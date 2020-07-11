Healthcare
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.59 million, death toll at 560,026

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - More than 12.59 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 560,026​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         133,955        3,203,138       4.1
 Brazil                70,398         1,800,827       3.36
 India                 22,123         820,916         0.16
 Russia                11,205         720,547         0.78
 Peru                  11,500         319,646         3.59
 United Kingdom        44,650         319,587         6.72
 Chile                 6,781          309,274         3.62
 Mexico                34,191         289,174         2.71
 Spain                 28,403         271,762         6.07
 Iran                  12,447         252,720         1.52
 South Africa          3,860          250,687         0.67
 Pakistan              5,123          246,351         0.24
 Italy                 34,938         242,639         5.78
 Saudi Arabia          2,151          226,486         0.64
 Turkey                5,323          210,965         0.65
 France                30,004         205,898         4.48
 Germany               9,025          197,954         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,275          178,443         0.14
 Colombia              4,925          140,776         0.99
 Canada                8,759          107,126         2.36
 Qatar                 146            102,630         0.52
 Argentina             1,774          94,060          0.4
 Mainland China        4,634          83,587          0.03
 Egypt                 3,702          80,235          0.38
 Sweden                5,526          74,898          5.43
 Iraq                  2,960          72,460          0.77
 Indonesia             3,469          72,347          0.13
 Ecuador               4,983          65,801          2.92
 Belarus               459            64,767          0.48
 Belgium               9,781          62,357          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            56,455          0.14
 Kuwait                386            54,058          0.93
 United Arab Emirates  330            54,050          0.34
 Oman                  244            53,614          0.51
 Philippines           1,360          52,914          0.13
 Ukraine               1,345          52,043          0.3
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Portugal              1,646          45,679          1.6
 Singapore             26             45,614          0.05
 Bolivia               1,702          45,565          1.5
 Panama                863            43,257          2.07
 Dominican Republic    864            41,915          0.81
 Poland                1,568          37,521          0.41
 Israel                350            35,631          0.39
 Afghanistan           975            34,351          0.26
 Switzerland           1,686          32,798          1.98
 Romania               1,871          32,079          0.96
 Bahrain               104            32,039          0.66
 Armenia               546            30,903          1.85
 Nigeria               689            30,748          0.04
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1600 GMT.

 (Editing by Frances Kerry)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
