany 9,023 197,738 1.09 Bangladesh 2,238 175,494 0.14 Colombia 4,527 128,638 0.91 Canada 8,737 106,434 2.36 Qatar 142 102,110 0.51 Argentina 1,694 87,030 0.38 Mainland China 4,634 83,581 0.03 Egypt 3,564 78,304 0.36 Sweden 5,500 74,333 5.41 Indonesia 3,417 70,736 0.13 Iraq 2,882 69,612 0.75 Belarus 449 64,411 0.47 Ecuador 4,900 64,221 2.87 Belgium 9,778 62,210 8.55 United Arab Emirates 328 53,577 0.34 Kazakhstan 264 53,021 0.14 Kuwait 382 52,840 0.92 Philippines 1,314 51,754 0.12 Oman 236 51,725 0.49 Ukraine 1,327 51,224 0.3 Netherlands 6,133 50,798 3.56 Singapore 26 45,423 0.05 Portugal 1,644 45,277 1.6 Bolivia 1,577 42,984 1.39 Panama 819 41,251 1.96 Dominican Republic 842 40,790 0.79 Poland 1,551 36,951 0.41 Israel 346 33,947 0.39 Afghanistan 957 33,908 0.26 Switzerland 1,686 32,586 1.98 Bahrain 98 30,931 0.62 Romania 1,834 30,789 0.94 Armenia 535 30,346 1.81 Nigeria 684 30,249 0.03 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 2200 GMT.