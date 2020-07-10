Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.39 million, death toll at 555,563

    July 10 (Reuters) - More than 12.39 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
555,563​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         133,160        3,133,965       4.08
 Brazil                69,184         1,755,779       3.3
 India                 21,604         793,802         0.16
 Russia                11,017         713,936         0.76
 United Kingdom        44,650         319,587         6.72
 Peru                  11,314         316,448         3.54
 Chile                 6,781          309,274         3.62
 Mexico                33,526         282,283         2.66
 Spain                 28,403         271,762         6.07
 Iran                  12,447         252,720         1.52
 Pakistan              5,058          243,599         0.24
 Italy                 34,938         242,639         5.78
 South Africa          3,720          238,339         0.64
 Saudi Arabia          2,151          226,486         0.64
 Turkey                5,300          209,962         0.64
 France                29,979         205,240         4.48
 Germany               9,025          197,954         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,275          178,443         0.14
 Colombia              4,714          133,973         0.95
 Canada                8,749          106,805         2.36
 Qatar                 146            102,630         0.52
 Argentina             1,720          90,693          0.39
 Mainland China        4,634          83,585          0.03
 Egypt                 3,617          79,254          0.37
 Sweden                5,526          74,898          5.43
 Iraq                  2,960          72,460          0.77
 Indonesia             3,469          72,347          0.13
 Ecuador               4,983          65,801          2.92
 Belarus               454            64,604          0.48
 Belgium               9,781          62,357          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            54,747          0.14
 United Arab Emirates  330            54,050          0.34
 Oman                  244            53,614          0.51
 Kuwait                383            53,580          0.93
 Philippines           1,360          52,914          0.13
 Ukraine               1,345          52,043          0.3
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Portugal              1,646          45,679          1.6
 Singapore             26             45,614          0.05
 Bolivia               1,638          44,113          1.44
 Panama                839            42,216          2.01
 Dominican Republic    864            41,915          0.81
 Poland                1,562          37,216          0.41
 Israel                350            35,631          0.39
 Afghanistan           971            34,194          0.26
 Switzerland           1,686          32,690          1.98
 Bahrain               103            31,528          0.66
 Romania               1,847          31,381          0.95
 Armenia               546            30,903          1.85
 Nigeria               689            30,748          0.04
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.
