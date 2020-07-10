FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.36 million, death toll at 554,949

By Lynx Insight Service July 10 (Reuters) - More than 12.36 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 554,949​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 133,160 3,133,965 4.08 Brazil 69,184 1,755,779 3.3 India 21,604 793,802 0.16 Russia 11,017 713,936 0.76 United Kingdom 44,602 319,075 6.71 Peru 11,314 316,448 3.54 Chile 6,682 306,216 3.57 Mexico 33,526 282,283 2.66 Spain 28,401 270,910 6.07 Iran 12,447 252,720 1.52 Italy 34,926 242,363 5.78 Pakistan 4,983 240,848 0.23 South Africa 3,720 238,339 0.64 Saudi Arabia 2,151 226,486 0.64 Turkey 5,300 209,962 0.64 France 29,979 205,240 4.48 Germany 9,025 197,954 1.09 Bangladesh 2,238 175,494 0.14 Colombia 4,714 133,973 0.95 Canada 8,749 106,805 2.36 Qatar 146 102,630 0.52 Argentina 1,720 90,693 0.39 Mainland China 4,634 83,585 0.03 Egypt 3,617 79,254 0.37 Sweden 5,526 74,898 5.43 Indonesia 3,417 70,736 0.13 Iraq 2,882 69,612 0.75 Ecuador 4,939 65,018 2.89 Belarus 449 64,411 0.47 Belgium 9,781 62,357 8.55 Kazakhstan 264 54,747 0.14 Oman 244 53,614 0.51 Kuwait 383 53,580 0.93 United Arab Emirates 328 53,577 0.34 Ukraine 1,345 52,043 0.3 Philippines 1,314 51,754 0.12 Netherlands 6,133 50,798 3.56 Singapore 26 45,423 0.05 Portugal 1,644 45,277 1.6 Bolivia 1,638 44,113 1.44 Panama 839 42,216 2.01 Dominican Republic 842 40,790 0.79 Poland 1,562 37,216 0.41 Israel 346 33,947 0.39 Afghanistan 957 33,908 0.26 Switzerland 1,686 32,690 1.98 Romania 1,847 31,381 0.95 Bahrain 98 30,931 0.62 Armenia 546 30,903 1.85 Nigeria 689 30,748 0.04 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 16:00 GMT.