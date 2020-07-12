FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.83 million, death toll at 565,626

By Lynx Insight Service July 12 (Reuters) - More than 12.83 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 565,626​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click here for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 134,654 3,263,350 4.12 Brazil 71,469 1,839,850 3.41 India 22,674 849,553 0.17 Russia 11,335 727,162 0.78 Peru 11,682 322,710 3.65 United Kingdom 44,819 321,057 6.74 Chile 6,979 315,041 3.73 Mexico 34,730 295,268 2.75 Spain 28,403 271,762 6.07 South Africa 3,971 264,184 0.69 Iran 12,829 257,303 1.57 Pakistan 5,197 248,872 0.24 Italy 34,954 243,061 5.79 Saudi Arabia 2,223 232,259 0.66 Turkey 5,363 212,993 0.65 France 30,004 205,898 4.48 Germany 9,033 198,494 1.09 Bangladesh 2,352 183,795 0.15 Colombia 5,119 145,362 1.03 Canada 8,773 107,347 2.37 Qatar 147 103,598 0.53 Argentina 1,810 97,509 0.41 Mainland China 4,634 83,594 0.03 Egypt 3,769 81,158 0.38 Iraq 3,150 77,506 0.82 Indonesia 3,606 75,699 0.13 Sweden 5,526 74,898 5.43 Ecuador 5,047 67,870 2.95 Belarus 464 64,932 0.49 Belgium 9,781 62,357 8.55 Kazakhstan 264 58,253 0.14 Oman 257 56,015 0.53 Kuwait 390 54,894 0.94 United Arab Emirates 333 54,854 0.35 Philippines 1,372 54,222 0.13 Ukraine 1,383 53,521 0.31 Netherlands 6,136 50,840 3.56 Bolivia 1,754 47,200 1.54 Portugal 1,660 46,512 1.61 Singapore 26 45,961 0.05 Dominican Republic 897 44,532 0.84 Panama 893 44,332 2.14 Poland 1,571 37,891 0.41 Israel 354 37,643 0.4 Afghanistan 1,010 34,451 0.27 Switzerland 1,686 32,883 1.98 Romania 1,884 32,535 0.97 Bahrain 104 32,470 0.66 Nigeria 724 31,987 0.04 Armenia 546 30,903 1.85 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 22:00 GMT. (Editing by Daniel Wallis)