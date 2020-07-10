Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.34 million, death toll at 554,383

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 10 (Reuters) - More than 12.34 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
554,383​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         133,134        3,132,226       4.08
 Brazil                69,184         1,755,779       3.3
 India                 21,604         793,802         0.16
 Russia                10,843         707,301         0.75
 United Kingdom        44,602         319,075         6.71
 Peru                  11,314         316,448         3.54
 Chile                 6,682          306,216         3.57
 Mexico                33,526         282,283         2.66
 Spain                 28,401         270,910         6.07
 Iran                  12,305         250,458         1.5
 Italy                 34,926         242,363         5.78
 Pakistan              4,983          240,848         0.23
 South Africa          3,720          238,339         0.64
 Saudi Arabia          2,100          223,327         0.62
 Turkey                5,300          209,962         0.64
 France                29,979         205,240         4.48
 Germany               9,023          197,738         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,238          175,494         0.14
 Colombia              4,714          133,973         0.95
 Canada                8,749          106,805         2.36
 Qatar                 142            102,110         0.51
 Argentina             1,720          90,693          0.39
 Mainland China        4,634          83,585          0.03
 Egypt                 3,617          79,254          0.37
 Sweden                5,500          74,333          5.41
 Indonesia             3,417          70,736          0.13
 Iraq                  2,882          69,612          0.75
 Ecuador               4,939          65,018          2.89
 Belarus               449            64,411          0.47
 Belgium               9,778          62,210          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            54,747          0.14
 United Arab Emirates  328            53,577          0.34
 Kuwait                382            52,840          0.92
 Philippines           1,314          51,754          0.12
 Oman                  236            51,725          0.49
 Ukraine               1,327          51,224          0.3
 Netherlands           6,133          50,798          3.56
 Singapore             26             45,423          0.05
 Portugal              1,644          45,277          1.6
 Bolivia               1,638          44,113          1.44
 Panama                839            42,216          2.01
 Dominican Republic    842            40,790          0.79
 Poland                1,551          36,951          0.41
 Israel                346            33,947          0.39
 Afghanistan           957            33,908          0.26
 Switzerland           1,686          32,586          1.98
 Bahrain               98             30,931          0.62
 Romania               1,834          30,789          0.94
 Armenia               535            30,346          1.81
 Nigeria               684            30,249          0.03
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 10:00 GMT.
