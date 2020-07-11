Healthcare
March 5, 2020

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.54 million, death toll at 559,058

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - More than 12.54 million
people have been reported to be infected by the novel
coronavirus globally and 559,058​ have died, according to a
Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         133,954        3,202,832       4.1
 Brazil                70,398         1,800,827       3.36
 India                 21,604         793,802         0.16
 Russia                11,017         713,936         0.76
 Peru                  11,500         319,646         3.59
 United Kingdom        44,650         319,587         6.72
 Chile                 6,781          309,274         3.62
 Mexico                34,191         289,174         2.71
 Spain                 28,403         271,762         6.07
 Iran                  12,447         252,720         1.52
 South Africa          3,860          250,687         0.67
 Pakistan              5,058          243,599         0.24
 Italy                 34,938         242,639         5.78
 Saudi Arabia          2,151          226,486         0.64
 Turkey                5,323          210,965         0.65
 France                30,004         205,898         4.48
 Germany               9,025          197,954         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,275          178,443         0.14
 Colombia              4,925          140,776         0.99
 Canada                8,759          107,126         2.36
 Qatar                 146            102,630         0.52
 Argentina             1,774          94,060          0.4
 Mainland China        4,634          83,585          0.03
 Egypt                 3,702          80,235          0.38
 Sweden                5,526          74,898          5.43
 Iraq                  2,960          72,460          0.77
 Indonesia             3,469          72,347          0.13
 Ecuador               4,983          65,801          2.92
 Belarus               454            64,604          0.48
 Belgium               9,781          62,357          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            54,747          0.14
 United Arab Emirates  330            54,050          0.34
 Oman                  244            53,614          0.51
 Kuwait                383            53,580          0.93
 Philippines           1,360          52,914          0.13
 Ukraine               1,345          52,043          0.3
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Portugal              1,646          45,679          1.6
 Singapore             26             45,614          0.05
 Bolivia               1,638          44,113          1.44
 Panama                863            43,257          2.07
 Dominican Republic    864            41,915          0.81
 Poland                1,562          37,216          0.41
 Israel                350            35,631          0.39
 Afghanistan           971            34,194          0.26
 Switzerland           1,686          32,690          1.98
 Bahrain               104            32,039          0.66
 Romania               1,847          31,381          0.95
 Armenia               546            30,903          1.85
 Nigeria               689            30,748          0.04
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 04:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
