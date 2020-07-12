Healthcare
March 5, 2020 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.83 million, death toll at 565,626

    By Lynx Insight Service
    July 12 (Reuters) - More than 12.83 million people have been
reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
565,626​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.
    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.
    Eikon users can click here
 for a case tracker.
    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number
of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above
links.
 COUNTRIES AND         TOTAL DEATHS   CONFIRMED       DEATHS PER
 TERRITORIES                          CASES           10,000
                                                      INHABITANTS
 United States         134,654        3,263,350       4.12
 Brazil                71,469         1,839,850       3.41
 India                 22,674         849,553         0.17
 Russia                11,335         727,162         0.78
 Peru                  11,682         322,710         3.65
 United Kingdom        44,819         321,057         6.74
 Chile                 6,979          315,041         3.73
 Mexico                34,730         295,268         2.75
 Spain                 28,403         271,762         6.07
 South Africa          3,971          264,184         0.69
 Iran                  12,829         257,303         1.57
 Pakistan              5,197          248,872         0.24
 Italy                 34,954         243,061         5.79
 Saudi Arabia          2,223          232,259         0.66
 Turkey                5,363          212,993         0.65
 France                30,004         205,898         4.48
 Germany               9,033          198,494         1.09
 Bangladesh            2,352          183,795         0.15
 Colombia              5,119          145,362         1.03
 Canada                8,773          107,347         2.37
 Qatar                 147            103,598         0.53
 Argentina             1,810          97,509          0.41
 Mainland China        4,634          83,594          0.03
 Egypt                 3,769          81,158          0.38
 Iraq                  3,150          77,506          0.82
 Indonesia             3,606          75,699          0.13
 Sweden                5,526          74,898          5.43
 Ecuador               5,047          67,870          2.95
 Belarus               464            64,932          0.49
 Belgium               9,781          62,357          8.55
 Kazakhstan            264            58,253          0.14
 Oman                  257            56,015          0.53
 Kuwait                390            54,894          0.94
 United Arab Emirates  333            54,854          0.35
 Philippines           1,372          54,222          0.13
 Ukraine               1,383          53,521          0.31
 Netherlands           6,136          50,840          3.56
 Bolivia               1,754          47,200          1.54
 Portugal              1,660          46,512          1.61
 Singapore             26             45,961          0.05
 Dominican Republic    897            44,532          0.84
 Panama                893            44,332          2.14
 Poland                1,571          37,891          0.41
 Israel                354            37,643          0.4
 Afghanistan           1,010          34,451          0.27
 Switzerland           1,686          32,883          1.98
 Romania               1,884          32,535          0.97
 Bahrain               104            32,470          0.66
 Nigeria               724            31,987          0.04
 Armenia               546            30,903          1.85
 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries
and government officials
Generated at 22:00 GMT.

 (Editing by Daniel Wallis)
