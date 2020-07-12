FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.8 million, death toll at 564,961

By Lynx Insight Service LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - More than 12.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 564,961​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 134,654 3,263,350 4.12 Brazil 71,469 1,839,850 3.41 India 22,674 849,553 0.17 Russia 11,335 727,162 0.78 Peru 11,682 322,710 3.65 United Kingdom 44,798 320,407 6.74 Chile 6,881 312,029 3.67 Mexico 34,730 295,268 2.75 Spain 28,403 271,762 6.07 South Africa 3,971 264,184 0.69 Iran 12,829 257,303 1.57 Pakistan 5,197 248,872 0.24 Italy 34,945 242,827 5.78 Saudi Arabia 2,181 229,480 0.65 Turkey 5,344 211,981 0.65 France 30,004 205,898 4.48 Germany 9,033 198,494 1.09 Bangladesh 2,305 181,129 0.14 Colombia 5,119 145,362 1.03 Canada 8,773 107,347 2.37 Qatar 146 103,128 0.52 Argentina 1,810 97,509 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,594 0.03 Egypt 3,769 81,158 0.38 Iraq 3,055 75,194 0.79 Sweden 5,526 74,898 5.43 Indonesia 3,535 74,018 0.13 Ecuador 5,031 67,209 2.94 Belarus 459 64,767 0.48 Belgium 9,781 62,357 8.55 Kazakhstan 264 58,253 0.14 Oman 257 56,015 0.53 Kuwait 390 54,894 0.94 United Arab Emirates 331 54,453 0.34 Philippines 1,372 54,222 0.13 Ukraine 1,345 52,043 0.3 Netherlands 6,136 50,840 3.56 Bolivia 1,754 47,200 1.54 Portugal 1,654 46,221 1.61 Singapore 26 45,784 0.05 Panama 893 44,332 2.14 Dominican Republic 880 43,114 0.83 Israel 354 37,643 0.4 Poland 1,568 37,521 0.41 Afghanistan 1,010 34,451 0.27 Switzerland 1,686 32,798 1.98 Bahrain 104 32,470 0.66 Romania 1,871 32,079 0.96 Nigeria 709 31,323 0.04 Armenia 546 30,903 1.85 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Frances Kerry)