FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.59 million, death toll at 560,026

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - More than 12.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 560,026​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 133,955 3,203,138 4.1 Brazil 70,398 1,800,827 3.36 India 22,123 820,916 0.16 Russia 11,205 720,547 0.78 Peru 11,500 319,646 3.59 United Kingdom 44,650 319,587 6.72 Chile 6,781 309,274 3.62 Mexico 34,191 289,174 2.71 Spain 28,403 271,762 6.07 Iran 12,447 252,720 1.52 South Africa 3,860 250,687 0.67 Pakistan 5,123 246,351 0.24 Italy 34,938 242,639 5.78 Saudi Arabia 2,151 226,486 0.64 Turkey 5,323 210,965 0.65 France 30,004 205,898 4.48 Germany 9,025 197,954 1.09 Bangladesh 2,275 178,443 0.14 Colombia 4,925 140,776 0.99 Canada 8,759 107,126 2.36 Qatar 146 102,630 0.52 Argentina 1,774 94,060 0.4 Mainland China 4,634 83,587 0.03 Egypt 3,702 80,235 0.38 Sweden 5,526 74,898 5.43 Iraq 2,960 72,460 0.77 Indonesia 3,469 72,347 0.13 Ecuador 4,983 65,801 2.92 Belarus 459 64,767 0.48 Belgium 9,781 62,357 8.55 Kazakhstan 264 56,455 0.14 Kuwait 386 54,058 0.93 United Arab Emirates 330 54,050 0.34 Oman 244 53,614 0.51 Philippines 1,360 52,914 0.13 Ukraine 1,345 52,043 0.3 Netherlands 6,136 50,840 3.56 Portugal 1,646 45,679 1.6 Singapore 26 45,614 0.05 Bolivia 1,702 45,565 1.5 Panama 863 43,257 2.07 Dominican Republic 864 41,915 0.81 Poland 1,568 37,521 0.41 Israel 350 35,631 0.39 Afghanistan 975 34,351 0.26 Switzerland 1,686 32,798 1.98 Romania 1,871 32,079 0.96 Bahrain 104 32,039 0.66 Armenia 546 30,903 1.85 Nigeria 689 30,748 0.04 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)