Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.75 million, death toll at 563,942

Lynx Insight Service

4 Min Read

    By Lynx Insight Service
    LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - More than 12.75 million people
have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus
globally and 563,942​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         134,659        3,262,964       4.12
 Brazil                71,469         1,839,850       3.41
 India                 22,123         820,916         0.16
 Russia                11,205         720,547         0.78
 Peru                  11,682         322,710         3.65
 United Kingdom        44,798         320,407         6.74
 Chile                 6,881          312,029         3.67
 Mexico                34,730         295,268         2.75
 Spain                 28,403         271,762         6.07
 South Africa          3,971          264,184         0.69
 Iran                  12,635         255,117         1.54
 Pakistan              5,123          246,351         0.24
 Italy                 34,945         242,827         5.78
 Saudi Arabia          2,181          229,480         0.65
 Turkey                5,344          211,981         0.65
 France                30,004         205,898         4.48
 Germany               9,033          198,494         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,305          181,129         0.14
 Colombia              5,119          145,362         1.03
 Canada                8,773          107,347         2.37
 Qatar                 146            103,128         0.52
 Argentina             1,810          97,509          0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,587          0.03
 Egypt                 3,769          81,158          0.38
 Iraq                  3,055          75,194          0.79
 Sweden                5,526          74,898          5.43
 Indonesia             3,535          74,018          0.13
 Ecuador               5,031          67,209          2.94
 Belarus               459            64,767          0.48
 Belgium               9,781          62,357          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            56,455          0.14
 Oman                  248            54,697          0.51
 United Arab Emirates  331            54,453          0.34
 Kuwait                386            54,058          0.93
 Philippines           1,360          52,914          0.13
 Ukraine               1,345          52,043          0.3
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Bolivia               1,754          47,200          1.54
 Portugal              1,654          46,221          1.61
 Singapore             26             45,784          0.05
 Panama                893            44,332          2.14
 Dominican Republic    880            43,114          0.83
 Israel                354            37,643          0.4
 Poland                1,568          37,521          0.41
 Afghanistan           975            34,351          0.26
 Switzerland           1,686          32,798          1.98
 Romania               1,871          32,079          0.96
 Bahrain               104            32,039          0.66
 Nigeria               709            31,323          0.04
 Armenia               546            30,903          1.85
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 1000 GMT.

 (Editing by Frances Kerry)
